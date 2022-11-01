ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Four-year-old child dies after being hit by car in northeast Columbus

By Daniel Griffin
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V2hEb_0iuSJ8Jl00

An earlier report can be seen in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — A child is dead and a woman is in critical condition after being hit by a car on the northeast side of Columbus Monday night.

Columbus police said the crash happened at 6:54 p.m. at Valley Park Drive and Westerville Road when a 2001 Ford F-150 heading southbound on Westerville Road hit two pedestrians crossing the intersection at Valley Park Avenue. The crosswalk lights were activated at the time of the accident.

Local woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Nashville

One of the victims, a four-year-old child was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and was pronounced dead at 9:30 p.m. The woman was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital. No update on her condition has been reported.

There is no further information available at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSYX ABC6

One dead after a car crashes into a tree in Franklin County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is dead after a single-vehicle car crash on New Albany-Condit Road Saturday afternoon. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash, which happened around 1:14 p.m. Police said the driver of a 2013 Nissan Altima was driving southbound when they lost...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man found dead, two arrested in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A wellness check has resulted in two men being charged with a man’s death in south Columbus Saturday. Columbus police officers responded to a call from a person who was conducting a wellness check on the 900 block of Ruma Road at approximately 1:57 p.m. At the scene, officers found a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead in Plain Township crash

PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a single-car crash in Plain Township, Franklin County, Saturday afternoon. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on New Albany-Condit Road south of Albany View Drive at approximately 1:14 p.m. According to the sheriff’s office, a 2013 Nissan Altima was driving sought […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man dead after shooting in Clinton Township

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning in Clinton Township on the north side of Franklin County. A spokesperson with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that at around 5:30 a.m., deputies went to the 2000 block of Radnor Avenue and found one man who had been shot. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

1 critically injured in north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after a reported shooting in north Columbus Friday morning. Officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to the 1600 block of North 4th Street between East 12th and East 13th avenues just before 7:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a victim injured with a gunshot wound.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man in critical condition after University District shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Homicide detectives are investigating Friday after a man was found shot in the University District. Columbus police went about 7:30 a.m. to the 1600 block of North Fourth Street on a report of a shooting. Witnesses say they heard gunshots and a man yelling, followed by seeing a man crawling in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two injured after stolen pickup truck crashes in North Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people were injured in a stolen vehicle during a single-car crash in North Linden. One person was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, another to Riverside Hospital with undisclosed injuries after the stolen pickup truck crashed at the intersection of Maize Road and Piedmont Road just after 2 a.m. Thursday morning. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WKBN

Dog dispute leads to shooting in Columbus, police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been arrested in connection with a Thursday morning shooting that Columbus police say started over a dog. Clinton Jackson, 26, is accused of shooting a 57-year-old man in the leg in the Innis Corridor, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers responded to the 1700 block of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

2 injured after car crashes into Short North restaurant

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A car crashed into a restaurant in the Short North on Wednesday. The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. at the Galla Park Steak on North High Street Near East 1st Avenue. Two people were taken to Grant Medical Center. Their conditions were described as stable, according...
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio woman steals car while its driver is being arrested

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Nelsonville woman accused of leading police on a half-hour, high-speed chase has been charged with seven felonies. Hannah Warren, 25, is accused of stealing a 2017 Nissan SUV while police were making a traffic stop on the vehicle in Buchtel, Ohio, on Oct. 29. According to the Athens County Prosecutor’s […]
NELSONVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man in stable condition after being shot near Downtown

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is in stable condition after being shot in the cheek just east of Downtown. Just before 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, Columbus police responded to a call on a person with a gun. According to a report, the officers stopped a car on State Street in Olde Towne East and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Bodycam video shows police exchange gunfire with man outside of Columbus restaurant

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police released body camera video hours after a man was shot by an officer outside of a Columbus restaurant Thursday morning. Police were called to the parking lot of Tee Jaye's Country Place on the 1300 block of Parsons Avenue just before 5:15 a.m. on a report of shots fired. Police identified the suspect as 26-year-old Raymond Hampton who is now charged with three counts of felonious assault after firing a handgun at officers.
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

One person in critical condition after officer-involved shooting in Tee Jaye’s parking lot

Following a standoff, one man was injured after being shot by a police officer in a south Columbus restaurant parking lot early this morning. Columbus Police said that just after 5 a.m. this morning, officers responded to a ShotSpotter report that shots were fired on the 1300 block of Parsons Ave. They arrived to find an armed man firing shots in the parking lot of Tee Jaye’s Country Place, which is located at 1385 Parsons Ave. The restaurant was closed at the time.
COLUMBUS, OH
WKBN

WKBN

53K+
Followers
28K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy