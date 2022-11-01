Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
Georgia man sentenced for violations during Nebraska hunting trip
A Georgia hunter has been sentenced to two years of probation for transporting illegally obtained wildlife during a mule deer hunt in Nebraska. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Friday that Chad M. McCullough, 34, of Franklin, Georgia, traveled to the North Platte area in fall 2020 along with two other people from Georgia to hunt with Noble Outdoors, a taxidermy business that also offered guided hunting and fishing tours.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Back in the day, Nov. 4, 1986: Kay Orr defeats Helen Boosalis in Nebraska governor's race
Thirty-six years ago today, Nebraska provided a national first when two women candidates competed in the governor's race: Republican Kay Orr, 47, and Democrat Helen Boosalis, 67. Orr won, becoming the first elected woman Republican governor in the country. As the first women nominated as candidates for governor in Nebraska,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Second physician assistant program opens in Montana
Carroll College in Helena announced plans for a new graduate-level physician assistant program on Thursday. Once it begins in Fall 2025, it will be the second program of its kind in Montana. The 27-month program will include 12 months of clinical student training on the way towards a Master of...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Underdog could shock the world in Indiana U.S. Senate contest
One of the most beloved films about Indiana tells the story of a high school team with few resources taking on and defeating a bigger, better-funded competitor that seemingly has everything going for it. "Hoosiers" loosely is based on the true story of the Milan Miracle that saw the boys'...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Gov. Stitt to declare State of Emergency following deadly storms
IDABEL, Okla. - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt says he's heartbroken after seeing the tornado damage in the Idabel area Saturday morning. He says he's declaring a State of Emergency in affected counties to ensure these communities have support and resources from the state. McCurtain County EMS Director Cody McDaniel confirmed...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Candidate Q&A: Attorney general
Responses to the Wisconsin State Journal’s candidate questionnaire. The election is Nov. 8. Family: My wife Lindsey and I have two sons, Simon and Henry. Prior Elected Office: Wisconsin attorney general, 2019–present. Other Public Service: Assistant U.S. attorney in the District of Maryland; law clerk to the Honorable...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Hoosiers electing candidates to 3 statewide offices Tuesday
In addition to the U.S. Senate contest, Hoosiers living in all 92 counties are voting Tuesday to elect candidates to lead three state-level offices, including key posts overseeing Indiana's elections and finances. What appears to be the most competitive race is for secretary of state. Republican Diego Morales and Democrat...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Democratic candidates share views, stories at Waterloo forum event
WATERLOO – Mike Franken said a small company he saw prosper and say no to acquisition while based in Stuttgart, Germany, is emblematic of the America he wants to see in the future. The former admiral in the U.S. Navy, the Democratic candidate on Tuesday’s election ballot for U.S....
KPVI Newschannel 6
Voters in dry Wisconsin town to vote on allowing alcohol sales for the first time
Amid the high-stake races for governor and senate, one Wisconsin community is asking voters to decide on an issue closer to home: Should their dry town stay dry?. Voters in the rural Barron County town of Stanfold will vote on a non-binding referendum Tuesday, asking whether the community should allow alcohol sales for the first time. The question on the ballot is the result of the small town’s political debate over a local couple’s dream of opening a winery.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Missouri voters to decide Kansas City police budget through Amendment Four
(The Center Square) – Missourians statewide will be asked on Nov. 8 to amend its Constitution to increase minimum funding for a police force controlled by a state board. There's only one department controlled by the state – Kansas City – but it's not mentioned in the ballot language. So voters will decide whether or not to mandate a state-controlled police department should receive 20% of a city's budget.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Letter: I support Tom Arkoosh for Attorney General
I support Tom Arkoosh for Attorney General. I practiced law with Tom, long ago, and know him to be a tough, insightful, dedicated, principled advocate for his client. Please join me in voting for Tom as Idaho’s advocate. Tom will give the Legislature and the Executive Branch honest, competent legal advice, not the advice they demand to justify ill-advised legislation.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Utah suspends Great Salt Lake water appropriations as levels reach historic lows
(The Center Square) - Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said record low levels prompted him to suspend new water appropriations from the Great Salt Lake Basin. The lake's elevation has varied over the past month, according to the U.S. Geological Survey causeway gauge. The highest level was 4,188.9 feet. The elevation is stabilized and spring runoff should cause the lake levels to rise, according to a news release from the governor's office.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska State Board of Education restriction on public comment irks critics
No public comment was allowed at Friday’s Nebraska State Board of Education meeting, a decision the board president said was routine and not unprecedented. But the move upset board critics who suspected politics were at play so close to Tuesday’s election. Board President Patsy Koch Johns said that...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Bailey demands apology from Pritzker over COVID school closures
(The Center Square) – In the final days of the campaign for Illinois governor, the major party candidates are taking jabs at each other for closing schools during the pandemic. Friday, state Sen. Darren Bailey rallied with school officials from southern Illinois demanding more local control. Bailey criticized Gov....
KPVI Newschannel 6
Law enforcement group calls out Idaho Freedom Foundation, affiliates
BOISE — Now that the Idaho Freedom PAC has endorsed Ammon Bundy for governor, a law enforcement coalition is calling on any candidates endorsed by the campaign arm of the Idaho Freedom Foundation to disavow the endorsement, saying the group has shown it supports violent extremism and disrespect for the rule of law.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Will this be the last year we turn the clocks back?
Residents will get an extra hour of sleep this weekend because of the annual fall back of the clocks — but not everyone is looking forward to the additional shut-eye. “There’s no one that I know in my circle of friends that are happy that we’re turning the clocks back,” state Sen. Lisa Boscola, D-18, said. “They do the Snoopy happy dance when we move forward, when we have more daylight so we can spend our time in more sunshine, and I think that’s better for us all around.
KPVI Newschannel 6
People on the Move for Nov. 6, 2022
Interventional cardiologist Adil Sattar, MD, FACC, RPVI, has joined the network and is now seeing patients in Wilkes-Barre. Sattar is a board-certified interventional cardiologist who specializes in diagnosing and treating heart disease with advanced training in catheter-based treatments of valvular heart diseases. He is experienced in a range of cardiovascular procedures, including cardiac catherization, peripheral arterial disease, endovascular treatment of blockages in the lower extremities, angioplasty and stenting, nuclear cardiology and echocardiography.
KPVI Newschannel 6
The top 4 false or misleading claims being pushed ahead of Pa.’s 2022 election
HARRISBURG — Since 2020, when former President Donald Trump and his allies began spreading conspiracy theories that the presidential election had been stolen, such falsehoods have become a prevalent feature of U.S. local, state, and national elections. That’s especially true in swing states like Pennsylvania, and this year’s 2022...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Inflation, abortion hang over contentious mid-term election
The worst inflation in four decades and a court ruling that undid the constitutional right to abortion hover over an unusual mid-term election with control of Congress and the levers of state government at stake. Voters will choose a new governor, a new U.S. senator, members of the U.S. House...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Election workers still can't pre-canvass to speed up vote count, despite bipartisan support
Pennsylvania has made a few changes to speed up counting mail-in ballots in Tuesday’s election, but county election workers will still have to wait until 7 a.m. on Election Day to start processing those ballots. Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman is warning it could take “several days” to...
