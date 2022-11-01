Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Brigham Young University Wind Symphony Played Their Last Concert in the de Jong Concert HallS. F. MoriProvo, UT
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
L & P Bakery Cafe is Located in Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
3 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Related
Fraudulent spending leads to stolen vehicle and foot chase at Outlets
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — On Tuesday, in a statement by Summit County Sheriff’s office, a man reported fraudulent use of two of his credit cards at the Chevron in Coalville. […]
KSLTV
South Salt Lake police looking to identify aggravated robbery suspect
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in an aggravated robbery at American Title Loans in South Salt Lake. The crime occurred at 3355 S. State Street at approximately 3:30 p.m. Saturday. According to a press release from the...
Park Record
Park City police blotter: Person attaches phone to windshield, watches videos while driving, agency says
The Park City Police Department last weekend stopped a driver who, the agency described, was not paying full attention to the road. The traffic stop was reported on Main Street on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 9:41 p.m. A police officer pulled over the driver after observing that the person’s phone was attached to the vehicle’s windshield. The person was watching online videos while he was driving, the police said.
KUTV
Driver found deceased with gunshot wound to head when UHP responds to I-15 crash
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Utah Highway Patrol Troopers responding to a crash on I-15 on Wednesday found a man dead at the scene with a gunshot wound to his head, authorities said. The crash involved a jackknifed vehicle hauler, which was blocking multiple southbound lanes at 5200 South in...
KSLTV
Transient accused of cutting woman in Roy parking lot attempted robbery
ROY, Utah — A woman who had just loaded groceries into her car at a Roy store parking lot suffered a cut finger after a man police said is transient tried to rob her at knifepoint. The attack happened just before midnight on Halloween at the WinCo store on...
Driver dies of gunshot on I-15; road rage not suspected
One person has died from a gunshot wound during an incident Wednesday involving a truck that jack-knifed on Interstate 15 in Murray.
UHP reports fatal crash involving suspicious gunshot wound
A man has suffered a fatal gunshot wound after being involved in a car accident at 5200 South on I-15 in Murray shortly before noon on Wednesday.
Man reportedly escapes Morgan County police on horseback
MORGAN, Utah (ABC4) — A man is facing several charges after he reportedly escaped police on horseback Sunday night. Andrew Pentz, 40, is facing one count of Criminal Mischief (Class B Misdemeanor), one count of Intoxication (Class C Misdemeanor), one count of Interference with an Arresting Officer (Class B Misdemeanor), two counts of Failure to […]
Family releases footage of suspects possibly connected to killing of Joe Salas
New information is being released regarding the death of Joe Salas, whose body was found in the Jordan River on June 9, 2021.
hebervalleyradio.com
Heber City Police Department Receives Law Enforcement Accreditation Award
HEBER CITY, Utah-Per Monday news, the Heber City Police Department will be granted accreditation status by the Utah Chiefs of Police Association during the city council’s November meeting. Accreditation is a way to assist law enforcement agencies in improving their overall performances by adopting policies and procedures that are...
Eyewitness still shaken following Salt Lake City pedestrian accident
A Salt Lake City woman remains in the hospital battling critical injuries days after being struck by a car near Pioneer Park.
kslnewsradio.com
Alleged shooter in road rage incident facing multiple charges
KAYSVILLE, Utah — The suspect who allegedly shot multiple rounds from a pellet gun at another car on I-15 in Kaysville Monday, has been booked on multiple charges. According to new charging documents, Travis Leroy Peterson, 51, was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault and one count of criminal mischief, all third-degree felonies.
kslnewsradio.com
High speed chase reached 125 mph, UHP says
SALT LAKE CITY – A Utah Highway Patrol Trooper said in a probable cause statement that he responded to a call in Willard yesterday where there was a possible fight between a couple in a parking lot. The statement also said there was a possibility that the suspect, later...
Gephardt Daily
Police: Shooter had kids in car with him during road-rage incident on I-15 in Kaysville
CENTERVILLE, Utah, Oct. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police said a driver who allegedly shot at another motorist Monday on Interstate 15 had his kids in the car, which will add to the charges against him. And enough motorists witnessed the incident in the Kaysville area and called 911...
Gephardt Daily
UHP IDs Salt Lake City man killed in Hurricane motorcycle collision
HURRICANE, Utah, Oct. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol has identified the motorcyclist who died Saturday after his bike crashed into the back of a car on State Route 9 in Hurricane. The man killed was Troy D. Matthews, 50, of Salt Lake City. Dispatch was alerted...
KSLTV
SLCPD search for suspect that robbed two banks within four minutes
SALT LAKE CITY — Local police are looking for a man who allegedly robbed two banks within four minutes on Friday. According to the Salt Lake City Police statement, someone called 9-1-1 alleging that a man walked into the Mountain America Credit Union at 1715 West 700 North and demanded cash at approximately 9:10 a.m.
kslnewsradio.com
After attempted kidnapping, Lehi police have a message for parents
LEHI, Utah — Lehi police say a teenage girl did everything right on Saturday night when she thwarted what police call a kidnapping attempt. The Lehi kidnapping attempt happened at Thanksgiving Point around 10:30 p.m. “She definitely thought quick, and I think it saved her from a situation that...
KUTV
Woman alleges predatory parking enforcement, thought ticket at shopping center was 'joke'
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Stafford Palmieri was looking for a Starbucks at a shopping center east of downtown on 400 South between 600 and 700 East; but instead of coffee and a place to make a video call, Palmieri left with a parking ticket of $75. "I mean...
ksl.com
Provo man's weeklong crime spree includes impersonating officer, slashing tires, police say
OREM — A Provo man arrested a week ago and accused of trying to force a teenager into his car, impersonating an officer and later crashing into a light pole was arrested again over the weekend and accused of new crimes, including slashing more than a dozen tires. The...
Comments / 0