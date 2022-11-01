Four-year-old child dies after being hit by car in northeast Columbus

An earlier report can be seen in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — A child is dead and a woman is in critical condition after being hit by a car on the northeast side of Columbus Monday night.

Columbus police said the crash happened at 6:54 p.m. at Valley Park Drive and Westerville Road when a 2001 Ford F-150 heading southbound on Westerville Road hit two pedestrians crossing the intersection at Valley Park Avenue. The crosswalk lights were activated at the time of the accident.

One of the victims, a four-year-old child was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and was pronounced dead at 9:30 p.m. The woman was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital. No update on her condition has been reported.

There is no further information available at this time.

