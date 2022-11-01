ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greer, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

country1037fm.com

Things Should Be Smelling Much Better at A South Carolina Paper Plant

After months of complaints, things should be smelling much better now at a South Carolina paper plant. New-Indy company says it has done everything asked of them by officials to reduce the rotten egg smell in Catawba, South Carolina. Their efforts appear to be working. The South Carolina Department of...
CATAWBA, SC
WJCL

Georgia and South Carolina Live Election Results: 2022 Midterm

Above file video: Early voting breaks records in Georgia. Many top seats in both Georgia and South Carolina are up for grabs in the 2022 midterm election. In addition to the Georgia Senate race between Herschel Walker and incumbent Raphael Warnock -- which has garnered national attention -- Stacey Abrams will face off for the second time against Brian Kemp for the Georgia governor's seat.
GEORGIA STATE
Charleston City Paper

Friday headlines: Charleston convenience store chain to expand to 208 locations

Charleston-based Refuel Operating Co. will expand to 208 stores in the Southeast after an acquisition of North Carolina-based Eagles Enterprise LLC. The convenience store chain will add 13 new stores in the Raleigh-Durham area in North Carolina. Refuel CEO Mark Jordan said in a statement that the acquisition will “fit nicely within the Refuel portfolio.” The Eagles transaction is the company’s 14th acquisition since a partnership with private-equity investment firm First Reserve in 2019.
CHARLESTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Electrolux announces thousands of layoffs

MUSC Dr. Elizabeth Mack talks about advice for parents as flu season gets underway. University of South Carolina geophysicist Dr. Dan Frost talks about earthquakes that continue to shake South Carolina.
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

South Carolina polls add accessibility options for voters

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - As election day nears, South Carolina is offering a curbside option to make it easier for those who can’t stand in long lines to cast their votes. Here’s what you need to know about South Carolina’s curbside option and how it works in Aiken County.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

MUSC expands DNA research project to all adult South Carolinians

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina residents will now have access to free genetic testing thanks to the expansion of a DNA research project at the Medical University of South Carolina. The “In Our DNA SC” project is designed to improve healthcare outcomes and disease prevention through the study of genetics. “MUSC started it because of […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Early voting turnout breaks records across South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - According to the South Carolina Election Commission, over 483,000 early voting ballots and 51,000 absentee ballots were returned by the end of Thursday, bringing the total of ballots cast before election day to over 489,000. The Election Commission said although early voting was not implemented until...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX Carolina

USC geophysicist talks about SC earthquake swarm

MUSC Dr. Elizabeth Mack talks about advice for parents as flu season gets underway. Palmetto Proper in Travelers Rest talks about importance of socialization as pandemic impacts childhood. Electrolux announces thousands of layoffs. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A manufacturing company with a plant in Anderson County said they are...
WRDW-TV

Ga., S.C. diesel crunch could push prices higher on everything

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia officials are responding to the diesel fuel shortage that’s expected to hit the Southeast, including Georgia and South Carolina. The shortage could mean higher prices for everything. An official supply alert says “poor pipeline shipping economics and historically low diesel inventories are combining to...
GEORGIA STATE
lonelyplanet.com

Everything you need to know before visiting South Carolina

Check the weather before traveling to South Carolina to make sure the sun is shining on your beach vacation © Getty Images / iStockphoto. South Carolina welcomes everyone with a friendly “hey y’all.” Laidback and relaxed, the Palmetto State is an easy place to visit, with a throng of sunshiney offerings, golden beaches, lazy rivers towered over by bald cypresses, and the tail end of the Blue Ridge.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Terry Mansfield

S. Carolina's Most Dangerous Cities

South Carolina has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The official seal of the state of South Carolina, USA.By Government of the United States. - Wikipedia. Public Domain.
WYFF4.com

South Carolina: Candidates for U.S. 4th Congressional District

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Voters in the Upstate of South Carolina are heading to the polls to decide who will represent them on Capitol Hill. Republican Congressman William Timmons is the only candidate on the ballot after his Democratic opponent dropped out of the race in August. However, Independent write-in...
GREENVILLE, SC
power98fm.com

South Carolina Island One of the Best Spots for Thanksgiving

Do you enjoy traveling for Thanksgiving? I much rather have a family trip for Thanksgiving than dinner at the house, it’s such a fun way to spend some time together. We eat good and have fun when we’re on vacation. I have been on about 6 Thanksgiving vacations with my family and we’re hoping to continue over the years.
KIAWAH ISLAND, SC

