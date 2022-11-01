Read full article on original website
In 1989, A Couple On A Date Witnessed An AbductionStill UnsolvedChattanooga, TN
USPS Suspends Service In TennesseeBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
10 Things to Do in Chattanooga This November to Improve Your Mental HealthScott Ninneman @ Speaking BipolarChattanooga, TN
Harrison Bands Among 11 Georgia High School Units Traveling to Bands of America Regional ChampionshipsDeanLandHarrison, TN
Biden’s chip controls may force Chinese-Americans working in China’s semiconductor firms to choose between their citizenship or their job
The Biden administration's new export controls on chips bar "U.S. persons" from supporting China's development of advanced computer chips.
gcaptain.com
Grain Giant Warns Globalization Is Over
By John Konrad (gCaptain) Yesteray – on the heels of China President Xi’s consolidation of power, nuclear warnings from Russia, and droughts spanning the globe – Greg Heckman, CEO of the grain gaint Bunge, warned investors that globalization is “done for a period of time” and admitted that geopolitical turmoil has resulted in large profits for the company.
CNBC
China, 'factory of the world,' is losing more of its manufacturing and export dominance, latest data shows
The latest data in the CNBC Supply Chain Heat Map shows China is losing more manufacturing to Vietnam, Malaysia, Bangladesh, India, and Taiwan. Exports in furniture, apparel, footwear, travel goods and handbags, minerals, and science and technology are all declining. China's 'Zero Covid' policy is a big factor, with Port...
China’s loss is Mexico’s gain: Bank of America says a transformed global supply chain means nearshoring investment in the country is a ‘lifetime opportunity’
An engineer working on the assembly line at a Ford Motors plant in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. One of the many buzzwords to have come out of the supply chain crisis of the past few years has been “nearshoring”: companies investing in production closer to home so that they don’t have to deal with global sourcing challenges.
Benzinga
Could Titanium Sponge Become A Geopolitical Tool For Russia, China To Restrain The US Aerospace Industry?
Titanium sponge, the basis for titanium metal, is lighter and tougher than steel and is essential for the aerospace industry. The U.S. has become increasingly more concerned with supply constraints around titanium sponge as China could become the dominant maker of the raw materials, while per the Wall Street Journal, Russia produces the most aerospace-grade titanium metal.
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
Germany reviewing possible Chinese takeover of chip factory
The German government is reviewing a possible sale of a local chip factory to a Chinese-owned firm, sources said Thursday, despite the reported concerns of intelligence agencies. Germany's coalition government on Wednesday allowed a Chinese firm to buy a reduced stake in a Hamburg port terminal, after Scholz resisted calls to ban the disputed sale outright over security concerns.
CNBC
There's a major shift underway in manufacturing for U.S. companies
More than half of U.S. companies surveyed by SAP say that supply chain issues will persist in 2023. Even if inflation declines, the new "just in case" model of sourcing, carrying more inventory and often use of non-Chinese manufacturing located closer to home, will result in higher costs. Less hiring...
Tech war: How the US chip embargo is eroding China's research base
When Nancy Pelosi traveled to Taiwan in August, it made front-page news around the world and raised the specter of an all-out war between the U.S. and China. Early in October, the Biden administration made a far more decisive move against China – but it barely made the news in Australia.
Mexico moves closer to a devastating policy for US agricultural exports
Mexico is set to phase out the herbicide glyphosate and all biotech corn for human consumption by the beginning of 2024. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says he has been “reassured” by his Mexican counterpart that the ban won’t hurt U.S. corn exports — but that’s little comfort to domestic growers who are watching the health regulator in Mexico, their largest export market, exercise an apparent bias against the herbicide and seed varieties used in the United States for the past several decades.
CNBC
Inside the only lithium producer in the U.S., which provides the critical mineral used in batteries by Tesla, EV makers
Silver Peak has been producing lithium since the 1960s, and is currently the United States' only lithium production site. The price of lithium has skyrocketed as the energy and transportation sectors look to replace fossil fuel power with electrification, which requires batteries, and lithium is a critical component. Facility owner...
Sharp fall in China’s global standing as poll shows backing for Taiwan defence
China’s reputation has deteriorated rapidly over the last four years, particularly in the west, and a large share of global opinion would back some form of international help for Taiwan if Beijing tries to take the island by force, according to a survey. It comes as Xi Jinping warned...
BMW Executive Says Supply Chains Are Stabilizing
And the German automaker is looking at bigger profits…. For the past two years we’ve been hearing constantly about failed supply chains, leading to shortages and increased prices. However, it looks like that’s easing up, but that doesn’t mean we’re out of the woods yet. At least that’s what BMW’s production head, Milan Nedeljkovic, told Reuters last week.
CNBC
American companies increasingly look outside of China after Covid
Nearly twice as many U.S. companies cut their investment in China this year versus last year, the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai found in its latest survey. Almost double the number of respondents redirected planned China investments to other destinations in the past year, the survey found. Most companies...
freightwaves.com
2nd Cold War and remaking of the global supply chain
This fireside chat recap is from Day 3 of FreightWaves’ F3: Future of Freight Festival in Chattanooga, Tennessee. For more information on the event, click here. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: The second Cold War and the remaking of the global supply chain. DETAILS: According to former Pentagon Chief Spokesman Jonathan...
Globalization’s great reboot
Relinquishing a concept that hasn’t worked entirely well is not the answer. Rather, the solution is to fine-tune it for today’s world. At the turn of the century, it seemed to be smooth sailing for the global economy as the world stitched itself together following a century of wars and ideological schisms. Ostensibly, the Soviet Union had collapsed, the Chinese Communist Party had embraced market economics, and the World Trade Organization (WTO) was a primary force creating economic momentum across the globe. Interconnectivity through increasing globalization was on the march and with it a promise to create a better world.
freightwaves.com
DHL Supply Chain focuses on energy transition
This fireside chat recap is from Day 3 of FreightWaves’ F3: Future of Freight Festival in Chattanooga, Tennessee. For more information on the event, click here. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Autonomous vehicles and electrification in last-mile delivery. DETAILS: The shifting shape of transportation includes electrification, autonomous driving and renewable fuels.
Karen S. Carter Named President of Packaging and Specialty Plastics at Dow
Dow (NYSE: DOW) announces Karen S. Carter, Chief Human Resources Officer and Chief Inclusion Officer for Dow, has been named President of Packaging and Specialty Plastics (P&SP). She succeeds Diego Donoso who will retire in the first quarter of 2023. The transition will begin immediately. Carter has more than 25...
agupdate.com
Supply chain bounces off-kilter
Mark Twain supposedly said everybody talks about the weather, but nobody does anything about it. Twain was on to something. We like to think we’re in charge of our lives. Certainly there’s much we can control; but there’s more, like the weather, we cannot. Control of our destiny is often an illusion because much is left to chance in our big old world. So it is with worldwide shipping and the world economy that’s influenced by it.
CNBC
Chinese tech giants' push into U.S., Europe's markets sets up potential clash with Amazon
Pinduoduo and TikTok owner ByteDance have launched international cross-border e-commerce websites in the last few months, aiming to take a crack at selling Chinese products to foreign buyers. The move sets the two Chinese tech firms up for a clash with Amazon as they expand overseas. ByteDance launched a fashion...
