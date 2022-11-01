ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

FIU Law adds scholars in addiction and mental health policy, environmental law

By Florida International University
communitynewspapers.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
communitynewspapers.com

When it comes to moving the UDB, preserving Environmentally Sensitive Lands should be part of the process!

During the recent hearing to move the Urban Development Boundary for the South Dade Logistics and Technology District (SDLTD), the popular Environmental Endangered Lands (EEL) program took center stage. The applicant, responding to a request by Commissioner Raquel Regalado for this project to do more for the environment, proposed a voluntary purchase and donation of 622 acres of sensitive lands on the EEL priority “A” list, a list of land determined by the County as being the most important to preserve and protect. In addition to donating EEL land, the applicant agreed to set up a funding mechanism that will generate millions of dollars for the long-term maintenance of these lands. Many of the opposition speakers described this as inappropriate “deal making” and even stated that the wetlands weren’t worth much due to limited development potential. Unfortunately, this argument seemed to be heavily based on the emotional politics of moving the Urban Development Boundary.
communitynewspapers.com

ALLEN MORRIS SUPPORTS THE CORAL GABLES GARDEN CLUB

The Coral Gables Garden Club’s 2 nd annual AS I SEE IT photography competition was wildly successful this year, with photography submissions from all over the state of Florida. The competition aims to increase the appreciation of our natural environment highlighting outstanding nature and wildlife photography. The contest featured...
CORAL GABLES, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Letter from the Miami Beach Chamber Chairman

For my Chairman letter this month, I wanted to write something a bit more personal and share with you all why the Chamber of Commerce has been so important to helping me make an impact in our community and hopefully encourage others to embrace the benefits that come with involving yourself with our community leaders through the Chamber of Commerce.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Navy Week program sets sail for Miami

The U.S. Navy is preparing to bring a Navy Week to Miami during the week of Jan. 23-29, as the first Navy Week of the calendar year. Miami Navy Week will give the community an opportunity to learn about the Navy, its Sailors and its importance to national security and prosperity.
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Vice Mayor Yvette Colbourne to Host the Free Inaugural Miramar Mile Run

Vice Mayor Yvette Colbourne presents the Miramar Mile Run to promote an active lifestyle for health and fitness. This FREE event will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Miramar Regional Park, located at 16801 Miramar Parkway Miramar, FL 33027. Registration starts at 7:00 AM with the mile run beginning at 8:00 AM followed by a Zumba class, medals for participants, awards of $300 cash prize for 1st place, $250 for 2nd place and $150 for 3rd place. There will be vendors and give-a-ways.
MIRAMAR, FL
communitynewspapers.com

UNITED WAY OF BROWARD COUNTY’S MISSION UNITED CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING OF SECOND LOCATION ENABLING IT TO SERVE MORE VETERANS AND THEIR FAMILIES

U.S. Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Fort Lauderdale Vice Mayor Ben Sorensen, other local dignitaries and notables, and military Veterans joined Kathleen Cannon, President/CEO of United Way of Broward County and MISSION UNITED staff for a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, November 1 to celebrate the grand opening of United Way of Broward County’s MISSION UNITED’s second location in Fort Lauderdale at 320 SE 9th Street). The opening of the new building also kicked off the year-long celebration to commemorate the 10th Anniversary of MISSION UNITED.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department temporarily changes its water chlorination method for two-week period beginning Nov. 6

The Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department (WASD) conducts its Spring cleaning in November. From November 6 to 20, the department will temporarily change the method used to chlorinate the drinking water supply at its water treatment plants. This routine procedure is regularly scheduled each year in partnership with the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County and the Miami-Dade Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources (RER).
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
communitynewspapers.com

A Message from the Mayor – November 2022

Just over one year ago Gateway Center opened at the south end of Sunny Isles Beach, changing the way residents experienced recreation in our city. Gateway Center was a capital project several years in the making and underwent many iterations before we officially broke ground. The multipurpose, one- of-a-kind facility was the City’s largest recreation undertaking in over a decade. Since Pelican Community Park opened in 2008, we’ve expanded recreation programming tenfold due to high demand and community wants and needs.
SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Is Nothing Sacred?

At the Sunny Isles Beach February Commission Meeting, right after a particularly toxic campaign period, Rabbi Kaller delivered a moving invocation. Referencing The Diary of Anne Frank, it was a call to heal, to turn the page, and to believe in the good in each other. It was a message our city needed and one for which I was personally grateful.
SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy