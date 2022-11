Two sisters involved in local Girl Scouts for 75 years earned a life badge of honor. Sisters Barbara John, 86, of Lancaster, and Ginny John, 85, of Harford Twp., joined Girl Scout Troop 38 in 1947, and were recently honored by Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania President Janet Donovan at Shadowbrook Resort in Tunkhannock. Donovan presented the sisters with a special pin.

