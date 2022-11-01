Read full article on original website
wcti12.com
Beaufort County bridge requires temporary closure
Belhaven, BEAUFORT COUNTY - The N.C. 99 bridge over Pantego Creek is scheduled to close Wednesday, November 9, for preservation work. An N.C. Department of Transportation contractor will do maintenance work on the 10-year-old bridge. The work will include replacing expansion joints and repairing any cracks in the concrete deck.
Tractor-trailer carrying explosives closes part of U.S. 64 in Rocky Mount
Part of U.S. 64 in Rocky Mount is closed after a tractor-trailer carrying explosives crashes overturned Friday morning.
WRAL
Man shot in Goldsboro
GOLDSBORO, N.C. — A man was injured Wednesday night in a shooting in Goldsboro. Around 11 p.m., officers with the Goldsboro Police Department responded to a reported shooting in the 200 block of Randall Lane. They found a 32-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2800 block of Royall Avenue.
cbs17
Goldsboro traffic crash injures elderly woman who was chasing her dog, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — An elderly woman is in the hospital with injuries after a car crash in Goldsboro on Wednesday evening, according to the police department. On Wednesday at about 7:05 p.m., officers with the Goldsboro Police Department responded to the 1900 block of North Berkeley Boulevard for a car accident involving a pedestrian.
wcti12.com
Teenager located after missing for two days
KINSTON, Lenoir County — Officials with the Kinston Police Department said missing teenager, Zachry Powell has been located. Previous: The Kinston Police Department is looking for a teenager. Zachry Powell, 13, was reported missing on Nov. 1, 2022. Powell is described as a black male with black hair and...
wcti12.com
New Bern man facing drug charges
NEW BERN, Craven County — A New Bern man is facing drug charges. On November 1, 2022, Craven County Deputies searched a vehicle during the course of a vehicle stop on U.S. 17 Highway near Blue Top Road in New Bern. During the search deputies found around 15 grams...
cbs17
Greenville man arrested in Raleigh in connection to Beaufort County murder
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man was arrested in Raleigh Tuesday morning and charged with first-degree murder in connection to a shooting that happened in Washington, N.C., in May. Washington police officers responded to a report of a shooting at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, May 15. They...
wnctimes.com
NC Governor Offers Reward in Halifax Murders
Is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual or persons responsible. On April 6, 2021, at 1:30 a.m. In response to a reported shooting, the Weldon Police Department was summoned to the 400 block of Chestnut Street in Weldon, North Carolina. When Weldon police arrived, they discovered Ms. Webb and Mr. Miles already deceased from gunshot wounds.
wcti12.com
Field of Flags at Union Point Park honors veterans ahead of Veteran's Day
NEW BERN, Craven County — Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 886 in New Bern honors veterans with a field of flags at Union Point Park. The field allows people to honor the many sacrifices of service members but also serves veterans in Craven County. There are more than 900...
wcti12.com
Martin County deputies looking for teenager
ROBERSONVILLE, Martin County — Deputies with the Martin County Sheriff's Office are looking for a missing teenager, Zicravion Maleek Harris. Harris is described as a black male, 15 years old and was last seen wearing a red hoodie and black pants. Harris is roughly 5'8" tall and weighs around...
NC Rental assistance fraud widespread.
NC Hope Program paid $28, 000 to man in Texas in fraudulent claim. The funds were recoveredKGNS Television Screenshot. North Carolina- Nearly one year after the last application was accepted for assistance from North Carolina's Hope Grant program, law enforcement officials have begun an investigation into alleged fraud of the program in Halifax County.
wcti12.com
Mural unveiled at Warsaw Veterans Day parade
WARSAW, Duplin County — Saturday morning, Nov. 5, 2022, kicked off the 102nd Veterans Day celebration in Warsaw. The parade in Warsaw is the longest running in the nation at 102 years starting in 1920. A long line of floats made their way through the downtown area. Unveiled at...
WITN
Three charged after New Bern shooting
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - One man has been charged in a shooting, while New Bern police arrested two others on drug charges that came as a result of his arrest. Police said the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Watson Avenue. An officer on patrol...
'This can't be happening': Parents scramble after Johnston County day care closes with less than 24 hours' notice
FOUR OAKS, N.C. — Dozens of families in Johnston County are scrambling to figure out options for their children after their day care shut down with less than 24 hours' notice. Parents who send their children to Aha Moments Learning Center at 284 Reedy Creek Road in Four Oaks...
2 women dead in Edgecombe County crash with 18-wheeler, NCSHP says
Two women are dead after a car crash on Friday involving an 18-wheeler in Edgecombe County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
wcti12.com
Craven County Schools getting more than $600,000 for school safety
NEW BERN, Craven County — Two hundred school districts and charter schools across North Carolina will benefit from more than $74 million in school safety grants. The funding is coming from the department of public instruction's center for safer schools and will be used for everything from safety equipment to school resource officers to training and services for students in crisis across the state.
Washington man charged with forcible rape
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Washington man turned himself in and has been charged with second-degree forcible rape in an incident that happened on Oct. 30. Matthew Keyes, 52, turned himself in at the Pitt County Magistrate’s Office, according to a Facebook post from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. He received a $50,000 secured bond, […]
roanokebeacon.com
2 more shootings, 1 warrant in 3 days
Violence continues to wrack Plymouth as two shootings in three days last week capped a month of gunfire at- tacks that authorities attribute to gang conflict in many cases. Thirty-four-year-old Jamar Mcallister became the latest victim in the wee hours Sunday morning, October 30, when a volley of gunfire on East Main Street left him with a wound in the hip area.
Death of 15-month-old child being investigated as homicide: Rocky Mount Police
An autopsy report revealed the child died from internal injuries that were not accidental.
cbs17
Goldsboro man charged with murder 2 months after fatal shooting, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say a Goldsboro man has been arrested on a murder charge nearly two months after another man was shot to death. The city’s police department says Shadell Barksdale, 32, was arrested Thursday on an open count of murder in addition to a misdemeanor probation violation.
