Sullivan County, NY

New York Senior Citizen Man Sold Drugs Near Hudson Valley School

A Hudson Valley man is accused of selling drugs near a local school. In a county that leads New York in overdose deaths. On Thursday, Nov. 3, the Dutchess County Drug Task Force reported the arrest of 77-year-old Charles Faircloth of the Town of Poughkeepsie for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third Degree with intent to sell, a class B Felony.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
New York State Police Arrest Nearly 200 In Hudson Valley

During Halloween week New York State Police charged nearly 80 with DWI and responded to about 1,300 crashes in the Hudson Valley. New York State Police from the Hudson Valley recently changed things up and began reporting a "week in review." This weekly press release highlights arrests, investigations, and more that police stationed in the Hudson Valley completed in the past week.
Massive Incentives To Give Blood In New York State

Now that the Halloween and pumpkin spice season are over for most, it is time to focus on giving thanks and getting ready for the holiday season. The warm air is still here across New York State and pumpkins are still on porches, but it is time to think about Thanksgiving and Christmas.
NYC Construction Workers Using Hudson Valley as Garbage Dump

A construction company from New York City was caught using the Hudson Valley as its own personal landfill. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says they recently tracked down two trucks that were illegally dumping construction debris in the Hudson Valley. Earlier this month two environmental conservation officers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popular Kingston Hair Salon Finally Opens New Location

After months of planning and a few delays, the salon has opened its doors!. Earlier this year we told you that another popular business has decided to pick up shop and move out of the Hudson Valley Mall. The folks at C&C Unisex Hair Design announced in June that they were leaving the once-thriving mall for a brand-new building close by.
KINGSTON, NY
They’re Here: The Latest Changes to Newburgh Plaza

Many residents were caught off guard when the ShopRite on North Plank Rd in the town of Newburgh, NY announced its closure in 2021. One of the oldest ShopRites in the Hudson Valley, it left Newburgh with one less grocery store and a virtually abandoned shopping center. It also left the town wondering what business would take its place. We finally have an answer, and construction is officially underway.
NEWBURGH, NY
Upstate New York hospitals test new hiring model to ease staffing crisis

Health facilities, especially in upstate communities, are getting creative to battle staffing shortages after many places more than doubled their labor costs since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. A shortage of workers in the health care industry was on the rise before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, which...
NEW YORK STATE
Governor Hochul Announces First Clean Water Infrastructure Projects in NY to Receive Federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced $176 million in financial assistance for water infrastructure improvement projects that reduce potential risks to public health and the environment, including the first projects in New York State to receive clean water infrastructure funding under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in the Town of Liberty and City of Newburgh. The Environmental Facilities Corporation Board of Directors approved low-cost financing and previously announced grants authorizing municipal access to the capital needed to get shovels in the ground for critical drinking water and sewer projects. The board also approved long-term financing conversions that provide debt interest relief for municipalities on completed projects.
NEWBURGH, NY
New York State Residents Have A Chance To Earn $1.5 Billion

Residents in the Empire State still have a chance to win life-changing money. The Powerball jackpot is continuing to climb and is nearing a world record amount. Once again, no one matched all six numbers in the latest Powerball drawing. The jackpot for Wednesday night's Powerball drawing was worth an estimated $1.2 billion.
NEW JERSEY STATE
