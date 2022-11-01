Read full article on original website
Related
Junk Fees Are Everywhere — How to Spot and Dispute Hidden Costs
American corporations have made a habit of adding hidden fees, aka junk fees, to their customers’ bills for decades. From utilities to digital services, these fees eclipse industry lines, suggesting a through line of inconspicuous behavior intended to limit competition and increase revenue at all costs. Oftentimes, these junk...
America's next main battle tank may be a slimmed-down, high-tech version of the iconic Abrams
The AbramsX tank is "showing the art of the possible with existing technology," an official with General Dynamics told Insider.
U.S. Diesel Fuel Supply Hits a 14-Year Low, Could Drive Inflation
Prices at the pump may be going down, but Americans could see costs rising on other things due to a shortage in diesel fuel. The U.S. supply of diesel fuel is the lowest it has been since 2008. Article continues below advertisement. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA),...
Can the FCC Really Place a Ban on TikTok? Over 90 Million Americans Use the App
If you thought that talks of banning TikTok went out the door with Trump’s presidency, you’re mistaken. The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC), helmed by Commissioner Brendan Carr, is calling for action to put TikTok on the chopping block, a move that would leave 90+ million Americans who actively use the app with a big “oh well.”
Thinking About Buying a Home? Interest Rates Could Go Down in 2023
If the price of buying a home is out of your reach right now, wait a year. Things may be better in 2023. Economists with the Mortgage Bankers Association say a pending recession could result in a drop in home prices and mortgage rates. Article continues below advertisement. As of...
I Bonds Are Popular Amid High Inflation — Yearly Spending Limits Apply
The U.S. Treasury’s Series I bonds are all the rage these days (the Treasury sold nearly $1 billion of I bonds on Friday, Oct. 28 alone ahead of the deadline for the heightened interest yield). Since I bonds see a higher yield when inflation is high, you can imagine investors seeking to hedge against inflation are swarming to I bonds.
