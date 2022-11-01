The Park City Police Department last weekend stopped a driver who, the agency described, was not paying full attention to the road. The traffic stop was reported on Main Street on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 9:41 p.m. A police officer pulled over the driver after observing that the person’s phone was attached to the vehicle’s windshield. The person was watching online videos while he was driving, the police said.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO