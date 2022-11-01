ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor Locks, CT

Journal Inquirer

East Windsor voters to decide on new community center

EAST WINDSOR — Voters will decide Tuesday if the town should borrow up to $3.8 million for a new $5 million community center. The proposed plan for the community center is to combine the uses of the Town Hall Annex at 25 School St. and the Senior Center at 125 Main St. into one building at the Scout Hall Youth Center at 28 Abbe Road.
EAST WINDSOR, CT
Journal Inquirer

Coventry voters to decide on funds for road maintenance

COVENTRY — A referendum will be on the local ballot Tuesday for the appropriation of almost $4.87 million for road, culvert, and bridge work throughout town. According to the explanatory text approved by the Town Council on Oct. 17, the projects that the funds would be allocated to include an estimated 10.24 miles of roadwork, repair, and reconstruction of 172 catch basins, repair and replacement of 9,500 feet of drainage, and replacing a payloader.
COVENTRY, CT
westernmassnews.com

Dakin caring for 9 dogs rescued from overcrowded breeder in midwest

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Dogs rescued from overcrowded breeders in the Midwest will soon be up for adoption in western Massachusetts and the Dakin Humane Society in Springfield has been caring for the pups. Inside one of the wards of Dakin, there are poodle mixes, mini-labradoodles, mini-Aussiedoodles, and shih tzus...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Journal Inquirer

$35.5 million for roads up for vote in South Windsor

SOUTH WINDSOR — Voters will decide Tuesday if the town should spend $35.5 million for various roadwork projects under the town’s Paving for Progress plan. The Town Council approved sending the appropriation of $35,470,000 in borrowing to voters for approval on Election Day at its July meeting. If approved, funds would go to the planning, design, construction and replacement of road paving, sidewalks and drainage improvements throughout town.
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
Journal Inquirer

Cannabis growing facility looks to open in I-Park

MANCHESTER — A Hartford-based company has filed a special exception permit application to open a cannabis cultivation facility in the town’s industrial park. The applicant, RAD Holding Corp., is seeking approval to operate an indoor “micro-cultivator” growing facility at 82 Colonial Road, in the Manchester Business Park, on the corner of Progress Drive.
MANCHESTER, CT
WTNH

Man falls down 30-foot well while blowing leaves in Ledyard

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was not injured after falling down a 30-foot well while blowing leaves Thursday evening in Ledyard, according to authorities. Firefighters were called to Arrowhead Drive at about 7 p.m. to rescue the man. Police at the scene said that the man was alert, but stuck in the well. A […]
LEDYARD, CT
WTNH

Bus full of rescue dogs breaks down in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Texas animal rescue is putting out a call for volunteers to help walk, play and feed dogs after the bus the canines were on broke down in Hartford. The Barking Mad Animal Rescue bus was on its way from Hemphill, Texas, to Canada when one of its two buses broke […]
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Pedestrian struck, killed on Whalley Ave in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Whalley Avenue Friday night. According to police, the incident occurred around 6:09 pm near 1094 Walley Ave. Officials say the car that struck the pedestrian remained on scene. The family of the victim has identified...
NEW HAVEN, CT
105.5 The Wolf

Drive-Thru Holiday Lights Display Returning to Connecticut

Here it comes Connecticut, can you smell the tree? Taste the candy canes? Or are you still digesting all the Halloween candy that you picked up at the trunk or treat last weekend? The holiday season is in full swing, and for the second year in a row, a massive drive-thru holiday light display is going to be brought into East Hartford.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Toxic timebombs

A new study from Whitman College in Washington and Northeastern University in Boston shows nearly 57,500 sites nationwide that are presumed to be contaminated with per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, including dozens of known and suspected sites in area towns. Known contaminated sites locally are the Ellington landfill, Bradley...
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford Lt. charged following domestic violence incident in Mass.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A Hartford Lieutenant was arrested in Massachusetts in connection to a domestic violence incident that took place in October. Hartford Police say Lt. Luis Ruiz was placed on administrative duty while they launched an internal investigation. “Our Internal Affairs Division has been in touch with the...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

1 injured in downtown Norwich shooting

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is injured after an afternoon shooting in downtown Norwich, according to police. The shooting happened at about 2:30 p.m. Friday, according to authorities. A business called authorities to say that it heard two gunshots coming from a parking lot, and saw vehicles speeding off. Around the same time, a […]
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

Pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A pedestrian is dead Friday night after being hit by a vehicle, according to authorities. The pedestrian was hit in the area of 1094 Whalley Ave, according to the mayor’s office. She has been identified as a 27-year-old woman, but her name has not been publicly announced. Responders at the […]
NEW HAVEN, CT

