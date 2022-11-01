Stamford Downtown Parade Spectacular Seeks Volunteer Clowns, Giant Balloon Handlers & Route Marshals

There has been a lot of noise this election season – easy to get bogged down by it and miss the shining stars. One of them is Ed Lopez. I first met Ed Lopez on an RTM committee. He worked behind the scenes humbly and diligently, never needing the credit, just doing what was needed. Since then, we have collaborated on a few projects and we worked together on Fred Camillo’s campaign. I continue to be impressed by his dedication, his work ethic and his willingness to step in and help.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 8 HOURS AGO