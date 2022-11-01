Read full article on original website
Related
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel-designated terror group representative calls for destruction of US, EU in Brussels
Not only Israel, but also the United States, Canada and the European Union must be conquered, a top representative of an Israel-designated terror group said at a recent event in Brussels. “Defeating Israel means defeating the United States. Defeating Israel means defeating Canada. These settlements [that] exist on the back...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli leaders warn of nation divided at ceremony marking Yitzhak Rabin’s death
A dark cloud hovered over Israel’s state ceremony at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem on Sunday marking the anniversary of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin’s death as both President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Yair Lapid suggested that Israel’s democracy is under threat. Twenty-seven years ago, Yitzhak Rabin (1922-1995),...
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu to meet with allied party heads as coalition talks kick into gear
Israeli opposition and Likud Party leader Benjamin Netanyahu has invited other party heads from his right-religious political bloc for meetings on Sunday, as the process of forming the country’s next governing coalition kicks into gear in the aftermath of last week’s elections. According to a statement from his...
Cleveland Jewish News
‘Be right back!’: Netanyahu predicted return to PMO in note to Bennett
When he left the Prime Minister’s Office in 2021 following his 12-year tenure as premier, Benjamin Netanyahu left a note on the desk for his successor, Naftali Bennett, that read, “Be right back!” Channel 12 reported on Friday. Bennett took over the post from Netanyahu in June...
Climate news – latest: Rishi Sunak arrives as Cop27 to discuss climate compensation
British prime minister Rishi Sunak has arrived at the global climate summit Cop27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, as world leaders, scientists, and activists gather for the next two weeks to hash out the pacts urgently needed to limit planetary catastrophe.It has been a tumultuous 12 months since the last summit in Glasgow. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has led to global energy shortfalls, triggering cost of living crises in rich countries and leaving some poorer nations on the brink of famine.There has also been a wave of disasters triggered by the climate crisis – from devastating flooding in Pakistan and...
Cleveland Jewish News
Tus Airways to fly between Tel Aviv and Qatar for World Cup
Tus Airways has received permission to operate flights between Israel and Qatar in advance of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the Cypriot airline announced on Sunday. The festival of soccer will be held in the Gulf nation from November 20 to December 18. Since Israel and Qatar do not have...
Cleveland Jewish News
Blinken expresses ‘deep concern’ over Judea and Samaria violence
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday warned Israeli and Palestinian leaders of the “urgent” need to restore calm in Judea and Samaria, amid a surge in Palestinian attacks and Israeli counter-terrorism operations in the territory. In a call with Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas, the top...
Cleveland Jewish News
Jewish Agency chairman presents plan to strengthen ties with world Jewry
IDF Maj. Gen. (res.) Doron Almog, chairman of the executive of The Jewish Agency for Israel, on Sunday presented his new plan to build stronger connections between Israelis and world Jewry. Addressing hundreds of Diaspora Jewish leaders from around the world in a meeting in Israel with the organization’s Board...
Cleveland Jewish News
Lapid concedes to Netanyahu, prepares to hand over reins of government
(JTA) — Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid called his rival, former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to concede this week’s election as most of the votes were counted by the end of Thursday. “The State of Israel is above any political consideration. I wish Netanyahu luck for the sake...
Cleveland Jewish News
Post Israeli election analysis with Jonathan Tobin and Ruthie Blum
JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin and JNS columnist/author Ruthie Blum discuss the election results and what they mean for the future of Israel. The post Post Israeli election analysis with Jonathan Tobin and Ruthie Blum appeared first on JNS.org.
Comments / 0