Pinellas Urban League Receives $6 Million Gift from MacKenzie Scott

The Pinellas County Urban League has received what it calls the largest gift in its 45-year history, $6 million from philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon's Jeff Bezos.

Since 2019, Scott has donated more than $12 billion to various organizations.

Interim Urban League President and CEO Charlotte Anderson calls the donation "transformational," and says it will allow them to expand life-enhancing opportunities for those in under-served communities.

