Relinquishing a concept that hasn’t worked entirely well is not the answer. Rather, the solution is to fine-tune it for today’s world. At the turn of the century, it seemed to be smooth sailing for the global economy as the world stitched itself together following a century of wars and ideological schisms. Ostensibly, the Soviet Union had collapsed, the Chinese Communist Party had embraced market economics, and the World Trade Organization (WTO) was a primary force creating economic momentum across the globe. Interconnectivity through increasing globalization was on the march and with it a promise to create a better world.

3 DAYS AGO