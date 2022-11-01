Read full article on original website
country1037fm.com
Things Should Be Smelling Much Better at A South Carolina Paper Plant
After months of complaints, things should be smelling much better now at a South Carolina paper plant. New-Indy company says it has done everything asked of them by officials to reduce the rotten egg smell in Catawba, South Carolina. Their efforts appear to be working. The South Carolina Department of...
WJCL
Georgia and South Carolina Live Election Results: 2022 Midterm
Above file video: Early voting breaks records in Georgia. Many top seats in both Georgia and South Carolina are up for grabs in the 2022 midterm election. In addition to the Georgia Senate race between Herschel Walker and incumbent Raphael Warnock -- which has garnered national attention -- Stacey Abrams will face off for the second time against Brian Kemp for the Georgia governor's seat.
Charleston City Paper
Friday headlines: Charleston convenience store chain to expand to 208 locations
Charleston-based Refuel Operating Co. will expand to 208 stores in the Southeast after an acquisition of North Carolina-based Eagles Enterprise LLC. The convenience store chain will add 13 new stores in the Raleigh-Durham area in North Carolina. Refuel CEO Mark Jordan said in a statement that the acquisition will “fit nicely within the Refuel portfolio.” The Eagles transaction is the company’s 14th acquisition since a partnership with private-equity investment firm First Reserve in 2019.
South Carolina announces solar farm planned for Newberry County
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — A company has announced a multi-million dollar project expected to bring a solar farm to Newberry County. According to the South Carolina Department of Commerce, Ecoplexus plans to invest $89 million in the new location, which is intended for the 3800 block of Island Ford Road in Silverstreet.
FOX Carolina
Electrolux announces thousands of layoffs
MUSC Dr. Elizabeth Mack talks about advice for parents as flu season gets underway. University of South Carolina geophysicist Dr. Dan Frost talks about earthquakes that continue to shake South Carolina.
WRDW-TV
South Carolina polls add accessibility options for voters
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - As election day nears, South Carolina is offering a curbside option to make it easier for those who can’t stand in long lines to cast their votes. Here’s what you need to know about South Carolina’s curbside option and how it works in Aiken County.
MUSC expands DNA research project to all adult South Carolinians
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina residents will now have access to free genetic testing thanks to the expansion of a DNA research project at the Medical University of South Carolina. The “In Our DNA SC” project is designed to improve healthcare outcomes and disease prevention through the study of genetics. “MUSC started it because of […]
WJCL
South Carolina Governor Election Results: Joe Cunningham challenges Henry McMaster
Above file video: Henry McMaster, Joe Cunningham face off in debate. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is challenged in the general election by former Congressman Joe Cunningham. More South Carolina results below:. McMaster, then the lieutenant governor, was appointed to the position in 2017 when Nikki Haley took a position...
live5news.com
Early voting turnout breaks records across South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - According to the South Carolina Election Commission, over 483,000 early voting ballots and 51,000 absentee ballots were returned by the end of Thursday, bringing the total of ballots cast before election day to over 489,000. The Election Commission said although early voting was not implemented until...
FOX Carolina
USC geophysicist talks about SC earthquake swarm
MUSC Dr. Elizabeth Mack talks about advice for parents as flu season gets underway. Palmetto Proper in Travelers Rest talks about importance of socialization as pandemic impacts childhood. Electrolux announces thousands of layoffs. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A manufacturing company with a plant in Anderson County said they are...
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach mayor speaks out against SC tax credit bill, other lawmaker voted against it
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County is one of the top ten fastest-growing counties. With more growth comes an increased demand for housing, specifically affordable housing. Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune published an op-ed against a tax credit bill recently passed by state lawmakers, stating that the bill...
wach.com
Brenda Bethune endorses McMaster at a rally in Murrells Inlet
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Governor McMaster was in Conway Thursday, getting ready to watch Coastal take on App State. He made sure to swing by the south strand before hitting the teal turf. He then spoke at a lunch rally down in Murrells Inlet. Many top local leaders...
McMaster challenged by former Congressman Cunningham in bid for SC governorship
ROCK HILL, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is facing a spirited challenge as he bids for a second term against former Congressman Joe Cunningham in a race defined by key issues, including the economy and abortion access. McMaster, a Republican, touts his past four years of work...
1 person, 12 pets exposed to rabid goat in South Carolina
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – State health officials said one person along with twelve pets were exposed to a rabid goat Friday in Anderson County. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said the goat was found near Roper Road and Moore Road in Piedmont. DHEC said the goat was submitted for […]
WRDW-TV
Ga., S.C. diesel crunch could push prices higher on everything
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia officials are responding to the diesel fuel shortage that’s expected to hit the Southeast, including Georgia and South Carolina. The shortage could mean higher prices for everything. An official supply alert says “poor pipeline shipping economics and historically low diesel inventories are combining to...
FOX Carolina
Confederate camp raises new flag amid calls for flagpole along I-85 to come down
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate Confederate group raised a new flag near I-85 this week as Spartanburg County officials continue their calls for the flagpole to come down. The Adam Washington Ballenger Camp of the Sons of Confederate Veterans recently raised a version of the South Carolina...
lonelyplanet.com
Everything you need to know before visiting South Carolina
Check the weather before traveling to South Carolina to make sure the sun is shining on your beach vacation © Getty Images / iStockphoto. South Carolina welcomes everyone with a friendly “hey y’all.” Laidback and relaxed, the Palmetto State is an easy place to visit, with a throng of sunshiney offerings, golden beaches, lazy rivers towered over by bald cypresses, and the tail end of the Blue Ridge.
S. Carolina's Most Dangerous Cities
South Carolina has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The official seal of the state of South Carolina, USA.By Government of the United States. - Wikipedia. Public Domain.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina: Candidates for U.S. 4th Congressional District
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Voters in the Upstate of South Carolina are heading to the polls to decide who will represent them on Capitol Hill. Republican Congressman William Timmons is the only candidate on the ballot after his Democratic opponent dropped out of the race in August. However, Independent write-in...
power98fm.com
South Carolina Island One of the Best Spots for Thanksgiving
Do you enjoy traveling for Thanksgiving? I much rather have a family trip for Thanksgiving than dinner at the house, it’s such a fun way to spend some time together. We eat good and have fun when we’re on vacation. I have been on about 6 Thanksgiving vacations with my family and we’re hoping to continue over the years.
