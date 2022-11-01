ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winterville, NC

wcti12.com

Beaufort County bridge requires temporary closure

Belhaven, BEAUFORT COUNTY - The N.C. 99 bridge over Pantego Creek is scheduled to close Wednesday, November 9, for preservation work. An N.C. Department of Transportation contractor will do maintenance work on the 10-year-old bridge. The work will include replacing expansion joints and repairing any cracks in the concrete deck.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Man shot in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. — A man was injured Wednesday night in a shooting in Goldsboro. Around 11 p.m., officers with the Goldsboro Police Department responded to a reported shooting in the 200 block of Randall Lane. They found a 32-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2800 block of Royall Avenue.
GOLDSBORO, NC
wcti12.com

Teenager located after missing for two days

KINSTON, Lenoir County — Officials with the Kinston Police Department said missing teenager, Zachry Powell has been located. Previous: The Kinston Police Department is looking for a teenager. Zachry Powell, 13, was reported missing on Nov. 1, 2022. Powell is described as a black male with black hair and...
KINSTON, NC
wcti12.com

New Bern man facing drug charges

NEW BERN, Craven County — A New Bern man is facing drug charges. On November 1, 2022, Craven County Deputies searched a vehicle during the course of a vehicle stop on U.S. 17 Highway near Blue Top Road in New Bern. During the search deputies found around 15 grams...
NEW BERN, NC
wnctimes.com

NC Governor Offers Reward in Halifax Murders

Is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual or persons responsible. On April 6, 2021, at 1:30 a.m. In response to a reported shooting, the Weldon Police Department was summoned to the 400 block of Chestnut Street in Weldon, North Carolina. When Weldon police arrived, they discovered Ms. Webb and Mr. Miles already deceased from gunshot wounds.
SOUTH WELDON, NC
wcti12.com

Martin County deputies looking for teenager

ROBERSONVILLE, Martin County — Deputies with the Martin County Sheriff's Office are looking for a missing teenager, Zicravion Maleek Harris. Harris is described as a black male, 15 years old and was last seen wearing a red hoodie and black pants. Harris is roughly 5'8" tall and weighs around...
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
Jamel El Amin

NC Rental assistance fraud widespread.

NC Hope Program paid $28, 000 to man in Texas in fraudulent claim. The funds were recoveredKGNS Television Screenshot. North Carolina- Nearly one year after the last application was accepted for assistance from North Carolina's Hope Grant program, law enforcement officials have begun an investigation into alleged fraud of the program in Halifax County.
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Mural unveiled at Warsaw Veterans Day parade

WARSAW, Duplin County — Saturday morning, Nov. 5, 2022, kicked off the 102nd Veterans Day celebration in Warsaw. The parade in Warsaw is the longest running in the nation at 102 years starting in 1920. A long line of floats made their way through the downtown area. Unveiled at...
WARSAW, NC
WITN

Three charged after New Bern shooting

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - One man has been charged in a shooting, while New Bern police arrested two others on drug charges that came as a result of his arrest. Police said the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Watson Avenue. An officer on patrol...
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

Craven County Schools getting more than $600,000 for school safety

NEW BERN, Craven County — Two hundred school districts and charter schools across North Carolina will benefit from more than $74 million in school safety grants. The funding is coming from the department of public instruction's center for safer schools and will be used for everything from safety equipment to school resource officers to training and services for students in crisis across the state.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Washington man charged with forcible rape

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Washington man turned himself in and has been charged with second-degree forcible rape in an incident that happened on Oct. 30. Matthew Keyes, 52, turned himself in at the Pitt County Magistrate’s Office, according to a Facebook post from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. He received a $50,000 secured bond, […]
WASHINGTON, NC
roanokebeacon.com

2 more shootings, 1 warrant in 3 days

Violence continues to wrack Plymouth as two shootings in three days last week capped a month of gunfire at- tacks that authorities attribute to gang conflict in many cases. Thirty-four-year-old Jamar Mcallister became the latest victim in the wee hours Sunday morning, October 30, when a volley of gunfire on East Main Street left him with a wound in the hip area.
PLYMOUTH, NC

