Dexter, ME

foxbangor.com

New school vote coming to ballot

FAIRFIELD — On election day Albion, Clinton, Benton and Fairfield residents will vote on two special referendum questions. One question will request authorization for a new school building located at a proposed site in Benton. Residents will also have the chance to decide if a $1.8 million gymnasium expansion...
FAIRFIELD, ME
WGME

Residents in Maine town under boil water order

HOWLAND (WGME) -- The town of Howland is working to bring in water for residents. There is a boil water order in place and the issue might not be fixed for weeks. Crews from the town were flushing hydrants on Monday when they discovered the water pressure dropping. They determined...
HOWLAND, ME
observer-me.com

BDN weeklies earn multiple awards in annual trade contest

The staff from Bangor Daily News’ four Aroostook and one Piscataquis county weeklies took home several writing, photography and design awards from the Maine Press Association’s annual Better Newspaper Contest held in Bar Harbor on Oct. 22. Maine’s papers are divided by circulation and whether they are dailies...
PISCATAQUIS COUNTY, ME
Maine Campus

Governor Mills stance on Maine issues

Current Governor Janet Mills visited the University of Maine campus on Tuesday to rally the student body to vote in the upcoming election. The Maine Campus had the opportunity to ask Mills a few brief questions. Mills reflected on immigration into Maine, what her administration is doing to keep young people in the state and improving the state’s relationship with the Wabanaki people.
MAINE STATE
observer-me.com

Hazard mitigation plan available for review

The Piscataquis County Hazard Mitigation Plan 2023 is on the Piscataquis County website for review at https://www.piscataquis.us/. This public comment period will end on Friday, Nov. 11. Any questions or comments can be sent to EMA-planner@piscataquis.us.
wabi.tv

Hermon teacher gets surprise of a lifetime

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Students at the Patricia A Duran School in Hermon gathered Tuesday morning for what they thought would be a normal safety assembly. What they ended up witnessing was the surprise of a lifetime. Fourth grade teacher Sarah Collins was in awe to learn that she was...
HERMON, ME
Z107.3

Would You Like To See A Locally Owned Steakhouse In Bangor?

There are lots of great choices for local food here in the Bangor area, but one thing seems to be missing. With all due respect to the amazing Longhorn Steakhouse on Hogan Road in Bangor, it is a national chain restaurant, so that got us thinking about whether or not a locally owned business focused on serving up delicious steaks would work here in the area.
BANGOR, ME
observer-me.com

You can keep fishing in these hidden Maine gems in November

Many outdoor enthusiasts think of deer and ruffed grouse hunting when considering possibilities for the month of November. However, anglers still have plenty of chances to wet a line, and often may have waters to themselves, when fishing during the fall season. Late-season stocking by the Maine Department of Inland...
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County Sheriff’s beat

BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Oct. 16-24. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Oct. 17. Raymond Bowman, 55, of...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Two Maine schools closed on Halloween due to threat of violence

READFIELD, Maine — Maranacook Community High School and Middle School were closed Monday due to a threat of violence. According to a message by RSU 38 Superintendent Jay Charette, the two schools and all school-based activities were closed “out of an abundance of caution” after school officials received an anonymous text on Saturday that threatened violence at the high school.
MANCHESTER, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine man's moose calls selling as fast as he can make them

PORTLAND, Maine — It’s always risky to say that someone or something is one of a kind, but that label may apply to Butch Phillips. In a workshop in the basement of his home in Milford, Phillips — who is 82 and a member of the Penobscot Nation — makes birch-bark moose calls. He’s been creating them for more than three decades and knows of no one else doing the same work.
MILFORD, ME
observer-me.com

Calendar of events

Many of the events may not be happening as listed due to COVID-19. Please check first before leaving to attend. DEXTER: The Abbott Museum is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. FMI call 207-924-5721. DEXTER: VFW Post 4298 bingo starts at 6 p.m. — with new games and bigger payouts.
GUILFORD, ME
Stephen L Dalton

The Governor's Restaurant in Old Town, ME

If you’re going to the Governor’s on the weekend, you better call (207-827-4277) ahead to ensure you’ll be seated, especially if there are a bunch of you. After August, college students typically fill the seats to get some genuine home cooking.
OLD TOWN, ME
foxbangor.com

Maranacook Community Schools closed due to threat Monday

A teenager has been charged in connection with a threat made at Maranacook Community Schools. A 14-year-old girl informed the Kennebec County Sheriff’s office of the threat on Saturday, according to Lt. Chris Read. The girl received a text message from an unknown person that read, “I’m shooting up...
KENNEBEC COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Brewer house fire quickly knocked down by firefighters

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A Brewer family is safe and accounted for after fire broke out at their home Saturday morning. Crews were called to the home on South Main Street around 8 a.m. Brewer’s Deputy Fire Chief tells TV5 the fire started in the attic, causing minor damage.
BREWER, ME

