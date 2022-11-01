ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heber City, UT

Park Record

Park City police blotter: Person attaches phone to windshield, watches videos while driving, agency says

The Park City Police Department last weekend stopped a driver who, the agency described, was not paying full attention to the road. The traffic stop was reported on Main Street on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 9:41 p.m. A police officer pulled over the driver after observing that the person’s phone was attached to the vehicle’s windshield. The person was watching online videos while he was driving, the police said.
PARK CITY, UT
ABC4

Man reportedly escapes Morgan County police on horseback

MORGAN, Utah (ABC4) — A man is facing several charges after he reportedly escaped police on horseback Sunday night. Andrew Pentz, 40, is facing one count of Criminal Mischief (Class B Misdemeanor), one count of Intoxication (Class C Misdemeanor), one count of Interference with an Arresting Officer (Class B Misdemeanor), two counts of Failure to […]
MORGAN COUNTY, UT
hebervalleyradio.com

Heber City Police Department Receives Law Enforcement Accreditation Award

HEBER CITY, Utah-Per Monday news, the Heber City Police Department will be granted accreditation status by the Utah Chiefs of Police Association during the city council’s November meeting. Accreditation is a way to assist law enforcement agencies in improving their overall performances by adopting policies and procedures that are...
HEBER CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Alleged shooter in road rage incident facing multiple charges

KAYSVILLE, Utah — The suspect who allegedly shot multiple rounds from a pellet gun at another car on I-15 in Kaysville Monday, has been booked on multiple charges. According to new charging documents, Travis Leroy Peterson, 51, was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault and one count of criminal mischief, all third-degree felonies.
KAYSVILLE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

High speed chase reached 125 mph, UHP says

SALT LAKE CITY – A Utah Highway Patrol Trooper said in a probable cause statement that he responded to a call in Willard yesterday where there was a possible fight between a couple in a parking lot. The statement also said there was a possibility that the suspect, later...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

SLCPD search for suspect that robbed two banks within four minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — Local police are looking for a man who allegedly robbed two banks within four minutes on Friday. According to the Salt Lake City Police statement, someone called 9-1-1 alleging that a man walked into the Mountain America Credit Union at 1715 West 700 North and demanded cash at approximately 9:10 a.m.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

After attempted kidnapping, Lehi police have a message for parents

LEHI, Utah — Lehi police say a teenage girl did everything right on Saturday night when she thwarted what police call a kidnapping attempt. The Lehi kidnapping attempt happened at Thanksgiving Point around 10:30 p.m. “She definitely thought quick, and I think it saved her from a situation that...
LEHI, UT

