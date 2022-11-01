Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
Related
Yakima Herald Republic
Selena Gomez: ‘Breaking up with Justin Bieber was best thing that ever happened to me’
Selena Gomez says her breaking up with Justin Bieber was the “best thing” that ever happened to her. The 30-year-old singer, who split from Justin, 28, in 2018, makes the declaration on her new Apple + documentary ‘My Mind and Me’. She said: “Everything was so...
Yakima Herald Republic
Kanye West ‘threatened with institutionalisation by celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak’
Kanye West appears to have been threatened with institutionalisation “again” by celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak. The fitness guru, 48, who is Jewish, said he could have the 45-year-old rapper medicated into “Zombieland forever” following his anti-Semitic outbursts. Kanye shared texts online seemingly sent by Harley, with...
Yakima Herald Republic
Britney Spears seemingly apologises to Zoey 101 star Alexa Nikolas
Britney Spears has apologised to Alexa Nikolas for "traumatising" her as a child. The 40-year-old pop star is thought to have confronted former child star Alexa, 30, when she starred alongside her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears on the 2000s teen comedy 'Zoey 101' and took to Twitter on Thursday (03.11.22) to explain herself just hours after Alexa herself had recounted the experience in an interview.
Yakima Herald Republic
Jean-Claude Van Damme feels 'lucky' to do own stunts
Jean-Claude Van Damme feels "lucky" he can still do his own stunts. The 62-year-old action star has no problem doing the splits or his famed spin-kick and though he thinks it is partly due to genetics that he's still in such good shape, he also tries to keep working out whenever he can, even if it's just for a few minutes at a time.
Yakima Herald Republic
Danai Gurira explains 'intense' acting process
Danai Gurira has an "intense" acting process when getting ready for roles. The 'Black Panther' star has reprised her role of Okoye for the sequel 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' but Danai admits she struggled to get excited about stepping back into the warrior character again because she goes through so much when preparing for a part as she wants to "give the world all I can".
Yakima Herald Republic
'Not a big deal': Selena Gomez on Hailey Bieber photo
Selena Gomez has insisted posing for a photo with Hailey Bieber was "not a big deal". The 'Only Murders in the Building' star and the 25-year-old model - who is married to Selena's former boyfriend Justin Bieber - recently shocked fans when they were snapped together by photographer Tyrell Hampton at the Academy Museum Gala last month, but the 30-year-old singer-and-actress claimed there was no need for it to cause such a stir and quashed claims of a feud between them.
Yakima Herald Republic
Selena Gomez threw wedding-themed 30th birthday party
Selena Gomez threw herself a lavish wedding-themed 30th birthday. The singer/actress organised the event to make the milestone back in July and she decided on a wedding theme for the bash at her home in Malibu, California to make up for the fact she's still single even though she thought she would have been married by 25 - even wearing a pink bridal-style gown.
Comments / 0