Mike Albanese at Aurora Theatre
Friday, Nov. 18 and Saturday, Nov. 19 at 8 p.m.
Tickets: $20
Bartow & Leslie Morgan CabaretMike Albanese, food-obsessed writer and comedian with Gwinnett roots, returns to perform for his hometown crowd! Mike Albanese is a. He is a producer for Atlanta’s famous Red Clay Comedy Festival and can be seen as a recurring character on BET’s hit show The Game, in the 2016 feature film American Dirtbags and on his food-focused YouTube channel EAT MIKE. Mike finds his humor in his internal struggle with health, crippling paranoia and his longing for that perfect girl — with whom he will inevitably blow it.
