Cleveland Jewish News
‘Be right back!’: Netanyahu predicted return to PMO in note to Bennett
When he left the Prime Minister’s Office in 2021 following his 12-year tenure as premier, Benjamin Netanyahu left a note on the desk for his successor, Naftali Bennett, that read, “Be right back!” Channel 12 reported on Friday. Bennett took over the post from Netanyahu in June...
Cleveland Jewish News
Meretz chief calls election results ‘nightmare’ as party fails to enter Knesset
Zehava Galon, leader of the far-left Meretz Party, addressed supporters on Thursday as final hopes faded that the party might still succeed in entering the next Knesset. It’s the first time since its formation in 1992 that the party has failed to pass the electoral threshold. “Dear supporters, this...
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu to meet with allied party heads as coalition talks kick into gear
Israeli opposition and Likud Party leader Benjamin Netanyahu has invited other party heads from his right-religious political bloc for meetings on Sunday, as the process of forming the country’s next governing coalition kicks into gear in the aftermath of last week’s elections. According to a statement from his...
Cleveland Jewish News
Internal strife means fewer Arab lawmakers in Knesset
Communal strife is common in the Arab world and is rooted in tribalism, which has led to numerous Arab defeats throughout history. The latest example is the elimination of the radical pan-Arab Balad Party from the next Knesset. Shaheen Sarsour, a former adviser to a number of Arab Knesset members,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Lapid calls Netanyahu to congratulate him on win
Prime Minister Yair Lapid called opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday evening to congratulate him on his victory in the election. “The State of Israel is above all political considerations. I wish Netanyahu success for the sake of the people of Israel and the State of Israel,” Lapid said.
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu set to return to power in Israel after PM concedes
JERUSALEM (AP) — Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday appeared set to return to power as head of Israel’s most right-wing government ever after winning this week’s national election, with the current caretaker prime minister conceding defeat. Final results showed Netanyahu’s Likud Party and its ultranationalist...
Cleveland Jewish News
Bahrain committed to advancing ties with Israel after ‘always expected’ Netanyahu win
Bahrain will continue to build bilateral ties with Israel following last week’s general election in the Jewish state, a top Bahraini official said on Saturday. Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu and his right-religious bloc secured victory in the elections, with 64 out of 120 Knesset seats. “We have an agreement...
Cleveland Jewish News
British PM abandons plan to move embassy to Jerusalem
Former Prime Minister Liz Truss’ plans to move the British embassy in Israel to Jerusalem have been abandoned by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Downing Street has confirmed. Asked whether the U.K. government was still considering a move, a No 10 spokesperson said: “It has been looked at. There are no plans to move the British embassy.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Post Israeli election analysis with Jonathan Tobin and Ruthie Blum
JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin and JNS columnist/author Ruthie Blum discuss the election results and what they mean for the future of Israel. The post Post Israeli election analysis with Jonathan Tobin and Ruthie Blum appeared first on JNS.org.
Cleveland Jewish News
Mansour Abbas: Jewish prayer on Temple Mount ‘will lead to violence’
Mansour Abbas, the leader of Israel’s Islamist Ra’am Party, has expressed concern that the country’s incoming coalition will change the status quo arrangement on the Temple Mount, a move he said would lead to violence. In an interview with Channel 12 on Thursday, Abbas said he was...
Cleveland Jewish News
Lapid concedes to Netanyahu, prepares to hand over reins of government
(JTA) — Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid called his rival, former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to concede this week’s election as most of the votes were counted by the end of Thursday. “The State of Israel is above any political consideration. I wish Netanyahu luck for the sake...
Cleveland Jewish News
The day after Israel’s election, these Jewish groups still are reticent about speaking out about extremists
WASHINGTON (JTA) — Few of the American Jewish groups who would not speak out about the prospect of extremists in government before Israel’s elections have done so the day after, even though Itamar Ben-Gvir, a far-right provocateur, seems headed for a position of power. The Conference of Presidents...
Cleveland Jewish News
Naftali Bennett to resign, leave politics
Alternate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will resign in the coming days, and has informed Prime Minister Yair Lapid of his decision, according to a statement from his office. Bennett, who did not run in Tuesday’s elections, cited as the reason the decisive victory in the national vote by opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-religious bloc.
Cleveland Jewish News
For some Americans who moved to Israel, this week’s election results are conjuring 2016 deja vu
(JTA) — As she walked along Tel Aviv’s long stretch of boardwalk Wednesday afternoon, the mounting returns making clear that Israel’s next government would be right-wing, Bridget Gottdank thought back to another she cast a losing vote for a liberal candidate. “All day I’ve been thinking about...
Cleveland Jewish News
Ben Shapiro asks JNS’ Alex Traiman: ‘What’s your takeaway from the Israeli election?’
Ben Shapiro says that the policies of the far-right politician Itamar Ben-Gvir are not so extreme. Watch the full interview:. The post Ben Shapiro asks JNS’ Alex Traiman: ‘What’s your takeaway from the Israeli election?’ appeared first on JNS.org.
Cleveland Jewish News
Jewish Agency chairman presents plan to strengthen ties with world Jewry
IDF Maj. Gen. (res.) Doron Almog, chairman of the executive of The Jewish Agency for Israel, on Sunday presented his new plan to build stronger connections between Israelis and world Jewry. Addressing hundreds of Diaspora Jewish leaders from around the world in a meeting in Israel with the organization’s Board...
Cleveland Jewish News
Blinken expresses ‘deep concern’ over Judea and Samaria violence
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday warned Israeli and Palestinian leaders of the “urgent” need to restore calm in Judea and Samaria, amid a surge in Palestinian attacks and Israeli counter-terrorism operations in the territory. In a call with Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas, the top...
Ex-PM Khan says march on Pakistani capital to resume Tuesday
Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan says a protest march toward the capital Islamabad suspended after he was wounded by a gun shot in an apparent attempt on his life will resume Tuesday
Cleveland Jewish News
Republicans must defund UN, stop appeasement of Iran
Few if any Americans will be casting their ballots in the midterms based on their views about foreign policy. But if current polling trends hold, the outcome of the 2022 elections could have a major impact on the conduct of both the Biden administration and the United Nations. The only...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli military lifts closure on Nablus
The Israel Defense Forces ended its closure of Nablus (Shechem) on Thursday, after nearly 10 full days of relative calm in the city. “In accordance with a routine situational assessment in Judea and Samaria, it has been decided that the general closure that was imposed on the entrances and exits to Nablus will be lifted,” the IDF announced in a statement.
