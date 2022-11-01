Residents will get an extra hour of sleep this weekend because of the annual fall back of the clocks — but not everyone is looking forward to the additional shut-eye. “There’s no one that I know in my circle of friends that are happy that we’re turning the clocks back,” state Sen. Lisa Boscola, D-18, said. “They do the Snoopy happy dance when we move forward, when we have more daylight so we can spend our time in more sunshine, and I think that’s better for us all around.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO