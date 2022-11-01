Woman paralyzed after neighbor’s hammer attack, DC cops say. She’s going to prison

A Washington, D.C., woman was sentenced to prison after she was accused of attacking her neighbor with a hammer, according to federal officials.

Kesha Honesty, 48, assaulted her neighbor with the hammer outside an apartment building in southeast D.C. on May 21, according to an Oct. 31 press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

An attorney for Honesty could not be reached by McClatchy News.

The neighbor underwent nearly a dozen surgeries and procedures and spent over three months in the hospital following the attack. She is “now partially paralyzed on the left side of her body and will require assistance for the remainder of her life,” the release said.

Honesty pleaded guilty to an assault charge and was sentenced to four years in prison on Oct. 25. Following her term in prison, she will spend three years on supervised release.

There have been 1,175 recorded instances of assault with a dangerous weapon in Washington, D.C., as of Oct. 26, marking a 15% decrease from 2021, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

