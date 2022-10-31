ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Grammy Award Winner Helping F.I.R.S.T. Institute Students Soar to New Heights

By Sponsored
Orlando Weekly
Orlando Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AD6rg_0iuSN9LK00
Tony Mardini | F.I.R.S.T. Institute | Director of Career Development

Tony Mardini is the Director of Career Development at F.I.R.S.T. Institute . Before Tony took on this role at F.I.R.S.T. , he spent years developing his craft as an audio professional. Over the course of his career, Tony has held the titles of In-house Engineer at Darkchild Entertainment and Engineer/Producer/Songwriter at Gloria and Emilio Estefan’s production company, Estefan Enterprises. He has also worked for both the NBC Sports and Golf Channels as an audio mixer for live and pre-recorded broadcasts. Tony’s success has continued throughout the years, gaining him Multi-Platinum awards, BMI Songwriter awards, a Suncoast Emmy Award, Promax Award, nine Latin Grammy Nominations, and two Latin Grammy wins.

He has focused the last decade of his career on helping graduates in higher education land entertainment industry jobs in their field of study and developed partnerships with key employers seeking to hire the next cutting-edge creative minds. “I believe success is achievable for all our students; my commitment to them is just as strong as my commitment to myself. Their success is our success. At F.I.R.S.T. , we focus on connecting our students with opportunities for advancement and help them reach their desired goals,” said Mardini.

Tony has always found himself giving career advice to anyone he’s working alongside; it’s only natural for the second leg of his career to support up-and-coming creative industry professionals. “For me, this step in my career felt right. Being able to share my experiences and relate to our students on this level is something that I truly pride myself on, and for any student looking for a school that offers hands-on mentorship, I’d absolutely recommend F.I.R.S.T.,” said Tony.

F.I.R.S.T. Institute is a premier digital media school headquartered in Orlando, Florida. F.I.R.S.T. offers hands-on experience for students in both online and on-campus options.

You can learn more at first.edu.

ADVERTISEMENT. Orlando Weekly news staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Orlando Weekly

Orlando news anchor goes viral on TikTok defending daughters' homecoming dance outfits

An Orlando news anchor is going viral on TikTok for defending his daughters' homecoming dance outfits. News 6 anchor Matt Austin shared a photo of his two daughters dressed for a homecoming dance to Facebook earlier this month. In response to criticism of the way his kids were dressed in the comments, Austin made a TikTok telling nosy naysayers to mind their own. "I put up what I thought was a pretty innocuous post about my daughters looking beautiful for homecoming but you would be shocked at some of the comments," he said. Austin said the comments ranged from saying his daughters should be ashamed to saying they were dressed too provocatively to be around other high-schoolers.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Dark electronic prophets Legendary Pink Dots will enchant Orlando on Thursday

Frontman and lyricist Edward Ka-Spel, of the long-standing post-punk, avant-garde and spell-binding music experience the Legendary Pink Dots, has no intention of slowing down lest life catch up with him. For the band’s recent online “Hallowe’en Special,” Ka-Spel chronicled a close encounter with the fragility of life’s interconnectedness — a real and recent story of jaywalking as a vehicle dangerously shared the same lane — his quiet, ethereal voice hovering over lugubrious music with an impassioned reflection: “To pause is to realize how big the picture really is, and be overwhelmed.” Indeed, there’s been no pause for Ka-Spel in the 41 years since the creation of the Pink Dots. And despite the world coming to a devastating halt in the spring of 2020, Ka-Spel has been as prolific as ever, releasing four solo albums in the first four months of this year, as well as the latest Pink Dots album, The Museum of Human Happiness on Metropolis Records. [event-1]
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken to open first Florida location in Winter Park

Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken, a popular Southern breakfast and lunch chain, will make its Orlando area debut in Winter Park early 2023. This location will be Rise's first in the Sunshine State, following a year of strong nationwide growth and continual expansion throughout 2022. Most prominent in North Carolina, Rise has doubled its national footprint in different states throughout the past year, according to a press release. Founded in 2012 by Tom Ferguson, Rise specializes in Southern comfort food including chicken sandwiches, biscuits, and donuts. Rise continues to update their menu frequently to keep things fresh for guests, described by Ferguson as a mix of "old school, new school and our school". Rise has achieved nationwide attention, being recognized by Food & Wine as having for having some of the best biscuits in the country.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Wish Rollins College radio station WPRK a happy birthday at this weekend's Fox Fest

Since it’s organized by WPRK 91.5-FM, Rollins College’s independent student-run radio station, the lineup for this annual music-centric fall festival is always one to watch. And this year packs some real underground star power for the station’s 70th birthday. I profiled headliner Kaelin Ellis in my column earlier this year when the talented young producer released his excellent latest album (The Funk Will Prevail), which followed his collaborative 2020 EP with Lupe Fiasco (House).
WINTER PARK, FL
Orlando Weekly

Beabadoobee to make Orlando a 'Beatopia' on Thursday

Bedroom-pop favorite Beabadoobee plays the Beacham this week as part of her headlining U.S. Beatopia tour. Bea Kristi, who goes by the stage moniker Beabadoobee, has invited fans into the whimsical world of her mind with her latest release, Beatopia. The album effortlessly blends genre and captures the heart, soul and personality that powers her creative vision.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Legendary Shack Shakers to own yet another Orlando stage next week

When I first encountered the Legendary Shack Shakers early in their career, their name was obviously presumptive. Now, 20 years later, they are certifiably legendary as not just a cult band but one of the greatest stage acts of their generation thanks to the vision, artistry and live electricity of bandleader J.D. Wilkes, who’s like a Southern gothic Iggy Pop. The Legendary Shack Shakers are living greats who’ve never once half-stepped it on stage in two decades of playing on Orlando stages.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Say 'Farewell' to Orlando Museum of Art's 1st Thursdays this week

It feels like the end of an era, as Orlando Museum of Art closes the book on their popular monthly local-arts showcase and social shindig 1st Thursdays. The Thursday-night staple has been a chance for local artists to get their work on the walls of OMA for one heady night for more than two decades. The theme this month is no theme, which means all bets are off for local creativity.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Katt Williams returns to make Orlando laugh as part of '2023 and Me' tour

Comedy legend Katt Williams will make his return to Orlando's Addition Financial Arena next year as part of his"2023 and Me Tour". Infamous on both stage and screen, Williams began his comedy career as a teenager, growing to become one of the more recognizable names in the world of stand-up comedy. His unique take on American politics and distinguishable sense of humor has helped Williams create a name from himself, from touring with his various comedy shows to hosting comedy specials to making film and television appearances. The resilient comedian is coming on April 14. He last visited Orlando's Addition Financial Arena in August 2021 as part of his "World War III" comedy tour. Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orlando punk band Call In Dead look back and move forward with new album 'Deepest Condolences'

This year, Orlando punk band Call In Dead made a defining change in personnel with new singer Ripley Eldridge, even debuting her in single “Patriarchy.” But before they turn the page completely, they’re formally logging their previous chapter into the book. In an interesting twist of chronology, the recently released Deepest Condolences is simultaneously Call In Dead’s first full-length record and a retrospective. The album’s a consummation of their time with original singer Jaeh Peck, who departed the band amicably last December to focus on family. A 16-song salvo of their classic hardcore sound, the comprehensive release rounds up all their best material from this foundational phase.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orlando Greek Fest is back this weekend with the tastes, sights and sounds of Greece on offer

Autumn tradition Orlando Greek Fest is back for a long weekend of tasty Greek food, music, artisanal wares and traditional dance performances. The three-day event at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church of Greater Orlando is ground zero for gourmands of dishes like gyros, loukoumades, dolmades, arni psito and more. Each day of the event will feature performances from local dancers and singers, including members of the Holy Trinity’s Hellenic Dance Program, the Jr. Hellenic Dance Troupe, and Little Aegeans.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Lilly Hiatt and Hannah Harber give a masterclass in Americana at Sanford's Tuffy's on Friday

Being the daughter of John Hiatt automatically makes you Americana royalty. But over the past decade, Lilly Hiatt has steadily carved even greater distinction through her own work, which has blazed a distinguished path on country music’s indie side with strapping country rock that wears its confidence with comfort. For discerning roots music heads, this is a top-shelf encounter.
SANFORD, FL
Orlando Weekly

Glove headline downtown Orlando's Social on Friday

When I reviewed one of Glove’s early performances in 2019 at Soundbar, I knew and noted that this arty Tampa band was special. Now they’re coming back to town to prove my ass right, thank you very much. Since that revelatory night, these seductive new wavers have ridden their high style on up to lots of high-profile national appearances at primetime festivals and supporting names like Jack White, A Place to Bury Strangers, Broncho and the Nude Party.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Rollins College radio station WPRK hosts Fox Fest with headliner Kaelin Ellis next month

Rollins College is hosting the annual Fox Fest outdoor concert next month to celebrate the 70th birthday of the school's radio station, WPRK 91.5-FM. WPRK, aka the “voice of Rollins College'' (or "the best in basement radio" for those who've been listening for a while) has been broadcasting music and community programming since 1952. The student-run radio station is holding their annual Fox Fest on Bush Lawn at Rollins College with a stacked lineup of local and regional musicians.
WINTER PARK, FL
Orlando Weekly

Japanese duo Melt-Banana headline a night of musical freakouts at Orlando's Abbey

This loaded bill is for all you beautiful freaks out there. First, there’s never been one instance in all of Melt-Banana’s many Orlando appearances where the legendary Japanese noise rockers have been anything less than pure explosion on stage. The nervy art punk of Baltimore’s Ed Schrader’s Music Beat is also a live thrill. Just as notably, though, these touring acts will be paired with young, homegrown blazers from the most exciting depths of Central Florida’s experimental scene.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

SmartPunk hosts Orlando Pre-Pre-Fest to showcase traveling punk bands en route to FEST

For those who like it young, loud and snotty, it’s the most wonderful time of the year: Fest, Gainesville’s annual punk pilgrimage, is upon us. That also means that SmartPunk Records’ Orlando Pre-Pre-Fest show is back for its eighth year. The show features all bands on their way to the promised land, including Georgia’s Michael Cera Palin, Oklahoma’s Cliffdiver and New York’s Carpool, alongside Central Florida favorites Debt Neglector, Virginity and Suck Brick Kid.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Far-right comedian at center of Penn State protests playing Orlando tonight

A far-right radio host and comedian who took part in an aborted series of speeches at Penn State is coming to Orlando tonight. Anthony Cumia is a former Sirius XM host on the long-running Opie & Anthony show. He was fired from that for racist comments following an alleged attack in Times Square. He started his own radio network of far-right radio shows and podcasts called Compound Media and he's bringing a showcase of those performers to the Improv in Orlando  tonight. Posters and a planned live-stream following the Orlando event note that Alex Stein will be a featured guest at the show.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

'Hamilton' makes big Orlando return to the Dr. Phillips Center on Wednesday

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton turned the world upside-down when it opened on Broadway in 2015. Incorporating a blend of rap, R&B and jazz to create a set of invigorating show tunes, the musical presented a unique look at founding father Alexander Hamilton. Even those less keen on musical theater will find themselves cheering during the rap-battle-style cabinet meetings or humming along to King George III’s catchy Beatles-esque solos.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orlando Weekly

Orlando, FL
2K+
Followers
502
Post
290K+
Views
ABOUT

Orlando Weekly is the Orlando area’s award-winning alternative media company. We have been Orlando’s source for local and state news, opinion, events and culture for over 30 years.

 https://www.orlandoweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy