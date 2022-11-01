Read full article on original website
Best Nintendo Gift Ideas For 2022: New Switch Games, Merch, And More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. There is no shortage of great gifts to buy the Nintendo fan in your life this holiday. From games and accessories to clothing and collectibles, you have plenty to choose from. To help you make your purchasing decisions for loved ones and friends this holiday, we've put together a Nintendo Switch gift guide. We're confident that you'll find something here that will be of interest, and we've mostly stuck with recommendations that won't break the bank either.
Full God Of War Ragnarok Accessibility Features List Revealed
Sony Santa Monica has revealed the full list of accessibility features that will be included in God of War Ragnarok, including accessibility presets, UI and subtitle size adjustment, and a high-color-contrast mode. To start, the game offers accessibility presets centered around specific features. The hearing accessibility preset, for example, affects...
This God Of War Ragnarok PS5 Vs. PS4 Graphics Comparison Video Reveals The Differences
Sony's next big PlayStation exclusive, God of War Ragnarok, launches on November 9 for PS4 and PS5. You might be wondering how the game compares for the two consoles. We've already heard the PS4 version makes the console sound like a jet engine, but what about the graphics?. GameSpot has...
Dying Light 2 Bloody Ties Story DLC To Be Revealed On November 6
Techland has announced that a new episode of its Dying Light 2 web series, Dying 2 Know, will unveil more details about the upcoming DLC Bloody Ties. The launch trailer for this expansion will be shown off during the November 6 livestream, which includes a first look at the new Carnage Hall gladiatorial arena where players will battle it out for fame and glory.
Disney Dreamlight Valley: How To Unlock Prince Eric
Generally speaking, unlocking characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley is a pretty straightforward affair, with many of them being easily found via opening realms or discovered early on as part of the main story path. However, Prince Eric is likely to be one of your final character unlocks, requiring a little more work than usual. But don't worry, as we'll tell you what you'll need to do to bring the love of Ariel's life to your valley.
Infinity Ward Fixes Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition Confusion | GameSpot News
Did you pick up the Modern Warfare Vault Edition? Good news! You’re getting 10 hours of double xp and double weapons xp tokens. Initially this offer was only available to purchasers of the Vault edition that picked up the game via one of the previous, recent Call of Duty titles: Modern Warfare 2019, Black Ops Cold War, or Vanguard.
DIsney Dreamlight Valley Companions List
Disney Dreamlight Valley packs no shortage of adorable characters and themes, some of which may or may not work for you. But it's hard to imagine not loving tiny companions that can follow you around everywhere you go. There are plenty to choose from in this popular cozy title, and you can swap them out as you wish. Below, we've listed every companion currently in the game. Here's your complete Disney Dreamlight Valley companions list.
WoW Players Can Get A Recap Of Their Personal Warcraft History With A Single Tweet
Ahead of World of Warcraft's upcoming Dragonflight expansion, Blizzard and Twitter are teaming up to give players a nostalgic look-back at the journey their characters have embarked on over the past 18 years. All it takes is a tweet. Starting today, players interested in taking part simply need to include...
Best Xbox Gifts For 2022: Games, Accessories, And Cool Merch
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. With the holidays around the corner, it's time to start thinking about gifts for loved ones and friends. If you're shopping for someone who is an Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One owner, there are plenty of excellent potential gifts to buy them. From brand-new game releases and awesome accessories to clothing and other merch, we're sure that you'll be able to find a product that would make the family and friends on your list happy this holiday. But to help you out, we've rounded up a few dozen potential gift ideas.
God of War Ragnarok Review Roundup | GameSpot News
God of War Ragnarok reviews are here, a tease at a second Warzone 2.0 map, and Modern Warfare II gets its first post launch patch. All this on today’s GameSpot News. Ragnarok Reviews are here, and it sounds like the game Ragnarocks. Look. I’m sorry. I tried to write...
