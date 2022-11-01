ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inkster, MI

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Detroit man charged in fatal shooting Monday in Inkster

A Detroit man accused of fatally shooting another man on Monday in Inkster has been charged with murder, Michigan State Police said. Charles Henderson, 36, was arraigned Thursday in Inkster's 22nd District Court on a count of second-degree murder and a count of using a firearm during a felony, according to court records. A judge ordered him held without bond and scheduled his next court appearance for Wednesday.
INKSTER, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit man charged with murder after Inkster shooting

INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is facing charges after a man was found shot to death inside an Inkster home Monday. Charles Henderson, 36, is charged with second-degree murder and felony firearm. Inkster police responded to a disturbance call at a home in the 26700 block of...
INKSTER, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police: Man stole ex-girlfriend's Yorkie and tortured it, sending videos to her

FOX 2 (WJBK) - Police are looking for a Detroit man with a violent history wanted on new charges for animal abuse and torture. The video is hard to watch and listen to, an eight-pound Yorkie being slammed into a cabinet and then thrown to the bathroom floor. It was then beaten with an iron fireplace poker all while the abuser yells at her to shut up.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Macomb County

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are searching for a suspect after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Mt. Clemens, according to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened at about 9:50 p.m. on Oct. 19 on Dickinson Street, east of Gratiot Avenue. Police say a small, dark-colored SUV struck pedestrian Antoine Smith, 44, of Mt. Clemens, and did not stop.Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.Police believe that the suspect was driving a dark-colored Jeep Compass or Cherokee. The vehicle was traveling westbound on Dickinson, turned north onto northbound Gratiot, then went east onto North River Road before being last seen traveling north on Park Street.As investigators review video surveillance, they are asking anyone who has information about that crash to contact the Macomb County Sheriff's Office at 586-307-9456.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Flint man pleads guilty to violent carjackings of women at gas stations

FLINT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Flint man pleaded guilty Thursday to violently carjacking two women at gas stations. Darian Welch, 20, carjacked the victims on July 23, 2021, in Grand Blanc, and Sept.12, 2021, in Flint Township. Both crimes happened after midnight. In the first carjacking, authorities say Welch...
FLINT, MI
fox32chicago.com

$5K reward offered for 'armed and dangerous' suspect who killed man on Facebook Live: US Marshals

GARY, Ind. - The US Marshals are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an "armed and dangerous" man who is wanted in a murder last June in Michigan. An arrest warrant has been issued for Coreyeon Brown, 25, who is accused of fatally shooting Terrill Smith as he streamed himself live on Facebook from outside a Ypsilanti Township home on June 28, according to Fox 2 Detroit.
GARY, IN
The Oakland Press

Trial scheduled for teen accused of causing father’s death by dousing him with drain cleaner

Trial is scheduled for a Groveland Township teen accused of throwing drain cleaner on her father, which prosecutors say eventually led to his death. Jury selection is set to begin April 17, 2023 for the case against Megan Joyce Imirowicz, 19, charged with misdemeanor domestic violence and unlawful possession or use of harmful devices – imitation/irritants – causing death, a felony, for the Oct. 1, 2021 assault on her father, Konrad Imirowicz.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy