Bridgton Twin Drive-in Wraps up the Season This Weekend With Two Christmas Classics
We've barely gotten past Halloween but many Mainers are already thinking Christmas coming. Hallmark Channel has already begun showing their Christmas movies, all thirty-one of them. Christmas fanatics can't wait for radio stations to go all Christmas music to get into the spirit. Not to be left out, the Bridgton...
Want a Beer That’s Been Brewed Inside the Second Largest Pumpkin Ever in Maine?
Now this is what I call true pumpkin beer. Why yes, that is beer brewing is a very large pumpkin. Actually, it's a very special and award-winning pumpkin. This big pumpkin was grown by weatherman and pumpkin-growing aficionado Charlie Lopresti. He grew the gargantuan gourd this year and was top in the state. This pumpkin tipped the scale at 2080 lbs. It was also good enough to be the second largest ever on record.
WMUR.com
Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold in New Hampshire for Wednesday drawing
PLYMOUTH, N.H. — The recent trend of no one winning the Powerball jackpot continued Wednesday night, but one Granite Stater did win big. A ticket worth $100,000 was sold for Wednesday's drawing at Common Man Roadside on Tenney Mountain Highway in Plymouth, lottery officials said. Monday's winning numbers were...
laconiadailysun.com
Jason Benoit, 42
MEREDITH — Jason R. A. Benoit, 42, of Red Gate Village, Meredith, passed away October 18, 2022, in Laconia, from natural causes related to advanced heart disease. Jason was born in Dover on April 30,1980. He began his school years in Somersworth, and later moved to the Lakes Region in New Hampshire and resided in Meredith. He attended Inter-Lakes Regional High School where he graduated with his classmates in 1999.
57-year-old Massachusetts man dies while hiking near Kancamagus Highway
LINCOLN, N.H. -- A 57-year-old Massachusetts man died while hiking in New Hampshire on Saturday. Officers from N.H. Fish and Game Department were notified that the man was having a medical emergency on Cedar Brook Trail in Lincoln around 11:45 a.m..According to the department, cell phone service in that area is nonexistent and the alert came in with limited information through an emergency beacon. A rescue team of conservation officers and volunteers from the Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team responded and a NH Army National Guard rescue helicopter was also requested. Ground crews reached the man by 1:25 p.m.. "Unfortunately, lifesaving efforts undertaken by passing good Samaritan hikers were unsuccessful and the hiker was deceased," said the Fish and Game Department. The helicopter was then diverted to an emergency on Mount Avalon and the ground team carried the deceased hiker two miles to the trailhead. The man's identity is being withheld until his family can be notified.
WMUR.com
Postal worker from Colebrook recovers after he was attacked while delivering mail
BRUNSWICK, Vt. — Postal inspectors are investigating the attack of a rural mail carrier from Colebrook. Paul Burch was delivering mail in Brunswick, Vermont, on Tuesday. He said a man went into his truck to look for a package he was expecting. Burch said he pulled the man out...
WCAX
Milton man faces criminal charges after crash that killed his two young daughters
LITTLETON, N.H. (WCAX) - A Milton man faces criminal charges nearly a year after a crash that killed his two young daughters on an interstate highway in New Hampshire. A grand jury indicted Jordan Couture on two counts of negligent homicide. He is accused of losing control of his truck in Littleton last December.