New Aqua Teen Hunger Force Movie Deleted Scene Features Frylock And Very Weird Workout Equipment
Frylock, Master Shake, and Meatwad--the stars of Aqua Teen Hunger Force--are back in a new movie called Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm. Releasing on November 8, it's is packed with the characters and jokes you love, but one thing you won't see included in the feature cut is a scene between Amazin's Neil and Frylock. Don't worry though, you can see it here, right now.
Multiplayer Co-Op Saves Get A Brilliant Reimagining With Grounded's Shared Worlds System
Playing online games with friends can be a frustrating experience. If the game is hosted on a server, you have to depend on that server being up and stable. If the game is hosted peer-to-peer, the host might have to be actively playing the game, or have a machine in their home they can use to host a server. Obsidian's Grounded, however, has found a genius way around all of this--and it's something other developers should look to replicate where possible.
Collectible And Toy Gift Ideas For Gamers In 2022
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. In the past, getting your hands on unique and hot collectibles usually meant a trip to a specialist store, but these days, you can easily find some great items at a number of big retail chains. There's no shortage of merchandise for video games, comic books, and movies, and if you're looking to acquire something along those lines for someone on in your life, you can check out GameSpot's recommendations below for quality gifts that are surprisingly affordable. All of the products showcased in this roundup are available at GameStop, so you can buy them online or at your local store if they are in stock.
Dwarf Fortress Arrives On Steam With Fancy Graphics December 6
Dwarf Fortress will arrive on Steam this December with fancy representational graphics, brand-new UI, as well as new sound design and music. For the unfamiliar, Dwarf Fortress is a strategy game with a procedurally generated world. The player takes control of a clan of dwarves seeking to found and expand a mountain home. The landscape and resources are part of the procedural generation, but the level of simulation is truly ambitious. History, poetry, musical forms, unique creatures and monsters are all part of the world and are unique for every playthrough. It has been regularly updated since its original release in 2003. The primary development team consists of two brothers, Tarn and Zach Adams.
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet: Everything We Know
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, brand-new Gen-9 entries in the ongoing Pokemon franchise, are coming very soon. The latest entry in the Pokemon franchise promises the first open world in the main franchise, with three unique questlines to pursue as you explore the Paldea region. The new structure of the game promises some big changes to the franchise as a whole, along with the usual new additions you've come to expect from a Pokemon game, like a bunch of new monsters to collect.
Get 3 Months Of Xbox PC Game Pass With Purchase Of Twitch Subs
Twitch and Xbox are teaming up to offer a Game Pass subscription deal: Purchase two new Twitch subs of any tier--for yourself or as gift subs--and get three months of Xbox Game Pass on PC for free. The deal lasts from November 3-11 and is only valid for new PC Game Pass subscribers.
Halo Infinite Launch Was Like A Runner Tripping And Falling At The Finish Line, Xbox Boss Says
Microsoft Studios boss Matt Booty has discussed Halo Infinite's launch, saying the launch was akin to a runner coming across the finish line and then tripping and falling down. "The classic runner's mistake of tripping and stumbling as you come across the finish line. We've got to recover there. The...
Grab This Warhammer Game For Free On Steam Right Now
The only thing better than smashing a horrifying rat mutant with a magical mace, is engaging in some medieval pest control with friends by your side. 2018's Warhammer: Vermintide 2 scratches that itch pretty well, and if you're looking to score the game for cheap, you're in luck. Steam is currently giving away Warhammer: Vermintide 2 for free until November 7, so head on over and add it to your library while you can.
All Call Of Duty: MW2 Vault Edition Owners Are Getting Lots Of Double XP
Activision has announced a special bonus for everyone who bought the most expensive version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. The company said on Twitter that everyone who owns the $100 Vault edition of the game will get 10 hours of double XP tokens and 10 hours of double weapon XP tokens.
Hideo Kojima Continues To Tease New Game With "How Come" Teaser
Hideo Kojima has released another short and sweet cryptic teaser for his new game. This time, it's a black and white image with the words, "How come?" Previous teasers include a photo of actress Shioli Kutsuna with the question, "Where am I?" plastered in the middle, and an Elle Fanning photo with the words, "Who am I?"
