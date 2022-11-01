ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, ME

The World’s Only Life-Size 1,700-Pound Chocolate Moose is in Scarborough, Maine

Many people who are born and raised in Maine will go their entire lives without ever seeing a moose. The majestic beast is one of the wildlife symbols of the state, but they are far more elusive in the wild than people outside of Maine seem to realize. They also can be incredibly dangerous based on their mammoth size and unpredictable behavior. But if you're absolutely dying to lay your eyes on a moose and want the wild out of the equation, there's a one-of-a-kind moose in Scarborough, Maine.
There’s a Phantom Restaurant in Scarborough, Maine, Cooked Up by a YouTube Sensation

As if there isn't enough competition in the Portland area when it comes to restaurants, how about adding another possibility into the mix: ordering food from a restaurant that doesn't actually exist and getting it delivered to your doorstep. Does that sound confusing? Yes. But it's a legit thing, as a virtual burger chain has popped up in the Maine Mall area and is leaving some customers dumbfounded.
Do You Know What the Tree Streets of Lewiston Are?

I heard someone reference, 'the Tree Streets' and I had no idea what they were talking about. Unfortunately, it was a derogatory reference. Something to the effect of,. Oh, they must live in the Tree Streets. I did a little digging about the name and found some really sad things...
Exciting New Restaurant Opening in Portland, Maine’s Popular Bayside Neighborhood

A new restaurant will be opening soon in Portland's trendy Bayside neighborhood. The new joint is called Full Turn, and announced plans on social media to open soon at the former Baharat location on the corner of Anderson and Fox Streets. The Instagram page explains that the new restaurant will be a collaboration between the owners behind Baharat and restaurant consultants Melissa Pappas and Cloe Kessell.
Annual Portland, Maine, Tree Lighting to Follow Huge World Cup Watch Party

The annual tree lighting in Portland's Monument Square is back, and will be bigger than ever. Black Friday is looking mighty fine. This year's locally sourced large pine should be in place soon. Then the true fun begins, with some poor saps who have to string the thing with thousands of LED lights. According to WMTW, 5,000 lights were used for the Monument Square tree in 2019.
Driving in Brunswick, Maine? There’s a New Traffic Pattern to Know About

Keep your eyes open for new stop signs at an intersection in Brunswick so you don't accidentally run through them. When you are used to driving through an intersection for years and suddenly something about it changes, you're probably taken by surprise. Our minds tend to wander as we drive thinking about all sorts of different things. Every driven and suddenly realize you're at a point on your route and wonder how you got there so fast? That's usually when our minds are wandering and things like traffic pattern changes go unnoticed.
Is Pennywise in Portland, Maine?

It’s the day of Halloween, a day when everything is a little out of ordinary and everything just a little extra creepy. Decorations give you a jump scare and costumes make people-watching that much more spectacular, but Halloween is a time when you should be on edge with your guard up.
No One Has Better Halloween Decorations Than This Windham, Maine Home

These decorations are what nightmares are made of. I happen to know the homeowners and they are two of the nicest human beings you'd ever meet. But looking at how they dive into the scary part of Halloween, you'd think that maybe they are dark. But they are funny and loving and caring and just super good at collecting scary stuff!
Want a Beer That’s Been Brewed Inside the Second Largest Pumpkin Ever in Maine?

Now this is what I call true pumpkin beer. Why yes, that is beer brewing is a very large pumpkin. Actually, it's a very special and award-winning pumpkin. This big pumpkin was grown by weatherman and pumpkin-growing aficionado Charlie Lopresti. He grew the gargantuan gourd this year and was top in the state. This pumpkin tipped the scale at 2080 lbs. It was also good enough to be the second largest ever on record.
WATCH: Traffic Lights Go out in Auburn, Maine and Drivers Don’t Know What to Do

It's one of the basic rules of driver education that so many people just can't seem to remember, or if they do, they choose to ignore it. On Wednesday afternoon, the traffic light at the busy intersection of Center, Turner and Union Streets in Auburn was without power. This intersection has traffic entering it from four different angles with 12 lanes, so it can be a bit of a mess even when the traffic light is functioning.
Epic Mile Long Maine Holiday Light Display Sets 2022 Opening Date

In 2021, one of the most talked about Holiday attractions was tucked away down a side road in the town of Winthrop, Maine. Located at Augusta West Kampground, Winter Wonderland was a mile long drive through (or walk through) Christmas lights display. The attraction featured lights that danced along the trees, vehicles and farm equipment illuminated by hundreds of twinkling lights, and buildings that were lit by lights. And, like similar attractions, a synchronized soundtrack was piped out through speakers and a low power FM transmitter (so you could get it in your car).
Auburn 12-Year-Old Makes National News for His Incredible Vegetable Stand

Brayden Nadeau was only 10 when he started his first vegetable stand. He can't drive a car yet, but he's an expert behind the wheel of a tractor! He's been farming since he was little, which is funny since he's only 12. But his grandfather, Dan Herrick, who has always had a farm at his home, has basically turned the operation over to his grandson.
