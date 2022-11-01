Read full article on original website
Where Can You Find Legendary ‘Smokey the Bear’ in New York State?
It is almost time to find Smokey the Bear hiding in plain sight in New York State. Even with all of the amazing forest acreage across New York, Smokey doesn't spend too much time here, unless he is educating people about how to prevent forest fires. Where can we find...
Upstate New York Great-Grandfather Fatally Stabbed In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley great-grandfather was fatally stabbed. His alleged killer just had a murder charge dropped. On Thursday, Nov. 3, 22-year-old Horace Duke for Wallkill was arraigned in Orange County Court on an indictment charging him with manslaughter in the first degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth-degree degree.
New York Senior Citizen Man Sold Drugs Near Hudson Valley School
A Hudson Valley man is accused of selling drugs near a local school. In a county that leads New York in overdose deaths. On Thursday, Nov. 3, the Dutchess County Drug Task Force reported the arrest of 77-year-old Charles Faircloth of the Town of Poughkeepsie for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third Degree with intent to sell, a class B Felony.
Hudson Valley ‘Dynasty’ Closing New York Facility After 125 Years
A longtime Hudson Valley facility announced plans to close after 125 years, leaving many residents out of work. On Thursday, Avon officials announced it will be closing its research and development facility located in Rockland County. Avon Closing Facility in Suffern, New York. The Avon Research & Development facility is...
‘Shocking:’ Drug Overdose Deaths Surge In New York State, Hudson Valley
New York State officials are shocked to find out drug overdose deaths are surging in the Hudson Valley and across New York State. On Tuesday, New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli shared new data about drug overdose deaths across New York State. New York Drug Overdose Deaths Surged During...
Photos: New York Driver Smashes Into Hudson Valley Store, 2 Hurt
A truck somehow ended up driving into a popular store in the Hudson Valley while people were inside. Two people were hurt, but not severely. We have some incredible photos from the scene. On Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, around 12:30 p.m., the Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department and EMS along...
New York State Police Arrest Nearly 200 In Hudson Valley
During Halloween week New York State Police charged nearly 80 with DWI and responded to about 1,300 crashes in the Hudson Valley. New York State Police from the Hudson Valley recently changed things up and began reporting a "week in review." This weekly press release highlights arrests, investigations, and more that police stationed in the Hudson Valley completed in the past week.
Massive Incentives To Give Blood In New York State
Now that the Halloween and pumpkin spice season are over for most, it is time to focus on giving thanks and getting ready for the holiday season. The warm air is still here across New York State and pumpkins are still on porches, but it is time to think about Thanksgiving and Christmas.
NYC Construction Workers Using Hudson Valley as Garbage Dump
A construction company from New York City was caught using the Hudson Valley as its own personal landfill. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says they recently tracked down two trucks that were illegally dumping construction debris in the Hudson Valley. Earlier this month two environmental conservation officers...
What is New York State’s Smallest County By Area Outside of the City?
There is still a bit of stigma when you tell someone from outside the area that you live in New York. Some will assume that you mean New York City, and that you're surrounded by a vast metropolis of skyscrapers, traffic, and almost non-stop activity in very direction. But the state is much bigger than just the five boroughs.
Do You Have One Of The Most Popular Dog Breeds In New York State?
For those of you who are like me, you have a dog in your family. Or in my case, three. Rarely in my entire life, have my family or I ever not had at least one dog in the family. Growing up, my family's dog preference was beagles. My first...
Cookies Sold In New York State Recalled, At Least 1 Person Sick
At least one person has gotten sick from cookies sold in New York that have now been recalled. Customers can get a full refund. On Friday, the FDA announced cookies sold in New York and a few other states have been recalled. Cookies Sold In New York State Recalled. Daiso...
Popular Kingston Hair Salon Finally Opens New Location
After months of planning and a few delays, the salon has opened its doors!. Earlier this year we told you that another popular business has decided to pick up shop and move out of the Hudson Valley Mall. The folks at C&C Unisex Hair Design announced in June that they were leaving the once-thriving mall for a brand-new building close by.
They’re Here: The Latest Changes to Newburgh Plaza
Many residents were caught off guard when the ShopRite on North Plank Rd in the town of Newburgh, NY announced its closure in 2021. One of the oldest ShopRites in the Hudson Valley, it left Newburgh with one less grocery store and a virtually abandoned shopping center. It also left the town wondering what business would take its place. We finally have an answer, and construction is officially underway.
Nanny Cam: Are You Allowed to Spy on Your Babysitter in New York?
One of the hardest things you can do as a parent is to trust your child with an absolute stranger. With high-quality cameras that are so easy to hide, is it legal to spy on the babysitter?. It's 2022 and I think all of us are aware that there are...
Nationwide Company Closing Hudson Valley Plant, Many Out Of Work
After just about a year a nationwide company is closing a Hudson Valley location that was supposed to create many "good-paying jobs." On Oct 25, 2021, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that Strides Pharma Inc. will expand its manufacturing and marketing operations from New Jersey and Florida to Chestnut Ridge, Rockland County, New York.
nystateofpolitics.com
Upstate New York hospitals test new hiring model to ease staffing crisis
Health facilities, especially in upstate communities, are getting creative to battle staffing shortages after many places more than doubled their labor costs since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. A shortage of workers in the health care industry was on the rise before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, which...
COVID-19: CDC Now Recommending Indoor Mask-Wearing In Orange County
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending indoor mask-wearing in five New York counties in its latest COVID-19 data tracker report. The CDC displays counties in orange, yellow, or green on a color-coded map shown in the image above to guide local residents and authorities:. Counties shown...
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces First Clean Water Infrastructure Projects in NY to Receive Federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced $176 million in financial assistance for water infrastructure improvement projects that reduce potential risks to public health and the environment, including the first projects in New York State to receive clean water infrastructure funding under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in the Town of Liberty and City of Newburgh. The Environmental Facilities Corporation Board of Directors approved low-cost financing and previously announced grants authorizing municipal access to the capital needed to get shovels in the ground for critical drinking water and sewer projects. The board also approved long-term financing conversions that provide debt interest relief for municipalities on completed projects.
New York State Residents Have A Chance To Earn $1.5 Billion
Residents in the Empire State still have a chance to win life-changing money. The Powerball jackpot is continuing to climb and is nearing a world record amount. Once again, no one matched all six numbers in the latest Powerball drawing. The jackpot for Wednesday night's Powerball drawing was worth an estimated $1.2 billion.
