Jackson, MS

WJTV 12

Woman injured in shooting on Watkins Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was injured during a shooting in Jackson on Friday, November 4. The shooting happened on Watkins Drive near Interstate 220. Police said more than 40 rounds were fired towards the woman’s vehicle. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the suspects were in a white sedan. According to a witness, […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Three arrested for shooting death of Door Dash driver

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police arrested three juveniles in connection to the fatal shooting of a Door Dash driver in Jackson. Capitol Police Chief Bo Luckey said the three suspects were arrested after a chase on Friday, November 4. They’re also linked to another shooting that happened last week in Jackson. The Door Dash […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Balloon release held for Jackson police officer killed in crash

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, family, friends, and police officers celebrated the life of Corporal Michael Tarrio. He’s the Jackson police officer who was killed last week in an accident. One week ago, Tarrio, 36, was killed in an off-duty motorcycle crash on Highway 80 near Battlefield Park. Police said a white pickup truck […]
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Three juveniles arrested in connection with death of Mississippi food delivery driver

Three juveniles have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Mississippi food delivery driver Wednesday night. A Capitol Police official said the three individuals were arrested Friday after police spotted a vehicle they believe was involved in the Wednesday incident in the Belhaven neighborhood in Jackson. The three suspects were arrested after a brief police chase.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

19-year-old killed in Jackson crash

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Jackson police responded to a fatal accident at Highway 18 and Maddox Road. Jackson Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the accident occurred at 12:40 p.m. when a Hyundai Elantra ran the light and struck a Chevrolet Silverado.  According to Hearn, the passenger of the Hyundai, a 19-year-old woman, was […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

‘He was just a light’: Copiah County fairgrounds hosts event honoring the life of Brad Pennington

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Copiah County fairgrounds was filled with those who loved and admired Brad Pennington Saturday. Friends and Family came up with this event as a way to remember Pennington whose life was cut short on the job back in July, when Pearl police chased a suspect from into a south Jackson neighborhood, resulting in Pennington’s mail truck being struck and ultimately his death.
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson man sentenced for assaulting federal officer

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca announced a Jackson man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for assault on a federal law enforcement officer. Demario Lamar Cotton, 40, was sentenced on November 2, 2022, in U.S. District Court in Jackson. According to court documents, Cotton was in a vehicle fleeing law […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Woman killed in crash on Highway 18 at Maddox Road

JACKSON, Miss. — The Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said a woman was killed Thursday in a crash on Highway 18 in Jackson. The coroner identified her as Lyzie Pevey, 19. First responders pulled Pevey from the vehicle and began performing CPR shortly after the wreck, which happened at...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Things To Know Friday, November 4

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. A woman died during a two-car crash Thursday afternoon in Jackson....
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Former Leake County deputy sheriff accused of evidence tampering

LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Leake County deputy sheriff turned himself in on Monday after being accused of evidence tampering. Breezy News reported Justin Moore was at the center of an evidence tampering investigation which led to dozens of drug cases being dismissed in September 2022. According to Leake County Sheriff Randy Atkinson, […]
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Canton city leaders ask for ruling on apartment complex

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Canton is asking for a judge to issue a ruling condemning the Meadows Apartments. This comes after city leaders say the complex has several code violations that pose life-threatening hazards. “I heard it was getting shut down, but it just wasn’t confirmed, but...
CANTON, MS
WLBT

Jackson man sentenced 20 years in federal prison for shooting law enforcement officer

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson man was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Wednesday for assault on a federal law enforcement officer. Demario Lamar Cotton, 40, was arrested by the FBI on June 28, 2021, for shooting an agent from the Jackson office with a rifle after firing multiple shots at law enforcement vehicles during a traffic stop near Oaklawn and El Paso Street.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson woman charged in death of 14-month-old son

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman has been charged in connection to the death of her 14-month-old son. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said Crystal Loftin was arrested on October 31 and charged with child neglect and hindering prosecution in connection to the death of her son, Kahari Loftin. Police said Kahari died from multiple […]
JACKSON, MS

