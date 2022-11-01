ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hot 99.1

Beloved Lake George Restaurant Closes Its Doors For Good

For the second time this week, we have lost one of our more heralded Capital Region eateries. Earlier this week we passed along the sad news that Longfellow's Hotel and Restaurant in Saratoga Springs will be closing in January. And today it is more tough news to relay about a beloved eatery in Lake George. And like Longfellow's, these changes are occurring due to an ownership change.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Hot 99.1

Need a Turkey for Thanksgiving in the Capital Region? Be Thankful For This Deal

With Halloween officially in the rear-view window, the next major holiday on the calendar is Thanksgiving. For sports fans, Thanksgiving is a top-tier holiday. You can gather with family and friends, and have an excuse to eat, drink and watch football all day. It's encouraged that you mix a nap into the proceedings at some point, and when it's all over, you can eat the leftovers the next day.
ALBANY, NY
Hot 99.1

Don’t Miss These 10 Capital Region Christmas Movie Screenings

Some people argue whether Christmas is the best holiday, but what’s not up for debate is that Christmas, hands-down, has the best movies of any holiday. It’s not even close. Since the 1920s, Hollywood has been churning out enough Christmas classics to keep you watching 24/7 from Thanksgiving clean through to the 25th.
ALBANY, NY
Hot 99.1

Want To Buy A Lake House? Upstate NY Village Named Top U.S. Spot

Many of us that enjoy the outdoors, constantly explore the vacation housing market, especially near lakes. Boating, fishing, hiking and skiing are often popular activities for those seeking that perfect, quiet getaway from the day-to-day craziness of everyday life. The vacation housing market skyrocketed during the pandemic. Even with mortgage rates hitting decade old highs, there is still a brisk demand for that perfect lake house. One Adirondack village now can stake the claim as the "best place to buy a lake house."
SARANAC LAKE, NY
Hot 99.1

Look! $7.5M Sprawling Lake George Roaring Brook Ranch Resort For Sale!

The sprawling 35-acre resort in Lake George has just gone through major renovations. It's just 2 miles from Lake George Beach State Park and 8 miles from Prospect Mountain. According to the listing, "the Ranch has been carefully renovated to create a unique retreat; designing its new rooms and common areas to be both beautiful and comfortable while paying tribute to the area’s history. The 100 guest rooms have been completely reimagined, while two buildings with 35 additional guest rooms are not yet in service." They have many wedding venue options or stay for a corporate retreat. There is also a horse stable and riding area on the property.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
Hot 99.1

Must-See Spooky Home in Scare-A-Toga County! If You Dare!

Looking for somewhere spooky to do some Trick-or-Treating? Check out this Halloween Home in Scare-A-Toga County!. Trick-or-Treatin' might be for the kids, but Halloween is for everyone and while many will be racing home from school to get decked out in their costumes, a home in Saratoga County has been ready for the big day for months!
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Hot 99.1

NY Yankees’ Hometown Hero Shares Secret Behind Amazing Playoff Performance!

There weren't a ton of bright spots for the New York Yankees during the playoffs, but of the few that existed, one of the brightest was the performance of Harrison Bader. A 3rd round draft pick of the St. Louis Cardinals in 2015, Bader flew through the Minor League ranks, making his MLB debut in 2017. The sure-handed centerfielder hit well during his rookie year, but before coming to New York, had struggled to maintain consistency at the plate.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hot 99.1

Hey Brooklyn Nets, Enough is Enough!! Get Kyrie OUT!!

At some point, people should have to be held responsible for their actions. Well, that is unless you play professional basketball for the Brooklyn Nets. For the past 2 seasons, Kyrie Irving has devalued the Brooklyn Nets franchise based on his personal stances. Now, the NBA star decided to spread some antisemitic propaganda to his 4.6 million twitter followers. Then when Irving was given the chance to apologize on Thursday, he and that $500,000 he was pledging danced around without denouncing antisemitism or just hatred in general. Just throw money at it. That's how it will go away? Nets fans, it is time for your ownership to say goodbye to the player trying to ruin your franchise.
BOSTON, NY
Hot 99.1

What Has Contributed To The New York Football Giants 6-2 Start?

The New York Football Giants are 6-2 heading into their bye week. If you had told me they would have six wins at the midway point of the season I would've told you that your crazy. It appears that both new general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll were the right choices. Quarterback Daniel Jones has played great and hasn't really turned the football over. Saquon Barkley is playing like the best running back in the league. This is all happening without many legitimate weapons for Daniel Jones to throw the ball to. The Giants didn't make any moves at the trade deadline and I am okay with it as I further discuss in my quick take from The Times Union:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hot 99.1

Hot 99.1

Schenectady, NY
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://hot991.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy