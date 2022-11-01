ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5ny.com

Former NYPD cop found guilty of killing son

LONG ISLAND - Former NYPD officer Michael Valva has been found guilty of murder in the death of his 8-year-old son. Michael Valva, 40, allegedly forced his 8-year-old son, Thomas, to sleep in an unheated garage in below-freezing temperatures in January 2020, leading to the child's death. Valva was found...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
yonkerstimes.com

300 Bloodhound Brims Street Gang Member Found Guilty of Violent Yonkers Assault

The Yonkers Police Department arrested the defendant shortly after the incident and recovered a set of metal knuckles from the defendant’s waistband. Twelve other individuals, including three under the age of 18, involved in the incident were arrested following a joint investigation by the Yonkers Police Department, the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office, the FBI’s Westchester Safe Streets Task Force, the Westchester County Department of Laboratories and Research, and the United States Office of Probation.
YONKERS, NY
longisland.com

Man Arrested on Drug and Weapons Charges After Threatening Officers with Loaded Handgun

Suffolk County Police arrested a Copiague man for drugs and weapons charges after he threatened officers with a loaded handgun. Following an anonymous tip and subsequent investigation, Suffolk County Police Narcotics Section detectives, with the assistance of Emergency Service Section officers, the First Squad Special Operations Team, Criminal Intelligence Section, and First Precinct Community Support Unit officers, executed a search warrant at the home of Cory Tyson, located at 110 44th Street, at approximately 6 a.m.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Masked, armed man found fatally shot in Brooklyn building: NYPD

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A masked, armed man was found fatally shot in the lobby of his Gravesend apartment building late Thursday, according to authorities. Police say that Filip Czerwczak, 29, was masked and armed with a 9mm gun of his own when he was found by cops around 10:40 p.m. with gunshot wounds to […]
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Driver Arrested for Deliberately Running Down 80-Year-Old on LI Sidewalk: Police

The driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run in a Long Island neighborhood that may have been intentional was arrested and charged with murder, police said. Raymond Gallo was arrested Friday on a second-degree murder charge for the incident in West Islip that left 80-year-old Helga McNulty dead, according to police. He was later arraigned in Suffolk County Criminal Court.
WEST ISLIP, NY
Daily News

Tourist stabbed in Manhattan steakhouse by woman angered by his wife’s treatment of staff, police say

A beef over boorish behavior in a Midtown steakhouse ended with a Massachusetts tourist stabbed twice by a diner seated at a nearby table, police said Saturday. A Manhattan woman was arrested hours after the red-meat ruckus where police said the suspect became outraged Friday night after the 24-year-old victim’s wife made snide remarks about the service and the waitstaff inside Ruth’s Chris ...
MANHATTAN, NY
Shore News Network

Suspect charged for molesting two boys on Long Island

MEDFORD, NY – The tiny hamlet of Medford was shocked on Tuesday when a man was accused of sexually abusing two boys weeks before in a Medford park earlier this month. According to the Suffolk County Police Department, the two boys were at Gordon Heights Children’s Park on Wednesday when they saw a man who they alledge had sexually abused them several weeks prior. “The boys notified a family member who responded to the park and called police. This was the first time police were notified of the incident,” the Suffolk County Police Department said. At this time, the SCPD The post Suspect charged for molesting two boys on Long Island appeared first on Shore News Network.
MEDFORD, NY

