‘Headless: A Sleepy Hollow Story’: Felicia Day & Tom Lenk on Surprise Cameos, Finale Twists

Read full article on original website
Related
Yakima Herald Republic
Martin Freeman calls Harrison Ford a 'brilliant' replacement for William Hurt
Martin Freeman has branded Harrison Ford a "brilliant" replacement for William Hurt in the Marvel universe. 'Star Wars' legend Ford has reportedly been signed up to take over Hurt's character of General Thaddeus E. Ross in the superhero movies following the actor's death in March with roles in 'Captain America: New World Order' and 'Thunderbolts' - and the rumour has gone down well with fellow Marvel star Freeman.
Yakima Herald Republic
Matthew Perry says romantic feelings towards Jennifer Aniston ‘dissipated’ over David Schwimmer
Matthew Perry says his romantic feelings towards Jennifer Aniston “dissipated” when he realised she was interested in David Schwimmer. The ‘Friends’ actor, 53, said he “knew what was going on” between David and Jennifer while they were filming the sitcom. He said on the...
Yakima Herald Republic
Danai Gurira explains 'intense' acting process
Danai Gurira has an "intense" acting process when getting ready for roles. The 'Black Panther' star has reprised her role of Okoye for the sequel 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' but Danai admits she struggled to get excited about stepping back into the warrior character again because she goes through so much when preparing for a part as she wants to "give the world all I can".
Yakima Herald Republic
King Charles is related to Dracula
King Charles is related to the real life royal who inspired the character of Dracula. The revelation came from actor Luke Evans who met the royal after finishing work on 2014 film 'Dracula Untold' and revealed Charles told him he'd traced his ancestry back to blood-thirsty Romanian ruler Vlad the Impaler - also known as Vlad III, Vlad Tepes and Vlad Dracula - who is said to have been the inspiration for Bram Stoker's fictional vampire.
Yakima Herald Republic
Daniel Craig 'hated being famous'
Daniel Craig hated being famous. The James Bond actor has opened up about life in the spotlight, admitting he was never comfortable in the public eye after being thrust to international stardom playing 007 in 2006's 'Casino Royale' and he still feels uneasy being a celebrity. Daniel explained: "I used...
Yakima Herald Republic
Britney Spears seemingly apologises to Zoey 101 star Alexa Nikolas
Britney Spears has apologised to Alexa Nikolas for "traumatising" her as a child. The 40-year-old pop star is thought to have confronted former child star Alexa, 30, when she starred alongside her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears on the 2000s teen comedy 'Zoey 101' and took to Twitter on Thursday (03.11.22) to explain herself just hours after Alexa herself had recounted the experience in an interview.
Yakima Herald Republic
Selena Gomez’s only showbusiness friend is Taylor Swift
Selena Gomez’s only showbusiness friend is Taylor Swift. The singer and actress, 30, said she has a tiny group of pals as she never felt she fitted in with “cool” people. She told Rolling Stone magazine: “I never fit in with a cool group of girls that...
Yakima Herald Republic
Jennifer Lawrence had commitment anxiety before getting married
Jennifer Lawrence is "so happy" she didn't "freak out" and cancel her wedding. The 'Causeway' actress married art dealer Cooke Maroney - the father of her nine-month-old son Cy - in 2019 but she admitted she was hesitant about settling down and realised later she was experiencing commitment anxiety. She...
Yakima Herald Republic
Jean-Claude Van Damme feels 'lucky' to do own stunts
Jean-Claude Van Damme feels "lucky" he can still do his own stunts. The 62-year-old action star has no problem doing the splits or his famed spin-kick and though he thinks it is partly due to genetics that he's still in such good shape, he also tries to keep working out whenever he can, even if it's just for a few minutes at a time.
Comments / 0