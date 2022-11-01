Sylvester Stallone Says Almost Getting Divorced From Jennifer Flavin Was His ‘Reawakening’

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fQEJy_0iuSJLhx00

A few months back, the news of the breakup of celebrity couple Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin made waves on the internet. However, after some weeks the duo reconciled, seemingly conquering their differences. Stallone claimed he and his family are “amicably and privately addressing these personal issues.” Shortly after, Flavin dropped the divorce suit, after which they started finding happiness with each other again.

Recently, the Rocky star talked about the make-or-break moment in an interview with the Sunday Times. He took time to reflect on his marriage and highlighted the family’s key role. “Let’s just say that it was a very tumultuous time,” the 76-year-old revealed. “There was a reawakening of what was more valuable than anything, which is my love for my family. It takes precedence over my work, and that was a hard lesson to learn.”

Sylvester Stallone reflects on his relationship with his family

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r4zAM_0iuSJLhx00
Instagram

Stallone laments about not being there for his sons and daughters. “I didn’t pay enough attention when they were growing up,” he shared. “I was so career-oriented, and now I go, ‘OK, I don’t have that much runway up ahead, and I want to start asking them about their lives.'”

Prior to his marriage to Flavin, with whom he fathered daughters Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20, the Rambo star had two sons, Sage Moonblood Stallone (who died of heart disease in 2012) and Seargeoh with his first wife, actress Sasha Czack.

The father of five talks hard about how to make his fatherhood experience better

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xGUb4_0iuSJLhx00
Instagram

In his latest interview with the Times, Stallone pointed out how his recent parent-children bonding makes him see things from a different perspective now, and how the positive energy from the relationship has affected his family life and career growth.

Also, the actor shared his plans on how he wants to build a stronger relationship with his daughters despite the uneasiness that comes with starting it late. “I ask them about their day, and they started at first a little monosyllabic,” he said. “Then I heard one say, ‘I was just thinking about you.’ Oh, my God. I’ve never heard that before in my life. When a daughter knows you care, she’s there forever.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x5GRT_0iuSJLhx00
Instagram

Interestingly, the Stallones will appear together in a reality show like the Kardashian family. However, the daughters will be the main focus of the TV series, while Flavin and Sylvester will just make occasional appearances. To Stallone, this is a dream come true as this, he believes, will continue to foster unity in his family.

