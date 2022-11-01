ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Top Ohio school board debates resolution blocking LGBTQ+ protections

By David Rees
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h2ktn_0iuSJI3m00

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — The Ohio Board of Education’s executive committee further considered a resolution Monday that could reject proposed federal protections for LGBTQ+ students.

The executive committee for Ohio’s top school board voted to schedule an additional meeting for Nov. 14 to continue debating a resolution that opponents said could harm LGBTQ+ youth in the state. Committee members considered the resolution and a proposed amendment on Monday.

Board member Brendon Shea wrote the resolution after changes were proposed in June to Title IX — a federal program protecting people from discrimination based on sex. The changes included protections against discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Man charged in fishing scandal facing local stalking charges

Board members voted to send the resolution to the executive committee after hours of public testimony during an Oct. 12 meeting. Shea, of London, Ohio, introduced the resolution in September , titled the “Resolution to support parents, schools, and districts in rejecting harmful, coercive, and burdensome gender identity policies and to protect federal funding subject to Title IX.”

The resolution’s newest version argues “sex is not arbitrarily ‘assigned’ at birth but rather identifies an unchangeable fact” and claims the new Title IX rules “would require that K-12 schools socially transition minor children to a different gender without requiring parental consent.”

Shea writes against requiring school sports to be based on gender identity rather than biological sex and requiring students and staff to use a child’s preferred name and pronouns.

The committee began discussing an amendment to the resolution on Monday by board member Mike Toal that removed a line commanding Ohio’s superintendent of public instruction to inform each public school district and institution that the new Title IX guidance is “non-binding and unenforceable.”

Want property? Mow it to own it in Youngstown

However, the Title IX proposal remains unenforceable until the U.S. Department of Education reviews the more than 200,000 comments submitted during a public comment period this past summer. The process to finalize the regulations could take months or even years.

Still, a lawsuit filed by Ohio Attorney General David Yost and 21 other attorneys general claim the proposed policies are illegal. In July, a federal judge in Tennessee ruled in their favor, temporarily blocking parts of the new Title IX protections. A final ruling is still pending.

The prospect of rejecting the proposed regulations, whether at the state level or through the courts, has drawn strong reactions from the state’s board of education.

Susan Kleine, a retired clinical counselor from Mildfords, voiced support for the resolution.

“Encouraging the choice of ‘pronouns’ and encounters with opposite sex kids in bathrooms, locker rooms, and showers actually makes schools culpable for the anxiety, bullying, and possible physical abuse which school authorities are tasked to prevent,” said Kleine.

Daylight saving time: When will clocks fall back in Ohio?

Executive Director of the Ohio School Psychologists Association , Rachel Chilton, spoke against the resolution and said reports show youth who attend schools that support the LGBTQ+ community have lower rates of attempted suicide.

“Banning affirming behavioral and medical care for minors goes against widely recommended medical advice and would harm the mental and physical well-being of all LGBTQ+ youth across the state, especially transgender and nonbinary youth,” Chilton said.

The committee will host its next meeting on the resolution on the morning of Nov. 14, the same day the full board of education is scheduled to meet for November.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 7

Ellen Gibson
4d ago

They don't deserve any special treatment.You kick a kid out of school for clothing but you want to let the opposite sex in the bathrooms and change how we refer to them bull

Reply
13
Troy Trimble
4d ago

With the deplorable state our educational system is in, the last thing the Ohio school board should be concerned about is Transgenderism!! Common Core should be completely abolished!We are academically so far behind the rest of the educated world in math,science and reading and our State School Board is more concerned with people confused about their gender! Biology Class can clear that one up real quick. It's called the y chromosome!! Pandering this perversion is inexcusable and it's not the schools boards or government's job! The root causes are child predators and perversion unabated!

Reply
2
Related
WKBN

Ohio SUPCO candidate appears in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Supreme Court candidate Judge Marilyn Zayas was in the Valley on Friday. She spoke to students at East High School. Then she headed to the Mahoning County Board of Elections from noon to 2 p.m. for a meet and greet with voters. Lastly, she attended OCCHA’s 50th Anniversary Gala at […]
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

Part of an Ohio self-defense gun law is blocked, for now

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A judge in Franklin County issued a preliminary injunction Wednesday blocking — at least for now — part of a 2018 state law that expanded self-defense protections and other gun rights. Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Judge Stephen McIntosh granted the temporary preliminary injunction more than three years after the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Sugar Recalled in Ohio, Kentucky, for Containing Metal Wire

Ohio – Domino and C&H Granulated Pure Cane Sugar Easy Baking Tub packaged in 3.5lb plastic tubs 6 tubs per case. Over 6,000 cases of sugar were included in a 22 state recall including Ohio and Kentucky for sugar containing metal wire. The recalled items can also be identified...
OHIO STATE
WKBN

Biden, Obama set for clash with Trump in Pennsylvania

President Biden and former President Obama are going head-to-head with former President Trump in Pennsylvania this weekend, underscoring the significance of the battleground state ahead of Tuesday’s midterm election. Biden and Obama will hold a rally for Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) and state Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) in Philadelphia on Saturday, while Trump […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WKBN

WKBN

53K+
Followers
28K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy