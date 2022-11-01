ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois quick hits: Arraignment Tuesday in Madigan corruption case; no students injured in school bus crash

By The Center Square
thecentersquare.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
fordcountychronicle.com

Man dies in crash involving box van, semi-trailer on I-57 in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN — A Cook County man died in an early-morning crash Thursday involving a box van and semi-trailer on Interstate 57 in west Champaign. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Jorge E. De La O, 23, of Cicero, was pronounced dead at 6:08 a.m. in the emergency room at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, where he was taken after the crash.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora carjacking suspect pleads guilty

One of the men accused in a carjacking that left a woman paralyzed in Aurora last year is accepting a plea deal in Kane County. A news release from the Kane County State's Attorney's Office says that 27-year-old Edward J. McGee, of Harvey, is pleading guilty to aggravated vehicular hijacking, a class X felony. In exchange for the plea, McGee will serve a 35-year prison sentence. The sentence is twenty years for the vehicular hijacking, plus another fifteen because McGee was armed with a gun at the time.
AURORA, IL
CBS Chicago

Carjacking suspects in custody after speeding from police in stolen SUV

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two carjacking suspects are now in police custody after trying to ditch the stolen SUV and escape police.Illinois state troopers spotted the Hyundai CRV just before one near 65th Street and Champlain Avenue. The suspects took off on the Kennedy Expressway before getting off at Damen Avenue. They got out of the car near Fullerton Avenue and ran away.Police arrested both suspects nearby.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

5 out-of-state women charged with burglarizing Kohl’s in Woodridge

WOODRIDGE, Ill. — DuPage County prosecutors say five out-of-state women face theft charges after burglarizing a Woodridge-area Kohl’s on Thursday. Around 3:50 p.m., Woodridge Police Department officers responded to Kohl’s in the 1000 block of 75th St. amid reports of a theft in progress. Arriving officers witnessed a vehicle suspected of being involved in the burglary run a stop light at 75th Street and Dunham Road. When officers attempted to pull over the vehicle, the car sped up and tried to evade police.
WOODRIDGE, IL
CBS Chicago

Data: CPD took about half an hour to arrive after woman was surrounded by motorcycles

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We first brought you this story last Wednesday - a woman trying to drive home was surrounded by a group of people on motorcycles and ATVs on the Near North Side.Then, shots were fired at the woman's vehicle as she drove away.Witnesses questioned how long it took police to arrive at the scene, so we looked into it.As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Friday, Chicago Police told us the day we first reported on this story that it took officers six minutes to arrive at the scene. But we put in a Freedom of Information Act request,...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Maywood man stole over $6K in scratch-off lottery tickets, sheriff says

CHICAGO - A Maywood man is facing burglary and retail theft charges after breaking and entering two businesses and stealing more than $6,000 worth of lottery tickets, police say. Dion Johnson, 33, was arrested on Tuesday in the 800 block of South 13th Avenue in Maywood after he was identified...
MAYWOOD, IL
NBC Chicago

5 Suspects Arrested After At Least $9K in Items Stolen From Suburban Kohl's: Officials

Five women have been arrested in relation to an incident in which at least $9,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from a Kohl's store in DuPage County, authorities said. The theft was reported at approximately 3:50 p.m. Thursday at the Kohl's, 1001 75th St., in Woodridge, the DuPage County State's Attorney's office stated in a news release. Officers were called to the store for a theft in progress, and a short time later, saw the suspects' vehicle disregard a stoplight, according to authorities. The officers attempted to pull the vehicle over at which point the driver, identified as Kenyuanna Gunby, 22, sped up and attempted to flee, police said.
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Brother and sister identified as victims in Kane County crash

A brother and sister were identified as the victims of the SUV versus school bus crash in Kane County Monday afternoon. The Kane County Coroner's Office identified the two as nineteen-year-old Emil Diewald and twenty-year-old Grace Diewald, both of unincorporated St. Charles. Both were graduates of Burlington Central High School.
KANE COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Kane County Sheriff's Office investigating crash north of Sugar Grove

The Kane County Sheriff's Office is investigating a two-vehicle crash at Route 47 and Green Road, north of Sugar Grove. It happened just before seven Thursday morning. A news release says that a vehicle driven by a 22-year-old Nicholas Behnke, of Elburn, was heading north on Route 47 when for unknown reasons he crossed into the southbound lane and hit a semi-truck driven by a 23-year-old man from Lansing.
SUGAR GROVE, IL
CBS Chicago

Multiple Chicago police vehicles hit with paintballs outside 1st District station

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Multiple Chicago police vehicles were hit with paintballs early Tuesday morning. Police said the vehicles were parked in front the 1st District Police Station, in the 1700 block of South State Street around 2:20 a.m. when the paintball shots were fired. Several windows of the police station were also hit. No injuries were reported. Police are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 18, charged in armed carjacking on Southwest Side

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing charges in connection with an armed carjacking and robbery last month in the Marquette Park neighborhood. Mose Ruiz, 18, is accused of flashing a gun and taking a vehicle and property from another 18-year-old on Oct. 13 in the 3500 block of West 65th Place, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Police: Bank robbed in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. — A bank was robbed late Monday afternoon in Joliet. According to the Joliet Police Department, officers were called to PNC Bank in the 2400 block of Route 59 for an activated alarm around 4:48 p.m. When police arrived, they learned the bank had been robbed. Police said a man entered the bank […]
JOLIET, IL

