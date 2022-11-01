Read full article on original website
Related
Who would want to join Twitter now? It's still hiring for more than 90 roles despite cutting thousands of jobs
Job adverts for seven roles at Twitter are still advertised on LinkedIn after being posted on the professional networking site two weeks ago.
Opinion/Leedom: Values, like beauty, is in the eye of the beholder
Values — a word used all the time in American culture. What are values? They are different things depending on where you live, where your ancestors came from and what and who you cherish. We Americans value privacy. If you’ve lived in some Asian or Mideastern countries, you soon discover their cultures don’t respect our right to privacy. Especially if you’re a woman. In the Philippines, where I lived in a small city for two years, I...
"I Will Never Go Back To The Other Version": People Are Sharing Specific Items They Believe Are Worth Spending A Bit More Money On
"I bought the store brand and it looked worse than if I hadn't done anything at all."
WJLA
Restaurant etiquette refresher
7NewsDC — Though we've always known the importance of being kind and respectful to our servers, we could all use a refresher in these days of heightened stress and short tempers. Author and USA Today opinion columnist Steven Petrow helped break down the new wave of restaurant etiquette.
Comments / 0