Former Tar Heel Signed to Chiefs Practice Squad

The former UNC football star will make his way to the AFC as he continues his career in the National Football League.

After being released by the Chicago Bears prior to the start of the NFL regular season, former North Carolina wide receiver Dazz Newsome has found a new home.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero , Newsome is headed to Kansas City to join the Chiefs practice squad.

The move makes Newsome the fourth wideout on Kansas City's practice squad as he looks to make his way back on an active roster.

Newsome, who was a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, spent his first season with the Bears, amassing two receptions for 23 yards and 75 yards on six punt returns.

Albeit in the preseason, Newsome's lone touchdown reception came against the Chiefs, as he hauled in a 13-yard pass in a 19-14 victory in August.

Prior to turning pro, the Hampton, Virginia native spent four seasons in Chapel Hill, cementing himself as one of the most successful pass catchers in program history.

As a junior in 2019, he earned a Second Team All-ACC selection and led the Tar Heels in receptions (72) and receiving yards per game (84.8).

One year later, Newsome paced the ACC with 9.9 yards per punt return and ranked second on the roster with 54 receptions and 684 receiving yards.

Newsome currently ranks third in program history in career receptions (188), fifth in receiving yards (2,435), and tied for seventh in career touchdowns (18).

Kansas City has developed talent at the receiver spot, putting Newsome in a position to succeed and potentially earn a place on the Chiefs active roster.

His ability to perform on special teams gives him an advantage over other potential fits.