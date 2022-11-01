Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Woman injured in shooting on Watkins Drive
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was injured during a shooting in Jackson on Friday, November 4. The shooting happened on Watkins Drive near Interstate 220. Police said more than 40 rounds were fired towards the woman’s vehicle. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the suspects were in a white sedan. According to a witness, […]
Three arrested for shooting death of Door Dash driver
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police arrested three juveniles in connection to the fatal shooting of a Door Dash driver in Jackson. Capitol Police Chief Bo Luckey said the three suspects were arrested after a chase on Friday, November 4. They’re also linked to another shooting that happened last week in Jackson. The Door Dash […]
Balloon release held for Jackson police officer killed in crash
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, family, friends, and police officers celebrated the life of Corporal Michael Tarrio. He’s the Jackson police officer who was killed last week in an accident. One week ago, Tarrio, 36, was killed in an off-duty motorcycle crash on Highway 80 near Battlefield Park. Police said a white pickup truck […]
WLBT
Dozens come out to honor and pay their respects to fallen JPD Officer, Corporal Michael Tarrio
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A young, energetic officer who gave his all serving and protecting his community…. That’s how the Jackson Police Department is describing Corporal Michael Tarrio. On Thursday, dozens gathered to honor the 36-year-old who died in a motorcycle accident last week. Tarrio was a patrol officer...
Three juveniles arrested in connection with death of Mississippi food delivery driver
Three juveniles have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Mississippi food delivery driver Wednesday night. A Capitol Police official said the three individuals were arrested Friday after police spotted a vehicle they believe was involved in the Wednesday incident in the Belhaven neighborhood in Jackson. The three suspects were arrested after a brief police chase.
WLBT
Woman shot on Watkins Drive in Jackson; around 40 shell casings scattered at the scene
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department responded to a shooting on Watkins Drive Friday. JPD says a Honda SUV was struck multiple times, leaving around 40 shell casings scattered at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was shot and taken to the hospital in a separate vehicle,...
WLBT
Family distraught after remains found in Smith county believed to be those of missing Fayette man
SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jefferson county family is distraught after learning their missing loved one won’t be coming home. It’s a possibility the remains of Rasheem Ryelle Carter were found Wednesday, a month after he disappeared. Carter told relatives he was being threatened by people he...
19-year-old killed in Jackson crash
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Jackson police responded to a fatal accident at Highway 18 and Maddox Road. Jackson Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the accident occurred at 12:40 p.m. when a Hyundai Elantra ran the light and struck a Chevrolet Silverado. According to Hearn, the passenger of the Hyundai, a 19-year-old woman, was […]
WLBT
‘He was just a light’: Copiah County fairgrounds hosts event honoring the life of Brad Pennington
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Copiah County fairgrounds was filled with those who loved and admired Brad Pennington Saturday. Friends and Family came up with this event as a way to remember Pennington whose life was cut short on the job back in July, when Pearl police chased a suspect from into a south Jackson neighborhood, resulting in Pennington’s mail truck being struck and ultimately his death.
WLBT
3 juveniles arrested in connection with killing a delivery driver in Belhaven
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three juveniles have been taken into custody in connection with the Wednesday night shooting death of a food delivery driver in the Belhaven community. Capitol Police Chief Bo Luckey confirms the arrests were made Friday and that the suspects were being interrogated. “My team has been...
WLBT
Federal jury finds Jackson man guilty of assaulting law enforcement officer
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A federal jury found a man guilty of assaulting a law enforcement officer in Jackson. De’Vadrick Markevin Booker, 24, faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life. The trial revealed that on September 8, 2020, an ATF agent...
WLBT
Man shot, killed in Belhaven neighborhood; Capitol Police, JPD investigating
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was shot and killed in a Belhaven neighborhood Wednesday evening. The victim has been identified by the coroner as Cory Price, 39. It happened on Linden Place at the intersection of Belvoir Place, just south of Riverside Drive. Capitol Police are lead investigators in...
WLBT
Woman in critical condition after being shot while driving on Watkins Drive in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department responded to a shooting on Watkins Drive Friday. JPD says a woman was shot while traveling north on Watkins Drive when an unknown white Sedan occupied by two males pulled in front of the woman’s Honda SUV and began firing shots.
Jackson man sentenced for assaulting federal officer
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca announced a Jackson man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for assault on a federal law enforcement officer. Demario Lamar Cotton, 40, was sentenced on November 2, 2022, in U.S. District Court in Jackson. According to court documents, Cotton was in a vehicle fleeing law […]
WAPT
Woman killed in crash on Highway 18 at Maddox Road
JACKSON, Miss. — The Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said a woman was killed Thursday in a crash on Highway 18 in Jackson. The coroner identified her as Lyzie Pevey, 19. First responders pulled Pevey from the vehicle and began performing CPR shortly after the wreck, which happened at...
WLBT
Things To Know Friday, November 4
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. A woman died during a two-car crash Thursday afternoon in Jackson....
Former Leake County deputy sheriff accused of evidence tampering
LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Leake County deputy sheriff turned himself in on Monday after being accused of evidence tampering. Breezy News reported Justin Moore was at the center of an evidence tampering investigation which led to dozens of drug cases being dismissed in September 2022. According to Leake County Sheriff Randy Atkinson, […]
WLBT
Canton city leaders ask for ruling on apartment complex
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Canton is asking for a judge to issue a ruling condemning the Meadows Apartments. This comes after city leaders say the complex has several code violations that pose life-threatening hazards. “I heard it was getting shut down, but it just wasn’t confirmed, but...
WLBT
Jackson man sentenced 20 years in federal prison for shooting law enforcement officer
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson man was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Wednesday for assault on a federal law enforcement officer. Demario Lamar Cotton, 40, was arrested by the FBI on June 28, 2021, for shooting an agent from the Jackson office with a rifle after firing multiple shots at law enforcement vehicles during a traffic stop near Oaklawn and El Paso Street.
Jackson woman charged in death of 14-month-old son
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman has been charged in connection to the death of her 14-month-old son. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said Crystal Loftin was arrested on October 31 and charged with child neglect and hindering prosecution in connection to the death of her son, Kahari Loftin. Police said Kahari died from multiple […]
Comments / 1