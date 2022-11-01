ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambrills, MD

PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Burgers in Maryland?

- If you're looking for a great burger in Maryland, there are many places to choose from. If you're in Baltimore, check out Kooper's Tavern, URBurger, and Grumps Café. You can also try Clark Burger in Baltimore. Kooper’s Tavern in Baltimore. Kooper's Tavern in Baltimore is the spot...
BALTIMORE, MD
Ocean City Today

Dan Cox running for governor on freedom and lower taxes

Maryland State Del. Dan Cox, the Republican candidate for Governor of Maryland, granted an exclusive interview with Ocean City Today to discuss issues relevant to Ocean City and the lower Eastern Shore. He is facing Democratic candidate Wes Moore. This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity. Overview.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

I-Team previews recommendations reached by Baltimore Squeegee Collaborative

The Baltimore mayor's Squeegee Collaborative wrapped up its work on creating a comprehensive approach to eradicating the problem across the city. The 11 News I-Team on Thursday exclusively spoke with members of the collaborative who discussed what the public can expect to happen next. For many squeegee workers, their days...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Maryland State Police 'Challenge Coins' Lead To Discipline For Department Members: Report

New derogatory “challenge coins” created by Maryland State Police officials have some in the agency in hot water in recent years, according to a new Baltimore Sun report. According to the report, in recent years, at least four members of the department have been disciplined for a “series of questionable tokens” that contain graphic or offensive language and imagery.
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

2 Powerball tickets worth $1 million each sold in Maryland

No one matched all six numbers in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing - but two tickets worth $1 million each were sold in Maryland. Maryland lottery officials say the two $1 million winning tickets were sold at the:. -Cross Keys Exxon, 4434 Falls Road, Baltimore City. and. -Giant #146, 655 Solomons...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Over 100 black bears killed in Maryland's 19th annual bear hunt

BALTIMORE -- Hunters killed 103 black bears during Maryland's 19th annual black bear hunt, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.The hunt was held the last week of October in Alleghany, Frederick, Garrett and Washington counties. Among the bears killed, there were 41 males and 62 females, state authorities said.Farmers with agricultural damage permits killed an additional 10 bears between Sept. 1 and Oct. 31, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. The number of bears killed this year is nearly double the amount hunters shot in 2021, state authorities said. In 2021, hunters killed 54 bears.State authorities suspect...
MARYLAND STATE
DC News Now

$1.2 billion Powerball jackpot has Maryland residents excited

BOWIE, Md. (DC News Now) — Wednesday night’s $1.2 billion dollar lottery draw has people in Prince George’s County considering buying a ticket after a $1 million winning ticket was purchased at a grocery store in Bowie. It’s the second-largest Powerball Jackpot in 30 years. Seven people across the country matched the first five numbers […]
BOWIE, MD
austinnews.net

WholesomeCo Launches First Ever Rewards Program for Medical Cannabis Customers

WEST BOUNTIFUL, UT / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2022 / WholesomeCo, Utah's best rated medical cannabis operator leading the movement to normalize cannabis as a natural path to health and wellness, announced today the launch of its first-ever rewards program, WholesomeCo Rewards. Customers with an online WholesomeCo account will automatically get a percentage of their total orders rewarded back to them in the form of rewards dollars stored in their WholesomeCo account that can be applied to a future purchase.
WEST BOUNTIFUL, UT
WBOC

Maryland Announces Three New Sustainable Communities

PITTSVILLE, Md. - The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development announced Tuesday that a town in Wicomico County has been named one of Maryland's newest Sustainable Communities. The town of Pittsville received designation. With the addition of Boonsboro (Washington County), and Smithsburg (Washington County), the state of Maryland’s Smart...
MARYLAND STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Intercity rail project through Wisconsin, Minnesota, & Illinois entering final design stages

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – A big three-state railway project is reaching the final design stages. Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Illinois Departments of Transportation, along with Amtrak, are working on adding another round-trip rail service. The service goes from the Twin Cities to Chicago, making stops at stations along the way. Construction is set to begin next year. Crews will be...
WISCONSIN STATE
severnaparkvoice.com

Historic Listman Store Undergoing Renovations

The corner of Earleigh Heights Road and Light Street offers B&A Trail access, parking, public restrooms and the B&A Railroad Museum, and soon, it may offer the community another service. In 2021, native Severna Park residents Doug and Cindy Schafer purchased the Listman property adjacent to the B&A Trail. The...
SEVERNA PARK, MD
Bay Net

With 6 Months Remaining Until Federal Deadline, 88% of Marylanders REAL ID Ready

GLEN BURNIE, Md. – With six months to go until the federally mandated deadline for REAL ID compliance, 88% of Marylanders are fully prepared. But that means more than 500,000 other Marylanders will be unable to board an airplane or gain access to federal facilities after the federal deadline of May 3, 2023 – unless they act soon to obtain their REAL ID.
MARYLAND STATE

