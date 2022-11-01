Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Related
Have you seen Davaree? Detroit police searching for teen who left his home Friday evening and never returned
Authorities in Detroit hope to reunite a missing teen with his family after he was last seen leaving his home Friday evening. The Detroit Police Department said Davaree Davis, 14, left his house in area of 20200 block of Woodingham without permission
fox2detroit.com
Kidnapping victim shot in both legs, found with zip ties on her feet in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department said a woman who was kidnapped out of Clinton Township was found shot in each leg and with zip ties around her feet late Thursday night. According to FOX 2 sources, police were flagged down near 7 Mile and Greenview in Detroit...
Detroit News
Detroit man charged in fatal shooting Monday in Inkster
A Detroit man accused of fatally shooting another man on Monday in Inkster has been charged with murder, Michigan State Police said. Charles Henderson, 36, was arraigned Thursday in Inkster's 22nd District Court on a count of second-degree murder and a count of using a firearm during a felony, according to court records. A judge ordered him held without bond and scheduled his next court appearance for Wednesday.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit man charged with murder after Inkster shooting
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is facing charges after a man was found shot to death inside an Inkster home Monday. Charles Henderson, 36, is charged with second-degree murder and felony firearm. Inkster police responded to a disturbance call at a home in the 26700 block of...
Michigan Police Find Woman's Body In 19-Year-Old's Truck Following Crash
The discovery was made after the man crashed into a semi truck.
Attorney charged with murder of Metro Detroit jeweler after cops say he arranged targeted hit
An attorney and alleged mastermind behind a popular Oakland County jewelry owner’s death has been arrested and charged with murder, authorities announced on Friday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Body of man dead for 5 months discovered in Southgate soybean field 36 years ago
The decomposed remains of a white man were found 36 years ago in a field used for growing soybeans in Southgate. The remains were found on November 5, 1986. The man still hasn’t been identified and Southgate police have been unable to locate the report on this case. It...
Local attorney charged in murder of well-known Oak Park jeweler
A local attorney has now been charged following the murder of a well-known jeweler in metro Detroit.
fox2detroit.com
Police: Man stole ex-girlfriend's Yorkie and tortured it, sending videos to her
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Police are looking for a Detroit man with a violent history wanted on new charges for animal abuse and torture. The video is hard to watch and listen to, an eight-pound Yorkie being slammed into a cabinet and then thrown to the bathroom floor. It was then beaten with an iron fireplace poker all while the abuser yells at her to shut up.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Macomb County
(CBS DETROIT) - Police are searching for a suspect after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Mt. Clemens, according to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened at about 9:50 p.m. on Oct. 19 on Dickinson Street, east of Gratiot Avenue. Police say a small, dark-colored SUV struck pedestrian Antoine Smith, 44, of Mt. Clemens, and did not stop.Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.Police believe that the suspect was driving a dark-colored Jeep Compass or Cherokee. The vehicle was traveling westbound on Dickinson, turned north onto northbound Gratiot, then went east onto North River Road before being last seen traveling north on Park Street.As investigators review video surveillance, they are asking anyone who has information about that crash to contact the Macomb County Sheriff's Office at 586-307-9456.
fox2detroit.com
Attorney and alleged mastermind behind Hutch's Jewelry murder charged with homicide
OAK PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - An attorney believed to be involved in the premeditated murder of an Oak Park jeweler has been arrested and is charged with 1st-degree murder. The attorney, who is identified in court records as Marco Bisbikis, was arrested by police early Nov. 3 and was arraigned in the 45th District court in Oak Park Friday.
Detroit man charged after stealing and torturing ex-girlfriend's dog
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has filed multiple felony charges against a 55-year-old Detroit man who was a suspect in an ongoing domestic violence and animal abuse investigation.
fox2detroit.com
Family heartbroken after teen brothers die in Inkster house fire
A release of balloons - as family and friends looked to the heavens. But the family is also looking to Metro Detroit and beyond for help with their Go Fund Me page, so they can say a proper, final goodbye.
The Oakland Press
Loved ones of slain police officer Mason Samborski speak at killer’s resentencing hearing
Nearly 14 years after Oak Park police officer Mason Samborski’s life was snuffed out by a teenager, the devastating loss continues to run deep among his loved ones left behind. For Samborski’s widow, Sarah Samborski-Batora, losing her husband when he was just 28 years old left a “giant hole”...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police searching for suspect involved in Family Dollar armed robbery
DETROIT – Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed robbery at a Detroit Family Dollar. The robbery took place on Oct. 24 at 6:40 p.m. on the 15000 block of West McNichols Road. According to Detroit police, the suspect approached the cashier counter, displayed a weapon...
Macomb County Sheriff's Office searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash
The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find the person responsible for a fatal hit-and-run crash.
fox2detroit.com
Flint man pleads guilty to violent carjackings of women at gas stations
FLINT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Flint man pleaded guilty Thursday to violently carjacking two women at gas stations. Darian Welch, 20, carjacked the victims on July 23, 2021, in Grand Blanc, and Sept.12, 2021, in Flint Township. Both crimes happened after midnight. In the first carjacking, authorities say Welch...
fox32chicago.com
$5K reward offered for 'armed and dangerous' suspect who killed man on Facebook Live: US Marshals
GARY, Ind. - The US Marshals are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an "armed and dangerous" man who is wanted in a murder last June in Michigan. An arrest warrant has been issued for Coreyeon Brown, 25, who is accused of fatally shooting Terrill Smith as he streamed himself live on Facebook from outside a Ypsilanti Township home on June 28, according to Fox 2 Detroit.
Owners of English Mastiffs have come forward after deadly dog attack in Northern Macomb County
Authorities in Armada police have spent nearly two weeks searching for the owners who rushed off from Kozy Korner Saloon on Oct. 22 after one of their large dogs bit a French Bichon named “Olaf.”
The Oakland Press
Trial scheduled for teen accused of causing father’s death by dousing him with drain cleaner
Trial is scheduled for a Groveland Township teen accused of throwing drain cleaner on her father, which prosecutors say eventually led to his death. Jury selection is set to begin April 17, 2023 for the case against Megan Joyce Imirowicz, 19, charged with misdemeanor domestic violence and unlawful possession or use of harmful devices – imitation/irritants – causing death, a felony, for the Oct. 1, 2021 assault on her father, Konrad Imirowicz.
Comments / 4