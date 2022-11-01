LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol were called to the scene of a deadly crash on Interstate 10 involving a semi-truck early Thursday morning. A semi with a trailer in tow was traveling eastbound on Interstate 10. Around the 212 milepost, for unknown reasons, the semi traveled from the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10, across the median and across the westbound lanes, and onto the north shoulder.

