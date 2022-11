WASHINGTON (7News) — Rapper LL Cool J is set to host the 100th National Christmas Tree Lighting in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 30 for the second year in a row. The ceremony will also feature performances from Shania Twain, Andy Grammer, Gloria Estefan, Joss Stone, and "The President's Own" United States Marine Band on the Ellipse in President’s Park.

