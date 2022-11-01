Read full article on original website
Family Frantically Searching For Missing 75-Year-Old Baltimore Woman After Her Home Is Found BurglarizedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
Pinky Cole Heads to Dallas November 28 for Book Tour, Celebrity ExperienceLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Jeff Bezos Looking Into Buying Washington CommandersAction NewsWashington, DC
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Field Hockey: No. 20 Ohio State loses to No. 2 Maryland in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Burgers in Maryland?
- If you're looking for a great burger in Maryland, there are many places to choose from. If you're in Baltimore, check out Kooper's Tavern, URBurger, and Grumps Café. You can also try Clark Burger in Baltimore. Kooper’s Tavern in Baltimore. Kooper's Tavern in Baltimore is the spot...
WUSA
Potentially deadly guardrails being replaced in Maryland, Virginia after WUSA9 investigation
LORTON, Va. — Guardrails along the highway, like the Capital Beltway, are meant as a safety barrier. Sometimes, that trust can end tragically. "It’s like having an improvised explosive device on the side of the road rather than a safety product," Steve Eimers explained. Eimers gained his ability...
Nottingham MD
Powerball jackpot rolls to $1.5 billion, creates two Maryland millionaires
BALTIMORE, MD—The Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night rolled again to an estimated annuity value of $1.5 billion for Saturday’s drawing, and in the process it generated a wave of big winners in Maryland. Although there was no jackpot winner, there were $1 million winning second-tier tickets sold in...
Two Marylanders become millionaires from Powerball drawing
There may not be a Powerball jackpot winner, but two people from Maryland are now millionaires.
Ocean City Today
Dan Cox running for governor on freedom and lower taxes
Maryland State Del. Dan Cox, the Republican candidate for Governor of Maryland, granted an exclusive interview with Ocean City Today to discuss issues relevant to Ocean City and the lower Eastern Shore. He is facing Democratic candidate Wes Moore. This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity. Overview.
Opinion: Why did Md. fall faster than anyplace else in the national report card?
Who will take responsibility and ultimate accountability for improving outcomes in Maryland schools over the next decade? The post Opinion: Why did Md. fall faster than anyplace else in the national report card? appeared first on Maryland Matters.
CBS News
Here are Veterans Day discounts and offers in the Baltimore area this year
BALTIMORE -- Veterans Day is just around the corner, and the holiday promises plenty of deals to veterans, active duty military members and their families. Veterans Day is Friday, Nov. 11. National chains and attractions are offering plenty of discounts, and many of them have outposts in the Baltimore area....
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland 529 calculation error 'update' provides no new information to frustrated families
Maryland (WBFF) — There are more questions than answers for Maryland families whose college funds remain frozen Tuesday. As FOX 45 has been reporting for months now, Maryland 529 continues to work through what they say is an ‘interest calculation error’ impacting thousands of account holders. The...
Wbaltv.com
I-Team previews recommendations reached by Baltimore Squeegee Collaborative
The Baltimore mayor's Squeegee Collaborative wrapped up its work on creating a comprehensive approach to eradicating the problem across the city. The 11 News I-Team on Thursday exclusively spoke with members of the collaborative who discussed what the public can expect to happen next. For many squeegee workers, their days...
Maryland State Police 'Challenge Coins' Lead To Discipline For Department Members: Report
New derogatory “challenge coins” created by Maryland State Police officials have some in the agency in hot water in recent years, according to a new Baltimore Sun report. According to the report, in recent years, at least four members of the department have been disciplined for a “series of questionable tokens” that contain graphic or offensive language and imagery.
fox5dc.com
2 Powerball tickets worth $1 million each sold in Maryland
No one matched all six numbers in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing - but two tickets worth $1 million each were sold in Maryland. Maryland lottery officials say the two $1 million winning tickets were sold at the:. -Cross Keys Exxon, 4434 Falls Road, Baltimore City. and. -Giant #146, 655 Solomons...
Over 100 black bears killed in Maryland's 19th annual bear hunt
BALTIMORE -- Hunters killed 103 black bears during Maryland's 19th annual black bear hunt, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.The hunt was held the last week of October in Alleghany, Frederick, Garrett and Washington counties. Among the bears killed, there were 41 males and 62 females, state authorities said.Farmers with agricultural damage permits killed an additional 10 bears between Sept. 1 and Oct. 31, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. The number of bears killed this year is nearly double the amount hunters shot in 2021, state authorities said. In 2021, hunters killed 54 bears.State authorities suspect...
$1.2 billion Powerball jackpot has Maryland residents excited
BOWIE, Md. (DC News Now) — Wednesday night’s $1.2 billion dollar lottery draw has people in Prince George’s County considering buying a ticket after a $1 million winning ticket was purchased at a grocery store in Bowie. It’s the second-largest Powerball Jackpot in 30 years. Seven people across the country matched the first five numbers […]
austinnews.net
WholesomeCo Launches First Ever Rewards Program for Medical Cannabis Customers
WEST BOUNTIFUL, UT / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2022 / WholesomeCo, Utah's best rated medical cannabis operator leading the movement to normalize cannabis as a natural path to health and wellness, announced today the launch of its first-ever rewards program, WholesomeCo Rewards. Customers with an online WholesomeCo account will automatically get a percentage of their total orders rewarded back to them in the form of rewards dollars stored in their WholesomeCo account that can be applied to a future purchase.
NBC Washington
Houses, Cars Damaged in Series of Shootings in Virginia Community
Bullets struck two homes and several cars in a series of shootings in a Virginia community last week, police said. A Centreville resident told News4 that while his home wasn’t hit, the gunfire is too close to home. “This is a family neighborhood, and it just feels unsafe at...
'What can you do about it': Gas prices on the rise again in Maryland
The issue we keep seeing, the price of a gallon of gas. It's something that keeps going up and we've seen it here in Baltimore rise five cents over the past week.
WBOC
Maryland Announces Three New Sustainable Communities
PITTSVILLE, Md. - The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development announced Tuesday that a town in Wicomico County has been named one of Maryland's newest Sustainable Communities. The town of Pittsville received designation. With the addition of Boonsboro (Washington County), and Smithsburg (Washington County), the state of Maryland’s Smart...
Intercity rail project through Wisconsin, Minnesota, & Illinois entering final design stages
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – A big three-state railway project is reaching the final design stages. Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Illinois Departments of Transportation, along with Amtrak, are working on adding another round-trip rail service. The service goes from the Twin Cities to Chicago, making stops at stations along the way. Construction is set to begin next year. Crews will be...
severnaparkvoice.com
Historic Listman Store Undergoing Renovations
The corner of Earleigh Heights Road and Light Street offers B&A Trail access, parking, public restrooms and the B&A Railroad Museum, and soon, it may offer the community another service. In 2021, native Severna Park residents Doug and Cindy Schafer purchased the Listman property adjacent to the B&A Trail. The...
Bay Net
With 6 Months Remaining Until Federal Deadline, 88% of Marylanders REAL ID Ready
GLEN BURNIE, Md. – With six months to go until the federally mandated deadline for REAL ID compliance, 88% of Marylanders are fully prepared. But that means more than 500,000 other Marylanders will be unable to board an airplane or gain access to federal facilities after the federal deadline of May 3, 2023 – unless they act soon to obtain their REAL ID.
