Kennewick, WA

KEPR

Deputies purchase & install new doorbell for homeowner

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — One woman is now with a new doorbell thanks to deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Deputies with C Squad responded to a home in Benton County for a welfare check. Officials said they met a homeowner named Dotty who needed help fixing her...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

KPD patrol car rammed on 27th Avenue

KENNEWICK, Wash.- A Kennewick Police Department (KPD) Commander on their way to work this morning saw a driver spinning donuts in the intersection of 27th and Ely. A second KPD officer responded to try and stop the vehicle. According to Sergeant Chris Littrell, the driver of the car spinning donuts...
KENNEWICK, WA
98.3 The KEY

Boyfriend of Kennewick Mom Charged in Horrific Murder

An arrest has been made in the death of 34-year-old Brandy Ebanez. In a press release from the Kennewick Police Department:. Kennewick PD detectives worked with the Benton County Prosecutor’s Office on the murder investigation of Brandy Ebanez. The previously mentioned suspect, 34-year-old Richard Jacobsen, has been in custody in the Multnomah County Jail. Today, 11-3-2022, The Benton County Prosecutor’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Richard for the alleged crime of Murder 2nd Degree. Richard has yet to be extradited from the State of Oregon, but this will occur in the near future.
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Two arrested in fatal shooting

KENNEWICK – The Kennewick Police Department reports two people have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Fernando Pulido, 36, of Kennewick on Sept. 21. Detectives have continued the investigation into Pulido’s murder and developed probable cause to arrest Lonny Barton-Owens, 29, of Richland. KPD worked with the Benton County Prosecutor’s Office and an arrest warrant for the alleged crime of second-degree murder was issued for Barton-Owens.
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Richland police release photo of skimmer suspect

—— RICHLAND, WA – The Richland Police Department seeks the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of installing credit card skimmers at the local Walmart, 2801 Duportail Street. Police reported that multiple skimmer devices, used to capture debit and credit card information and the customers’ personal identification numbers, were found. However, RPD did not specify the exact date the devices were located.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Tribal Police investigating shooting in Toppenish

TOPPENISH, Wash.- The Yakima County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) has confirmed that there was a shooting on 810 1st Avenue in Toppenish on the morning of November, 1. Reports of the shooting first came in around 7:20 a.m. and one person was found with a gunshot wound in the roadway. The...
TOPPENISH, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Two arrested in Kennewick fatal shooting, one facing murder charge

PASCO – Authorities have arrested two people in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in Kennewick last month. Lonny Barton-Owens, 29, of Richland is facing a charge of murder. Rebecca Chavez, 31, of Pasco is facing a charge of rendering criminal assistance. The two are accused in connection with the killing of Fernando Pulido, 36, of Kennewick. On September...
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Wyatt is back in jail

PENDLETON – Taylorlee Michelle Wyatt, 21, didn’t stay out of Umatilla County Jail for long. The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested her for stealing a vehicle the same day she was released on charges from Milton-Freewater. She wrecked the Kia Sedona that she allegedly stole. The Umatilla...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
KEPR

29-year-old man killed in fatal wreck

PASCO, Wash. --- Officers of the Pasco Police Department are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one person and injured another. Just after 5 p.m. on Oct. 31, officers responded to N 4th Ave and Stearman Ave after reports of a collision. Officers said one person died at the scene....
PASCO, WA
NEWStalk 870

Woman Missing Near Walla Walla Found After 6-Day Search

According to reports from the Walla Walla County Sheriff's office, a woman who had been missing for six days has been found and is alive. Her last reported sighting was north of Lowden, off a rural road. The WWCSO issued a missing person's report, indicating 55-year-old Courtney Shelton was missing,...
WALLA WALLA, WA
KEPR

Massive destruction seen after Friday night wind storm

Benton County Wash. — We're seeing massive destruction across the Tri-Cities tonight after some intense wind gusts. Some areas like Benton City and parts of Richland saw gusts more than 60 - 70 miles per hour. And today, videos and pictures flooding in over social media, showing downed trees,...
RICHLAND, WA
KEPR

West Richland holds their Veterans Day Parade Saturday morning

West Richland Wash. — Today, folks celebrated local veterans in a parade in West Richland. People from all over gathered to show their support for our local veterans and to celebrate them this morning. Since 1999, event leaders tell us they receive more entries every year. Today they say...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
97 Rock

This Superstar Has 17 #1 Songs and She’s From Pasco, Washington

If I told you that one of the most successful musicians of any genre was born and raised in Tri-Cities, would you believe me? Well, you should! Kristine W is one of dance music's icons and even if you don't explicitly listen to dance or club music, chances are you've heard at least one of her songs before.
PASCO, WA

