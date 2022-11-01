ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bond continued for Warren man accused of attacking paramedic

By Joe Gorman
 4 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond has been continued for a Warren man accused of attacking a paramedic in September.

Billy Jarrett, 58, pleaded not guilty to a fourth-degree felony charge of assault Tuesday at his arraignment in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court. A trial date of Nov. 28 was set before Judge Anthony D’Apolito.

Jarrett was arraigned via video hookup from the Mahoning County Jail, where he has been since his Sept. 21 arrest. Magistrate Timothy Welsh continued his $10,000 bond.

Reports said paramedics for American Medical Response were called at about 2:35 a.m. Sept. 21 to the Ford Nature Center in the 1700 block of Volney Road for an overdose. When they arrived, reports said they found Jarrett, who told paramedics he wanted to go to the hospital.

Reports said as paramedics were strapping Jarrett into a gurney in the ambulance, one of them noticed a hospital band on his wrist and tried to cut it off. Jarrett then swung his arms and punched a paramedic in the face several times and pinned her to the gurney before the attack stopped, according to the report.

The paramedic had cuts under her eyes as well as a bruise, reports said.

Jarrett was treated at St. Elizabeth Health Center before he was booked into the jail.

Anthony Boerio Sr.
4d ago

i would move that felony charge up to a more harsh of a felony. treat it like assault of a police officer. paramedics saves lives.. this is only my opinion and what i believe

