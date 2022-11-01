Read full article on original website
Bristol Press
Bristol police looking for missing teenagers, one of whom never returned home from school
BRISTOL – Police are looking for two young teenagers whose disappearances are not believed to be connected to one another. Silver Alerts have been issued for Hailey Fernandez, 13, and Elijah Bermudez, 14, police said late Thursday. “There is no known connection between Elijah Bermudez and missing juvenile Hailey...
East Windsor voters to decide on new community center
EAST WINDSOR — Voters will decide Tuesday if the town should borrow up to $3.8 million for a new $5 million community center. The proposed plan for the community center is to combine the uses of the Town Hall Annex at 25 School St. and the Senior Center at 125 Main St. into one building at the Scout Hall Youth Center at 28 Abbe Road.
Coventry voters to decide on funds for road maintenance
COVENTRY — A referendum will be on the local ballot Tuesday for the appropriation of almost $4.87 million for road, culvert, and bridge work throughout town. According to the explanatory text approved by the Town Council on Oct. 17, the projects that the funds would be allocated to include an estimated 10.24 miles of roadwork, repair, and reconstruction of 172 catch basins, repair and replacement of 9,500 feet of drainage, and replacing a payloader.
South Windsor Catalytic Converter Thieves Shoot At Victim Following Them, Police Say
Police in Connecticut are searching for two men who allegedly shot a person following them after being seen attempting to steal a catalytic converter. The incident took place in Hartford County around 10 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 2 on Chapel Road in South Windsor. According to Sgt. Mark Cleverdon, of the...
westernmassnews.com
Dakin caring for 9 dogs rescued from overcrowded breeder in midwest
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Dogs rescued from overcrowded breeders in the Midwest will soon be up for adoption in western Massachusetts and the Dakin Humane Society in Springfield has been caring for the pups. Inside one of the wards of Dakin, there are poodle mixes, mini-labradoodles, mini-Aussiedoodles, and shih tzus...
$35.5 million for roads up for vote in South Windsor
SOUTH WINDSOR — Voters will decide Tuesday if the town should spend $35.5 million for various roadwork projects under the town’s Paving for Progress plan. The Town Council approved sending the appropriation of $35,470,000 in borrowing to voters for approval on Election Day at its July meeting. If approved, funds would go to the planning, design, construction and replacement of road paving, sidewalks and drainage improvements throughout town.
Cannabis growing facility looks to open in I-Park
MANCHESTER — A Hartford-based company has filed a special exception permit application to open a cannabis cultivation facility in the town’s industrial park. The applicant, RAD Holding Corp., is seeking approval to operate an indoor “micro-cultivator” growing facility at 82 Colonial Road, in the Manchester Business Park, on the corner of Progress Drive.
Man falls down 30-foot well while blowing leaves in Ledyard
LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was not injured after falling down a 30-foot well while blowing leaves Thursday evening in Ledyard, according to authorities. Firefighters were called to Arrowhead Drive at about 7 p.m. to rescue the man. Police at the scene said that the man was alert, but stuck in the well. A […]
Charter revision, $18M for roads, fire equipment on East Hartford ballot
EAST HARTFORD — Voters will decide a number of referendum questions on Tuesday, Election Day, covering charter revisions and $18 million in spending for roadwork and fire equipment. The ballot will have four questions in total, with the first concerning a statewide proposal to allow for early voting. The...
Bus full of rescue dogs breaks down in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Texas animal rescue is putting out a call for volunteers to help walk, play and feed dogs after the bus the canines were on broke down in Hartford. The Barking Mad Animal Rescue bus was on its way from Hemphill, Texas, to Canada when one of its two buses broke […]
Eyewitness News
Pedestrian struck, killed on Whalley Ave in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Whalley Avenue Friday night. According to police, the incident occurred around 6:09 pm near 1094 Walley Ave. Officials say the car that struck the pedestrian remained on scene. The family of the victim has identified...
Drive-Thru Holiday Lights Display Returning to Connecticut
Here it comes Connecticut, can you smell the tree? Taste the candy canes? Or are you still digesting all the Halloween candy that you picked up at the trunk or treat last weekend? The holiday season is in full swing, and for the second year in a row, a massive drive-thru holiday light display is going to be brought into East Hartford.
UPDATE: Agawam police identified 8-year-old girl
The Agawam Police department is seeking help identifying a found 8-year-old girl.
Bridgeport homeless encampment under I-95 overpass to be taken down
The state Department of Transportation is shutting down the tent city under I-95 in the East End of Bridgeport, where dozens of homeless people live.
2 suspects attempt to rob business owner, lead him on chase: South Windsor PD
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Two unidentified suspects attempted to steal a catalytic converter in South Windsor on Wednesday before leading the victim on a car chase. At approximately 10 p.m., a business owner on Chapel Road said he observed a suspicious car parked in his parking lot, with two unidentified suspects underneath a truck. […]
Journal Inquirer
Toxic timebombs
A new study from Whitman College in Washington and Northeastern University in Boston shows nearly 57,500 sites nationwide that are presumed to be contaminated with per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, including dozens of known and suspected sites in area towns. Known contaminated sites locally are the Ellington landfill, Bradley...
Eyewitness News
Hartford Lt. charged following domestic violence incident in Mass.
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A Hartford Lieutenant was arrested in Massachusetts in connection to a domestic violence incident that took place in October. Hartford Police say Lt. Luis Ruiz was placed on administrative duty while they launched an internal investigation. “Our Internal Affairs Division has been in touch with the...
Fiancée mourns death of New Haven firefighter struck on Interstate 91 North
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Fire Department is mourning the sudden death of a beloved firefighter who was off duty when he was fatally struck Wednesday night along Interstate 91 in New Haven. Thomas Mieles, 27, was a member of Recruit Class 63 and joined Engine 10 at the Lombard Fire Station […]
1 injured in downtown Norwich shooting
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is injured after an afternoon shooting in downtown Norwich, according to police. The shooting happened at about 2:30 p.m. Friday, according to authorities. A business called authorities to say that it heard two gunshots coming from a parking lot, and saw vehicles speeding off. Around the same time, a […]
Pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A pedestrian is dead Friday night after being hit by a vehicle, according to authorities. The pedestrian was hit in the area of 1094 Whalley Ave, according to the mayor’s office. She has been identified as a 27-year-old woman, but her name has not been publicly announced. Responders at the […]
