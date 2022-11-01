Read full article on original website
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Online Scammers and their victims.Roxann ‘Rocqui’ Martinez FisherNew Braunfels, TX
San Antonio Spurs waive teenage star in shock moveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
City of San Antonio spent over $700,000 to transport migrants in the last 3 monthsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
freightwaves.com
J.B. Hunt executive pushes ‘network of networks’ to end supply chain disconnects
Supply chain practitioners need to step up their efforts to develop connected ecosystems if they want to remove stubborn waste and inefficiencies from their networks, one of J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ top executives said Tuesday. Keynoting FreightWaves’ F3: Future of Freight Festival in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Spencer Frazier, J.B. Hunt’s...
The Secret to Modern-Day Wholesale Success
We won’t hold out on you, the secret to a successful wholesale business is simple: it’s people. More specifically, it’s the way suppliers and dealers collaborate to meet consumer demand by implementing a mutually beneficial wholesale pipeline. But what is a mutually beneficial wholesale pipeline, and how...
Ricardo to Work with InoBat to Supply Battery Systems for Electrification Programmes for High Performance Automotive Vehicles
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- As part of its mission to support the decarbonisation of the global transport and energy sectors, Ricardo, a global strategic environmental and engineering consultancy company with specialisms in niche manufacturing and industrial engineering, has signed a memorandum of understanding with InoBat, a pioneer of premium electric vehicle battery R&D, engineering, production and recycling, to jointly supply battery cells, modules and packs to high performance automotive manufacturers for their electrification programmes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005792/en/ Ricardo partners with InoBat on electric vehicle battery development (Photo: Business Wire)
Virtual Assistant Jobs Offer Remote Flexibility, Little Experience Required
Do you hate the idea of going back to work in the office? If so, you might want to consider working remotely as a virtual assistant. Virtual assistants help companies with general administrative tasks like data entry, responding to emails, managing someone’s calendar and meetings, and preparing reports. Virtual assistants also help with marketing, bookkeeping, customer service, sales, and project management.
marinelink.com
WSP USA Hires Harris as Navy Program Director
WSP USA, an engineering, environment and professional services consultancy, has hired Charles "Chuck" Harris as Navy program director for the firm’s Federal Programs national business line. In his new role, Harris directs the growth of the Federal team’s Navy program, which includes a recent joint venture win to directly...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Wells Fargo Names Fercho Head Of Diverse Segments, Representation And Inclusion
Kristy Fercho has been company’s head of Home Lending since 2020. Wells Fargo announced that Kristy Fercho, head of Wells Fargo Home Lending, has been named the company’s new head of diverse segments, representation and inclusion (DSRI). Since it launched in 2020, the DSRI function has coordinated Wells Fargo’s DE&I efforts across the company – developing products and services to serve customers from underserved communities and driving DE&I initiatives firmwide.
salestechstar.com
Simulation Training Company Zenarate Releases 2022 CX Leaders Trends & Insights, Consumer Edition Report with Execs In The Know
Consumers increasingly value human interactions for positive brand experiences. Zenarate, the leading Simulation Training solution, announced the release of the Consumer Edition of the 2022 CX Leaders Trends & Insights report. Zenarate partnered with Execs In The Know to gather current consumer preferences and perceptions related to customer service and customer experience channels. CX leaders can use the report to better understand what consumers value most, where to focus their agent training efforts, and how to win over customers and prospects.
BLACK ENTERPRISE Announces the Return of the SistersInc. Summit
Today, BLACK ENTERPRISE, the No. 1 Black digital media brand with 12 million unique monthly visitors, announced its SistersInc. Summit, the virtual experience for women entrepreneurs, will return on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Bringing BLACK ENTERPRISE‘s award-winning business podcast to life, the event provides an opportunity for the growing number of...
beefmagazine.com
Farm Progress America, November 3, 2022
Max Armstrong shares legal insights from Joe Miller, an attorney for Rose Acre Farms, which has expanded across the country to become one of the largest egg producers in the United States. The company is shifting to cage free eggs across the system, which Miller explains is more complicated than simply letting birds out of the cages. Miller details all that’s involved in the process.
