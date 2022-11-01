Read full article on original website
40-Year-Old Local Man Accused Of Trespassing At Hicksville High School 'Numerous Times'
A Long Island man has been accused of trespassing on the grounds of a local high school. On Saturday, Nov. 5, Nassau County Police reported the arrest of the Hicksville man for criminal trespassing that occurred between Tuesday, April 12, 2022 and Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Hicksville. According to...
Mineola 18-Year-Old Accused Of Forcibly Touching Minor For Nearly 3 Weeks
An 18-year-old Long Island resident has been accused of forcibly touching a minor. Nassau County Police say Isaias Granados Bonilla, age 18, of Mineola, inappropriately grabbed and forcibly touched a 13-year-old girl between Monday, Oct. 17, and Friday, Nov. 4, when officers located Bonilla and he was placed under arrest without incident.
Man held at knifepoint, punched during Long Island group robbery: police
ROSLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was held at knifepoint during a group robbery on Long Island Friday, according to police. The victim, 38, was walking to his car parked near Old Northern Boulevard and Remsen Avenue at around 1:40 a.m. when one of three men pulled out a knife, shoved him to the ground, […]
Police: Man charged with murder in 2021 shooting of Bronx man
Police say 27-year-old Jaleel Shakoor was charged with murder for the shooting death of 26-year-old Gerry Massella.
Police: Mineola man arrested for forcibly touching 13-year-old girl
Authorities say 18-year-old Isaias Granados Bonilla was inappropriately grabbing and forcibly touching a 13-year-old girl.
Michael Valva Convicted In Death Of Son Forced To Stay In Freezing Garage In Center Moriches
A jury on Long Island convicted a former NYPD officer in the death of his 8-year-old son who was forced to stay in a freezing garage. Michael Valva, age 43, told authorities that the boy, Thomas Valva, had fallen in the driveway of his home in Center Moriches when he was found dead in the basement at around 9:40 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.
fox5ny.com
Former NYPD cop found guilty of killing son
LONG ISLAND - Former NYPD officer Michael Valva has been found guilty of murder in the death of his 8-year-old son. Michael Valva, 40, allegedly forced his 8-year-old son, Thomas, to sleep in an unheated garage in below-freezing temperatures in January 2020, leading to the child's death. Valva was found...
yonkerstimes.com
300 Bloodhound Brims Street Gang Member Found Guilty of Violent Yonkers Assault
The Yonkers Police Department arrested the defendant shortly after the incident and recovered a set of metal knuckles from the defendant’s waistband. Twelve other individuals, including three under the age of 18, involved in the incident were arrested following a joint investigation by the Yonkers Police Department, the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office, the FBI’s Westchester Safe Streets Task Force, the Westchester County Department of Laboratories and Research, and the United States Office of Probation.
NYPD searches for teen Bronx girl missing since Thursday
Officers say 14-year-old Anjelysse Gonzalez was last seen leaving Lehman High School on Thursday around 11 a.m.
LI man accused of murder for hitting his grandmother with vehicle, speeding off
A West Islip man was arraigned in a Suffolk County criminal court on Friday for allegedly running down his 80-year-old grandmother with a vehicle and then driving away.
'Can No Longer Endanger Community': Jury Convicts Central Islip Cocaine Dealer
A Long Island cocaine dealer is facing years in prison after being convicted on drug charges. Following a two-week trial, Sean Mohan, age 49, of Central Islip, was found guilty by a Suffolk County jury Thursday, Nov. 3, on charges of criminal possession of a narcotic drug with intent to sell and criminally using drug paraphernalia.
longisland.com
Man Arrested on Drug and Weapons Charges After Threatening Officers with Loaded Handgun
Suffolk County Police arrested a Copiague man for drugs and weapons charges after he threatened officers with a loaded handgun. Following an anonymous tip and subsequent investigation, Suffolk County Police Narcotics Section detectives, with the assistance of Emergency Service Section officers, the First Squad Special Operations Team, Criminal Intelligence Section, and First Precinct Community Support Unit officers, executed a search warrant at the home of Cory Tyson, located at 110 44th Street, at approximately 6 a.m.
Police: 5 men from Long Beach, Hempstead arrested in gang-related shooting in Westbury
Police say one victim who was shot in the leg and shoulder was taken to the hospital.
Masked, armed man found fatally shot in Brooklyn building: NYPD
GRAVESEND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A masked, armed man was found fatally shot in the lobby of his Gravesend apartment building late Thursday, according to authorities. Police say that Filip Czerwczak, 29, was masked and armed with a 9mm gun of his own when he was found by cops around 10:40 p.m. with gunshot wounds to […]
Woman Found Beaten to Death Inside Rosedale House, Husband With Dementia Likely Suspect
A woman was found beaten to death inside her home in Rosedale Wednesday and the incident is now being investigated as a homicide – with her dementia-stricken husband the likely perpetrator, according to published reports. Gisele Dangervil, 70, was discovered by police during a wellness check with trauma to...
NBC New York
Driver Arrested for Deliberately Running Down 80-Year-Old on LI Sidewalk: Police
The driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run in a Long Island neighborhood that may have been intentional was arrested and charged with murder, police said. Raymond Gallo was arrested Friday on a second-degree murder charge for the incident in West Islip that left 80-year-old Helga McNulty dead, according to police. He was later arraigned in Suffolk County Criminal Court.
Tourist stabbed in Manhattan steakhouse by woman angered by his wife’s treatment of staff, police say
A beef over boorish behavior in a Midtown steakhouse ended with a Massachusetts tourist stabbed twice by a diner seated at a nearby table, police said Saturday. A Manhattan woman was arrested hours after the red-meat ruckus where police said the suspect became outraged Friday night after the 24-year-old victim’s wife made snide remarks about the service and the waitstaff inside Ruth’s Chris ...
Suspect charged for molesting two boys on Long Island
MEDFORD, NY – The tiny hamlet of Medford was shocked on Tuesday when a man was accused of sexually abusing two boys weeks before in a Medford park earlier this month. According to the Suffolk County Police Department, the two boys were at Gordon Heights Children’s Park on Wednesday when they saw a man who they alledge had sexually abused them several weeks prior. “The boys notified a family member who responded to the park and called police. This was the first time police were notified of the incident,” the Suffolk County Police Department said. At this time, the SCPD The post Suspect charged for molesting two boys on Long Island appeared first on Shore News Network.
Bridgeport police: Suspect wanted for stealing $10,000 in jewelry from store
Bridgeport police are asking for the public’s help identifying a local man who stole $10,000 worth of jewelry from a store.
Man, 22, charged with murdering mom's ex-boyfriend in Harlem
A 22-year-old Manhattan man was indicted Thursday for fatally shooting his mother’s ex-boyfriend in September, District Attorney Alvin Bragg said.
