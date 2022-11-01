Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
Ardmore man killed in Madison County crash
One man is dead after a Friday morning crash in Madison County. ALEA says 69-year-old Ronnie Clifton of, Ardmore, Tennessee, was fatally injured when the truck he was a passenger in was struck by a freightliner tractor-trailer. The two-vehicle crash happened around 12:40 a.m. on Alabama 53 near Old Railroad...
Two arrested on drug charges in Jackson County
Officials say two people were arrested in Jackson County after methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found in a home.
WAAY-TV
Morgan County coroner IDs man killed in Decatur house fire
UPDATE: Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn has identified the man killed in Friday's Decatur house fire as Roger Dwight Collins, 33, of Decatur. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates. UPDATE: Investigators do not currently suspect foul play in a Decatur house fire that killed one and injured three, according to Decatur Fire Marshal Jason Jones.
WAFF
Marshall Co. community shows support to unresponsive chief deputy, his wife
MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The wife of Marshall County Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie is asking for the support of the community. On Oct. 22 Guthrie was admitted to the hospital with pancreatitis and gallstones. According to his wife, after his pancreatitis had improved, doctors made a plan to remove his gallbladder.
northjacksonpress.com
Authorities Identify Woman Found in Shed
By StaffThe search for a missing Arab woman has ended tragically. The family of Kendra Leigh Green, age 25, reported […]. By StaffThe search for a missing Arab woman has ended tragically. The family of Kendra Leigh Green, age 25, reported her missing several days ago.On Friday, October 28, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office reported finding the missing woman's body inside a shed near a home on Stewart Hollow Road. Deputies…
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Scottsboro
The Scottsboro Police Department (SPD) arrested two people on drug-related charges after they found drugs and a variety of paraphernalia during a traffic stop on Thursday.
southerntorch.com
Candlelight Vigil held for Missing Teen
VALLEY HEAD, Ala.--Makenna Joy Purvis,19, has been missing for over a month. She was last seen on Inspec Drive in Valley Head. On Sunday evening, over 100 friends and family gathered for a candlelight vigil at Mentone Community Church. A search party was formed by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office...
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Nov. 4
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported November 4, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $15. November 3. theft of property-1st degree; Co. Rd. 482; 2013 Toyota Camry. domestic violence-3rd degree; Brookridge Ln. S.E.
WAFF
Two arrested on drug charges following traffic stop
RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested in Rainsville on Nov. 1 for drug-related charges following a traffic stop. According to the Rainsville Police Department, Justin Scott and Terra Helms were arrested after police officers discovered 110 grams of synthetic marijuana (spice) and smoked blunts containing spice. After searching...
2 people arrive at hospital with gunshot wounds
Two victims showed up at Huntsville Hospital with gunshot wounds Friday night.
WAAY-TV
Man from Arab killed in late Thursday wreck on Highway 69
The Marshall County Coroner says an Arab man is dead after he was involved in a crash late Thursday. It happened about 7:45 p.m. on State Highway 69 near Warrenton Road, about a mile west of Guntersville. Wesley Darnell, 43, was pronounced dead on the scene. The Alabama Law Enforcement...
1 killed, 3 injured in Decatur house fire Friday morning
A house fire has turned fatal Friday morning, according to Morgan County officials.
Man charged in double homicide now pleads not guilty by reason of insanity
A man who pleaded not guilty to shooting and killing two people in April has withdrawn his original plea, according to court documents.
WAAY-TV
Two shooting victims drive themselves to hospital Friday night
Huntsville Police say two gunshot victims showed up to the hospital around 9:30 Friday night in a private vehicle. The victims told police they were at a residence near Poplar Ave and Beard St when the shooting occurred. One victim was treated and released, according to HPD. The other victim...
Huntsville man pleads guilty to health fraud charges
A Huntsville man has pleaded guilty to healthcare fraud charges according to U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona.
Man arrested after hospital bomb threat
The Boaz Police Department (BPD) has arrested a man after a bomb threat was called into Marshall Medical Center South.
Alabama man held on $1 million bond in murder of missing man
Marshall County authorities have charged an Albertville man with murder in connection with the death of a man who was reportedly missing for about a month. Sheriff Phil Sims today said Christopher Stracener was served with a warrant for the murder of James Tracy Denson on Oct. 24. Stracener, 50,...
WAAY-TV
Inmate convicted of Lawrence County murder dies in prison
An inmate serving a life sentence at Donaldson Correctional Facility after being convicted of murder in a Lawrence County murder has died. The Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed the death of 52-year-old Harold Wayne Bailey. Bailey was a patient in the Donaldson infirmary on Oct. 28 when he became unresponsive and was pronounced dead, ADOC said.
Victims identified in Decatur burglary-homicide investigation
DECATUR, Ala. — Around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, the Decatur Police Department responded to a burglary in progress on the 1600 block of Chestnut Street. Decatur police arrived at the scene where they found two deceased individuals, one male and one female, with apparent gunshot wounds. Juveniles were also...
Over 8 grams of meth leads to arrest of Town Creek man
A simple traffic stop over the weekend led to the arrest of a Town Creek man, according to authorities.