foodlogistics.com
Balancing Speed with Success in Bringing New Products to Market
Global supply chain issues continue to grow more challenging due to the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical conflict in Eastern Europe and other macroeconomic issues the world over. Ingredient shortages, rising costs and changing consumer preferences shape the environment for new product development initiatives for food and beverage brands. Shoppers seek new culinary experiences, and after more than two years in survival mode, brands are eager to please. The pressure and desire to innovate has never been higher.
daystech.org
A Sustainable Future is on the Horizon with Digital Twins and AI
One approach organizations can attain internet zero and handle different sustainability efforts is thru the mixed energy of digital twins and AI. Sustainability is a prime precedence for all organizations as we speak—for instance, one-third of Europe’s largest corporations have pledged to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, according to Accenture. Yet the agency additionally discovered that enterprises should considerably speed up their efforts over the following decade, as simply 9% of corporations are presently on observe to attain this aim.
salestechstar.com
Penny AI Introduces a Revolutionary Learning and Onboarding Solution
Driving the future of social selling success, backed by science, research, and data. Penny AI, a global leader in data-driven direct sales enablement, is launching Learning Solutions, to empower social sellers with engagement-based micro-learning. Having raised $27 million in Series B funding, Penny is committed to investing in onboarding, continuous...
New hot job: State high-speed internet network director
States are shoring up expertise in high-speed internet networks by creating or expanding broadband offices to prepare for an influx of infrastructure cash. Why it matters: Ensuring that more than $40 billion in new funding connects every American to high-speed internet service is a job that's falling to the states — and they need help.
datafloq.com
Challenges to Successful AI Implementation in Healthcare
“Al will not replace doctors but instead will augment them, enabling physicians to practice better medicine with greater accuracy and increased efficiency.” – By Benjamin Bell (Scottish Scientific Surgeon) Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) have received widespread interest in recent years due to their potential to...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: Erthos rackless, earth-mounted solar steps ahead with 107 MW MOU
Ford adds 4 MW Convergent energy storage system to Ontario engine assembly operations AI-powered energy storage system helps Ford reduce energy costs while improving long-term sustainability on Ontario grid. As China expands energy storage manufacturing, the U.S. can step up to compete By investing in factories to build zinc-ion batteries...
csengineermag.com
Solving the Labor Shortage to Support Infrastructure Progress
Last November, Congress passed President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), which will provide $1.2 trillion dollars of federal funds to rebuild America’s roads, bridges, rails, airports, and other critical elements of our infrastructure. This summer, Americans began to see the direct impact of BIL when Transportation Secretary Pete...
Introducing Gloat Hiring: A Landmark Evolution of the Workforce Agility Platform to Support the Future of Internal and External Talent Acquisition
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 2, 2022-- Gloat, the leading provider of Workforce Agility and pioneers of the AI-powered Talent Marketplace, today announced the introduction of Gloat Hiring, a signature expansion to the Workforce Agility Platform that enables businesses to integrate internal mobility models with talent acquisition campaigns. Built on the same technology designed to break down functional silos and understand the competencies, skills, and roles of a company’s existing workforce, Gloat Hiring extends these capabilities to efficiently tap into external talent and optimize staffing and recruiting models. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221102005407/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
TeraWatt Aiming to Accelerate All-Electric Transition
Electric vehicle charging startup TeraWatt recently raised over $1 billion in funding. TeraWatt CEO Neha Palmer joined Cheddar News to discuss how the company plans to build large-scale charging centers for commercial vehicle fleets.
helihub.com
ANRA Technologie appoints new Chief Strategy Officer
ANRA Technologies, a leader in integrated airspace, mission management and delivery systems for uncrewed aircraft, announced the appointment of Brent Klavon to Chief Strategy Officer. In his new role, Mr. Klavon’s responsibilities will expand to include additional investment decision-making, strategic planning, and risk management. He will continue to oversee all global operations matters and the execution of all transactions.
freightwaves.com
MyCarrier, Estes Express partner to transition customers from KuebixTMS
Less-than-truckload shipping platform MyCarrier and freight transportation provider Estes Express Lines announced Wednesday a collaboration to support a changeover for customers of supply chain technology provider Trimble, which announced in September that it would be shutting down its current LTL solution within KuebixTMS. “As we evolve our strategy to connect...
