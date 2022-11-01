ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

gcaptain.com

Grain Giant Warns Globalization Is Over

By John Konrad (gCaptain) Yesteray – on the heels of China President Xi’s consolidation of power, nuclear warnings from Russia, and droughts spanning the globe – Greg Heckman, CEO of the grain gaint Bunge, warned investors that globalization is “done for a period of time” and admitted that geopolitical turmoil has resulted in large profits for the company.
Fortune

China’s loss is Mexico’s gain: Bank of America says a transformed global supply chain means nearshoring investment in the country is a ‘lifetime opportunity’

An engineer working on the assembly line at a Ford Motors plant in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. One of the many buzzwords to have come out of the supply chain crisis of the past few years has been “nearshoring”: companies investing in production closer to home so that they don’t have to deal with global sourcing challenges.
Benzinga

Could Titanium Sponge Become A Geopolitical Tool For Russia, China To Restrain The US Aerospace Industry?

Titanium sponge, the basis for titanium metal, is lighter and tougher than steel and is essential for the aerospace industry. The U.S. has become increasingly more concerned with supply constraints around titanium sponge as China could become the dominant maker of the raw materials, while per the Wall Street Journal, Russia produces the most aerospace-grade titanium metal.
AFP

Germany reviewing possible Chinese takeover of chip factory

The German government is reviewing a possible sale of a local chip factory to a Chinese-owned firm, sources said Thursday, despite the reported concerns of intelligence agencies. Germany's coalition government on Wednesday allowed a Chinese firm to buy a reduced stake in a Hamburg port terminal, after Scholz resisted calls to ban the disputed sale outright over security concerns.
CNBC

There's a major shift underway in manufacturing for U.S. companies

More than half of U.S. companies surveyed by SAP say that supply chain issues will persist in 2023. Even if inflation declines, the new "just in case" model of sourcing, carrying more inventory and often use of non-Chinese manufacturing located closer to home, will result in higher costs. Less hiring...
The Hill

Mexico moves closer to a devastating policy for US agricultural exports

Mexico is set to phase out the herbicide glyphosate and all biotech corn for human consumption by the beginning of 2024. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says he has been “reassured” by his Mexican counterpart that the ban won’t hurt U.S. corn exports — but that’s little comfort to domestic growers who are watching the health regulator in Mexico, their largest export market, exercise an apparent bias against the herbicide and seed varieties used in the United States for the past several decades.
WASHINGTON STATE
Motorious

BMW Executive Says Supply Chains Are Stabilizing

And the German automaker is looking at bigger profits…. For the past two years we’ve been hearing constantly about failed supply chains, leading to shortages and increased prices. However, it looks like that’s easing up, but that doesn’t mean we’re out of the woods yet. At least that’s what BMW’s production head, Milan Nedeljkovic, told Reuters last week.
CNBC

American companies increasingly look outside of China after Covid

Nearly twice as many U.S. companies cut their investment in China this year versus last year, the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai found in its latest survey. Almost double the number of respondents redirected planned China investments to other destinations in the past year, the survey found. Most companies...
freightwaves.com

2nd Cold War and remaking of the global supply chain

This fireside chat recap is from Day 3 of FreightWaves’ F3: Future of Freight Festival in Chattanooga, Tennessee. For more information on the event, click here. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: The second Cold War and the remaking of the global supply chain. DETAILS: According to former Pentagon Chief Spokesman Jonathan...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Fortune

Globalization’s great reboot

Relinquishing a concept that hasn’t worked entirely well is not the answer. Rather, the solution is to fine-tune it for today’s world. At the turn of the century, it seemed to be smooth sailing for the global economy as the world stitched itself together following a century of wars and ideological schisms. Ostensibly, the Soviet Union had collapsed, the Chinese Communist Party had embraced market economics, and the World Trade Organization (WTO) was a primary force creating economic momentum across the globe. Interconnectivity through increasing globalization was on the march and with it a promise to create a better world.
freightwaves.com

DHL Supply Chain focuses on energy transition

This fireside chat recap is from Day 3 of FreightWaves’ F3: Future of Freight Festival in Chattanooga, Tennessee. For more information on the event, click here. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Autonomous vehicles and electrification in last-mile delivery. DETAILS: The shifting shape of transportation includes electrification, autonomous driving and renewable fuels.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
agupdate.com

Supply chain bounces off-kilter

Mark Twain supposedly said everybody talks about the weather, but nobody does anything about it. Twain was on to something. We like to think we’re in charge of our lives. Certainly there’s much we can control; but there’s more, like the weather, we cannot. Control of our destiny is often an illusion because much is left to chance in our big old world. So it is with worldwide shipping and the world economy that’s influenced by it.
WISCONSIN STATE

