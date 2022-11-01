Tom Brady drove Tampa Bay 60 yards in 35 seconds Sunday and found Cade Otton with a touchdown pass to give the Buccaneers a 16-13 victory over the Super Bowl champion Rams. Brady threw his first touchdown pass of the game to Otton, a rookie from Washington. It also was the first TD pass by the Buccaneers to a tight end in 2022.

