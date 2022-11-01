Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Driver banned for speeding past police at 136mph on M4
A driver who sped past police at 136mph (218kmh) on a motorway has been banned from driving. Vasile Lucut was spotted travelling at nearly twice the speed limit by a police traffic unit patrolling the M4 in Wiltshire on 20 September. The 26-year-old, from Bridgwater in Somerset, was given a...
BBC
Rape investigation launched in Bristol after woman attacked
A rape investigation has been launched after a woman was attacked after a night out. The woman, aged in her 20s, had been at a bar in Bristol and was on her way home when she was approached by a man in Denmark Street. Avon and Somerset Police said the...
BBC
Crash survivor realised minibus was on wrong side of road
A survivor of a crash that claimed five lives has told a court he realised their vehicle was on the wrong carriageway before "a terrible impact". Alfredo Ciociola, 50, denies causing the deaths of Audrey Appleby, Edward Reid, Evalyn Collie, Frances Saliba and Lorenzo Ciociola by driving dangerously on the A96 near Keith in July 2018.
BBC
Sebastian Kalinowski: Mother and partner jailed for murdering teen son
An "evil" mother and her bodybuilder boyfriend have been jailed for life for murdering her teenage son. Agnieszka Kalinowska, 35, and Andrzej Latoszewski, 38, tortured Sebastian Kalinowski at their home in Huddersfield for months before he died in August 2021. The couple were found guilty of murder after a trial...
BBC
The bleak world of trafficked children and modern slavery
Modern slavery. Domestic servitude. Trafficking. Exploitation. Whatever name you want to call it, increasing numbers of vulnerable people - many of them children - are being brought into England and Wales, often having been fed lies about employment, education and an elevated standard of living. What they face instead is...
BBC
Man, 39, charged with attempted murder and rape
A man has been charged with raping and attempting to murder a woman who was found with life-threatening injuries in west London. Ramazan Mukalazi, 39, is accused of leaving the woman, in her 60s, injured in Martindale Road, Hounslow. She was found at about 06:00 GMT on Wednesday. Mr Mukalazi,...
BBC
Coroner urges government to act on link between abuse and suicide
A coroner has said the link between domestic abuse and suicide needs to be better recognised following the death of a woman in East Yorkshire. Jessica Laverack, 34, was found dead at her Beverley home on 2 February 2018. She had a history of domestic abuse and self-harm, Hull and...
‘The response blew us away’: mass relay takes baton from Glasgow to Cop27
Olympians, presidents and thousands of kids join Running Out of Time to carry climate plea from school pupils
BBC
Christie Frewin: Hertfordshire Police officers warned over contact before murder
Two police officers have been given final written warnings after an investigation relating to their contact with a woman before her murder. Christie Frewin, 25, was stabbed by her partner Alex Staines in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, in January 2021. PCs Gemma Walsh-Beasley and Mike McDermott did not investigate her...
BBC
Detainees cause disturbance at London immigration centre
Detainees have caused a "disturbance" at a London immigration removal centre during a power outage, the Home Office says. No one was injured during the incident at the Harmondsworth detention centre in west London. It is understood that a group of detainees left their rooms and went into the courtyard...
BBC
'Worryingly high' levels of violence remain at Werrington youth jail
"Worryingly high" levels of violence remain at a young offender institution in Staffordshire that was the most violent in England and Wales. HMYOI Werrington was still struggling to manage behaviour and provide a purposeful regime for children, a September visit by inspectors found. In January inspectors said it had the...
BBC
Partygoers could hold key to identifying Dundee rape suspect
Police say partygoers could be key to tracing a man who raped a 20-year-old woman in Dundee's west end last weekend. The attack happened about 01:00 on Sunday in Brook Street, near Brook Gardens. Detectives said the male suspect was aged about 20 and had a brown fringe. He was...
BBC
Woman denies murdering newborn baby in Weston-super-Mare
A woman has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a newborn baby. Sarah Jayne Barron, 34, submitted the plea at Bristol Crown Court earlier, and a trial date was set for 17 July, 2023 by Judge Peter Blair KC. The body of the newborn baby was found at a...
BBC
Spain cannabis: Police claim largest ever seizure
The largest haul of cannabis ever found has been discovered in a series of raids across Spain, police say. Authorities said they seized more than 32 tonnes of the drug which has an estimated street value of more than £57m. Police said they arrested nine men and 11 women,...
BBC
As it happened: Sebastian Kalinowski killers jailed for life
That concludes our live coverage of the sentencing of Agnieszka Kalinowska and Andrzej Latoszewski. Thank you for joining us. WATCH: Mother and partner jailed for murdering teenage son. Mrs Justice Lambert imposed 39-year minimum terms on Agnieszka Kalinowska and Andrzej Latoszewski for the murder of 15-year-old Sebastian Kalinowski. It was...
BBC
Bude: Car ping-pongs into nine vehicles say witnesses
Nine cars were damaged when a car "ping-ponged" down a residential street in Cornwall. It happened when a car crashed into vehicles in Victoria Avenue, Bude, on Wednesday evening, said eyewitnesses. Cars were shunted into each other and nurse Clare White called it a "night of carnage". Devon and Cornwall...
BBC
Former SNP councillor groomed and abused six boys
A former SNP councillor has been told he faces a jail sentence after being convicted of grooming and abusing six teenage boys. Mark Kerr attempted to rape one boy at his home in North Lanarkshire and assaulted another boy at a food bank. During a two-week trial, the 40-year-old claimed...
BBC
Telford man admits killing neighbour found dead in garden
A man has admitted killing his neighbour who was found dead in a communal garden. The body of Mark Espley, 52, was found on 18 June at property on Fowler Close in Wellington, Telford, police said. John Walker, 65, of Fowler Close, denied murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter at...
BBC
Construction firm fined after worker crushed to death at St Enoch Centre
A construction firm has been fined £10,000 after the death of a worker at St Enoch shopping centre in Glasgow. Derek McLean, 43, was crushed after attempting to move a 3.5 tonne demolition machine up a set of stairs by remote control in August 2019. Mr McLean was operating...
BBC
Thousands join London protest calling for general election
Thousands of people have joined a "Britain is Broken" protest in central London. A coalition of trade unions and community organisations are taking part in the demonstration, which was organised by the People's Assembly. The group has called for a general election, action on low pay and the repeal of...
Comments / 0