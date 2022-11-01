Read full article on original website
State police at Lehighton
State police at Lehighton reported on the following arrests made by troopers. On Oct. 12 at 2:17 p.m., troopers responded to the 9100 block of Interchange Road in Towamensing Township, Carbon County, for a criminal mischief report. On scene a 29-year-old female from Jim Thorpe, reported that Carter Wolfe, 21, also of Jim Thorpe, had intentionally damaged the victim’s 2018 Kia vehicle.
Carbon County court
Fifteen people charged with driving under the influence and related counts were placed in Carbon County’s Accelerated Rehabilitation Disposition probation program by Judge Joseph J. Matika. If a person successfully completes all conditions of the program, their record will be wiped clean. However, if they fail to complete it,...
Man charged after Weissport incident
Matthew Reppert, 25, of Lehighton, is facing charges of assault/bodily injury after state police at the Lehighton barracks were summoned to an incident at 2:10 p.m. Aug. 21. A 21-year-old Kunkletown woman reported to troopers that Reppert started a fight with her. Police said he was taken into custody without...
Man faces charges after traffic stop
A Saylorsburg man faces multiple charges, including a firearms violation, following a traffic stop earlier this month in Monroe County. Cuan Grant, 27, was stopped by state police at Stroudsburg at 2:46 a.m. Oct. 11 on Route 209 in Chestnuthill Township after troopers said he failed to use a turn signal, was traveling at a high rate of speed and swerving in his lane.
Suspect in rape, 3 break-ins of Lehigh, Lafayette women convicted on all charges
A Northampton County jury on Friday convicted a 36-year-old man on rape, burglary and over 20 related charges in three separate incidents in Bethlehem and Easton, the office of county District Attorney Terry Houck announced. Clement Swaby, of Bethlehem, faces up to 269 years in prison at sentencing scheduled for...
Vehicle crashes in Lehigh Twp.following chase
No one was injured after a vehicle crashed in Lehigh Township Wednesday evening following a police pursuit that began in Palmerton. Palmerton police Detective Kevin Buck said the incident occurred around 9 p.m. as police attempted to stop a vehicle for a code violation. Buck said the motorist, Zayne Laubach,...
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Bethlehem, authorities say
A Schuylkill County man was fatally injured when he was hit by a vehicle while walking in Bethlehem, authorities said. Ronald K. Mayo, 67, of Minersville, Pennslvania, was pronounced dead Friday of injuries suffered when he was struck about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, in the area of East Fourth and Buchanan streets on Bethlehem’s Southside, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio said in a news release following the autopsy.
Former American Legion commander accused of theft in Luzerne County
PITTSTON, ON — A man faces theft charges in Luzerne County after allegedly stealing from an organization in Pittston. Investigators say William Timek of Exeter served as commander and treasurer of the Pittston American Legion Post 477 from 2019 to 2022. During that time, he allegedly stole up to $20,000 from gambling machines and used Legion charge accounts for his own use.
Upper Nazareth man flees police at more than 100 mph before crashing, authorities say
A 28-year-old Upper Nazareth Township man was arrested Wednesday night after leading Palmerton police on a car chase from Carbon County into Northampton County before crashing, court papers say. Zayne J. Laubach, of the 3400 block of Nathaniel Drive, was arraigned Thursday morning before District Judge William J. Kisser in...
Truck crashes into rest area in Monroe County
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 80 in Monroe County Thursday morning sent the driver to the hospital. It happened before 11 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Pocono Township, near Tannersville. The driver lost control and went into the Crescent Lake Rest Area,...
Schuylkill man dies after being hit by car in Bethlehem
A 67-year-old Schuylkill County man has died after being hit by a car in Bethlehem. Ronald K. Mayo of Minersville, was pronounced dead at 4:54 a.m. Friday, at St. Luke’s University Hospital, Bethlehem. The Lehigh County coroner’s office said an autopsy was completed Friday. The pedestrian crash occurred...
UPDATE: State police identify 2 killed on I-287 in Somerset County
BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – The two people killed in a singe-vehicle crash on Interstate 287 in Somerset County Thursday afternoon have been identified as 79-year-old Fred Vonrecklinghausen and 82-year-old Delores Vonrecklinghausen both of Livingston, Texas, according to New Jersey State Police Sergeant Alejandro Goez. The crash was...
Man killed in late-night crash
Orangeville, Pa. — An Orangeville man was killed in a fiery crash Thursday night, according to officials. Nicholas Floriani was headed east on State Route 254 near the Greenwood Friends School when he veered off the road around 11:15 p.m., said Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese. Floriani's Dodge Neon rolled over before striking a tree and splitting in half, Reese said. The vehicle separated in two sections, with Floriani trapped...
Police: Woman used man's ID to open account, steal money
Berwick, Pa. — A Berwick woman reportedly used a man’s identity to open a bank account in his name and steal medical reimbursement checks. Michelle Marie Oboro, 31, had been staying with the man at his home on E. Eighth Street in Berwick, he told police. He’d been expecting a $105 reimbursement check for diabetic supplies that never arrived, so he checked with the company, he told police. The company told him the check had been sent and cashed already. ...
Two men found dead in Scranton apartment, one hospitalized
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police tell Eyewitness News a death investigation is underway after two men were found dead in a Vine Street apartment and another was hospitalized. According to Captain Dennis Lukasewicz of the Scranton Police Department, officers responded to the 1500 block of Vine Street around 11:17 p.m. Thursday for a […]
Carbon County Veterans Day parade Sunday in Palmerton
The Carbon County Veterans Council announced the annual parade will be Sunday, with a rain date of Nov. 13. This year’s parade is hosted by the Palmerton United Veterans Organization and will be held in Palmerton starting at 2 p.m. The grand marshal this year is Christopher “Chris” Olivia...
Police seeking Chestnuthill theft suspect
State police at Fern Ridge are investigating a theft from an Exxon store on Weir Lake Road,. Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County. Police say a white man was observed on store surveillance cameras removing screws form the side of a stationary gambling machine. The man took $1,971 from the machine and...
Crash shuts Route 611 North for more than hour in Forks Township
A two-vehicle crash shut Route 611 North on Friday morning in Forks Township, authorities say. The wreck was reported just after 6:30 a.m. at Frutchey Hill Road, a Northampton County emergency dispatch supervisor confirmed. One of the vehicles then struck a house, another supervisor said. The two-lane highway, which is...
Wanted man found hiding in garage in Hunterdon County
FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Hunterdon County man has been arrested he was trying to hide from police in garage in Flemington Borough, police said. On September 29, an officer was in the area of Hunter Hills Apartment complex when he observed Petey Demott, 39, of Flemington who was a wanted person, police said.
Dallas Twp. Police search for missing man
DALLAS TWP, LUZERNE CO., (WOLF) — The Dallas Township Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man from Luzerne County. Billy Martin Jr. Mr. Martin is 6’0”, 135 lbs, with brown eyes, black hair, and a beard. Police say he may have been wearing flip-flops at the time of his disappearance.
