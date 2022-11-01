Read full article on original website
Apple TV drops 'Up Next' in new design rolling out to users
Not all users are seeing this change yet, but Apple TV is no longer showing the familiar "Up Next" selection of titles in its eponymous app at the top. A key feature of the Apple TV app on the Apple TV 4K, and all previous versions, has been the "Up Next" list. It lists the next episode of series that users have been following, giving them quick access to resume binge-watching.
Netflix's $6.99 Basic With Ads tier rolls out today
Netflix is rolling out its ad-supported tier, which offers access to the streaming video service at the same $6.99 monthly cost as the advertising-freeApple TV+. Following months of rumors and confirmed earlier in October,...
iOS 16.2 surfaces relevant Apple News stories in the Weather app
Apple is introducing integration between the Weather and News apps, as noticed in the latest iOS 16.2 beta. People in cities such as San Francisco will find weather-related news stories and reports, which will likely be available for more regions over time. A link to a story will appear in the Weather app, and tapping it brings the user over to the News app to read it.
Samsung mocks Apple with new 'On the Fence' ad
Positing that Apple always makes iPhone users wait for useful features, Samsung has a new ad that tells people to come over to its Android phones. Samsung is continuing its long run of mocking Apple for the iPhone 14, for removing power adapters, and so on. For once, however, this new ad is unlikely to have to be pulled after Samsung later copies Apple exactly.
Apple kills long-time event archive on YouTube
Brendan Shanks, owner of the Apple WWDC Videos channel on YouTube, tweeted that Apple had filed a series of copyright removal requests against his channel. Congratulations Apple, you took down my YouTube channel containing hundreds of20-year old WWDC videos. Wouldn't want anyone learning about Mac OS X, Darwin, Aqua, or WebObjects @tim_cook @pschiller @gruber @jsnell @ismh @mjtsai @reneritchie @reckless pic.twitter.com/w2UgVqOubF.
Apple building new ad network for live television
Apple continues to expand its advertising network as it begins setting up framework to run ads during Major League Soccer games. As part of a larger advertising push, Apple is preparing to create new advertising opportunities during next year's soccer games and related shows. According to Bloomberg, Apple is talking...
Netflix $6.99 Basic With Ads doesn't work on Apple TV hardware
Netflix's ad-supported tier is now available for $6.99 a month, but it doesn't work at all on the Apple TV streaming device. While it's clear that the app needs to be updated for the...
Samsung predicts Apple will have a foldable tablet by 2024
Apple has yet to set foot in the foldable tech market, but according to a new report, the Cupertino tech giant could release a foldable iPad or MacBook in the coming years. Samsung's Mobile Experience branch has met with suppliers, and according to TheElec, is feeling optimistic about the foldable market.
iPad Stage Manager deep-dive, Apple TV 4K reviews, iPhone 14 Pro camera
Apple is done releasing hardware in 2022, in-depth on Stage Manager for iPad and Mac, initial reviews of the new Apple TV 4K are out, we highlight Halide's iPhone 14 Pro camera review, and more, on this week's episode of the AppleInsider podcast. First up, we talk about a piece...
Twitter for iOS updated with $8 checkmark in-app purchase
Twitter has started rolling out an update to its iOS app bringing Twitter Blue up to $8, a feature that also enables users to gain the famous blue checkmark of verification. Surfacing in the App Store, Twitter version 9.34.3 states the update adds "great new features to Twitter Blue," with more on the way "soon."
Belkin launches first Apple-approved 15W MagSafe car charger
More than two years after the launch of MagSafe, the first Apple-Authorized car charger is here. Belkin's new Boost Charger Pro Wireless Car Charger with MagSafe is available from Apple starting today. To date, all wireless car chargers that magnetically connect to iPhone 12, iPhone 13, or iPhone 14 have...
AirPods Max noise isolation reduction may be related to ongoing court battle
A patent troll lawsuit against Apple may be the reason behind a recent reduction in active noise cancellation for AirPods Max. Active lawsuits cannot be discussed with the public, so that could explain why Apple changed how active noise cancellation works on its devices without notice. This assumption was shared by a Reddit user named facingcondor with a range of evidence to support the theory.
Dr. Sumbul Desai talks about Apple's goals to 'democratize health'
Apple's vice president of health, Dr. Sumbul Desai, spoke at Web Summit 2022, discussing Apple's bold vision for healthcare. The presentation focused on how Apple utilizes the Apple Watch, iPhone, and iOS to "democratize healthcare." She acknowledged that the company is still in the early stages of what is possible...
Apple can't make enough of the iPhone 14 Pro to meet demand
A new report shows wait times foriPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have risen as demand is likely outpacing production. In a note to investors seen by AppleInsider, analyst David Vogt from...
2022 iPad review: Decent upgrade, bad lineup position
Apple's 2022 iPad overhaul is a modernization of the line, but introduces new issues. Apple's iPad has been a staple of the company's catalog since its launch. The 2022 model migrates the 2018 iPad Pro design to the entry-level, and brings some other niceties to the line. Instead of replacing...
Apple freezes hiring outside of research and development
Apple is looking for ways to cut spending as it heads into what it anticipates as a slow holiday period. According to Bloomberg, the move does not apply to teams working on future devices and long-term initiatives but will affect corporate functions and standard hardware and software roles. In a...
Apple's holiday guide offers carols for Christmas, workouts for New Year — and no discounts
Christmas is a time of giving full-price Apple goods, according to the company's new gift guide which is supported by festive features within Apple's apps. "This year's Holiday Gift Guide features the most innovative...
PayPal to add Tap to Pay on iPhone, Apple Pay, and Wallet support
PayPal has announced that it will bring new Apple-centric ways of paying for those using PayPal and Venmo. The announcement came as part of Paypal's third-quarter 2022 earnings results. The company is working with...
Insta360 X3 action cam now available as a bundle through Apple
The Insta360 X3 action cam is now available through Apple, coming in a bundle with other accessories for photographers and videographers. On the online Apple Store and in Apple retail stores, the bundle includes the Insta360 X3 camera, two batteries, a lens cap, a carrying case, one 64GB SD card, and the Invisible Selfie Stick.
Bird steals a reporter's AirPod live on air
A television journalist in Chile was reporting live about rising crime in the area, when a bird perched on his shoulder — and stole one of hisAirPods. Apparently birds in Chile have comic...
