MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The wife of Marshall County Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie is asking for the support of the community. On Oct. 22 Guthrie was admitted to the hospital with pancreatitis and gallstones. According to his wife, after his pancreatitis had improved, doctors made a plan to remove his gallbladder.

MARSHALL COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO