ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

Stamford Downtown Parade Spectacular Seeks Volunteer Clowns, Giant Balloon Handlers & Route Marshals

By greenwichfreepress
greenwichfreepress.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
greenwichfreepress.com

Greenwich Scouting Camporee at Tod’s Point Benefits from Gorgeous Weather

Greenwich Boy Scouts had their camporee at Tod’s Point for the first time since the 1990s. What is a camporee? It’s is a fun weekend filled with skill competitions and the opportunity to meet Scouts from nearby troops. The Saturday morning activity included a weeding and seeding service project on what was once the grounds of J. Kennedy Tod‘s mansion.
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Post-Halloween, The Great Pumpkin Rescue To take Place in Cos Cob

The Greenwich Conservation Commission and Waste Free Greenwich will host The Great Pumpkin Rescue on Saturday, November 12, 2022 from 1-4:00 pm at the Cos Cob Train Station Parking Lot to collect pumpkins for composting and to raise awareness about food waste in our community. Bring your pumpkins to be...
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Wanted: Police Seek Whereabouts of Man in Greenwich and Stamford Break Ins

The Greenwich Police Department is searching for Miguel Angel Pedrosa, 52, of Southfield Ave Apt. 301 in Stamford. He is wanted by both the Greenwich and Stamford Police Department CT Police Departments for several charges for incidents which occurred early Sunday morning in both Greenwich and Stamford. Police say Mr....
GREENWICH, CT
macaronikid.com

5 Things to Do this upcoming Week in New Haven-Milford, CT

Every week, Macaroni KID New Haven-Milford shares five things to do with your kids in New Haven-Milford, CT over the coming week. Here are Macaroni KID New Haven-Milford's picks for the five things to do in the New Haven-Milford area with kids this week. Click on the links for all the details!
MILFORD, CT
NBC New York

Racist, Hand-Drawn Hate Mail Delivered to Black-Owned NYC Restaurant

The only Black-owned restaurant in a Bronx neighborhood has become the target of racist hate, after a hand-drawn picture depicting racial stereotypes was delivered to the business. Seafood Kingz opened eight months ago on City Island, with its big portions leaving people coming back for more. "We stand out a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
greenwichfreepress.com

FRANTZ: Lopez is a Shining Star in This Election Season

There has been a lot of noise this election season – easy to get bogged down by it and miss the shining stars. One of them is Ed Lopez. I first met Ed Lopez on an RTM committee. He worked behind the scenes humbly and diligently, never needing the credit, just doing what was needed. Since then, we have collaborated on a few projects and we worked together on Fred Camillo’s campaign. I continue to be impressed by his dedication, his work ethic and his willingness to step in and help.
GREENWICH, CT
News 12

Bridgeport Fire Department celebrates class of 2022 academy graduation

The Bridgeport Fire Department is celebrating the academy graduation for the class of 2022. This marks the completion of a rigorous 12-week training program for 21 new recruits. It also marks the return to in-house training for the department which previously relied on the Connecticut Fire Academy to get recruits...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Kowalski, Rabin, Von Braun: The Peter Sherr We Know

Submitted Karen Kowalski, Lauren Rabin and Peter Von Braun – Current and Former Members of the Greenwich Board of Education. When you first meet Peter Sherr, you’re struck by his warm nature and confident handshake. Like many other Greenwich parents, Sherr is a busy person – Dad of 3 kids, leader of a software company, community volunteer, and until last year longtime BoE member. But he’s always pausing to listen to what a parent or neighbor has to say.
GREENWICH, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Apartments near Trumbull mall making swift progress

TRUMBULL — Scott Loventhal is superstitious. So when it was pointed out to him that the projected opening date for the leasing office of the new Residences at Main apartment complex is April 1, he quickly walked that date back. "I'll make sure it's not literally April Fool's Day,"...
TRUMBULL, CT
PIX11

Abandoned railroad tracks in New Jersey to be converted to walking trail

RUTHERFORD, N.J. (PIX11) – It’s a trail of two boroughs, a long-abandoned rail line that split Rutherford and East Rutherford is set to chug on into the future as the 1.2 mile-long, rails-to-trails Carlton Hill Greenway. “It gives 11 acres of space, of beautiful land, a walkway for people down here in Rutherford and East Rutherford […]
RUTHERFORD, NJ
Eyewitness News

Pedestrian struck, killed on Whalley Ave in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Whalley Avenue Friday night. According to police, the incident occurred around 6:09 pm near 1094 Walley Ave. Officials say the car that struck the pedestrian remained on scene. The family of the victim has identified...
NEW HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy