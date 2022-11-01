ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia 76ers Assign Jaden Springer to NBA G League

By Justin Grasso
 5 days ago

Jaden Springer is headed to the Delaware Blue Coats.

Former first-round draft pick Jaden Springer has been assigned to the Philadelphia 76ers ’ NBA G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, the team announced on Tuesday morning.

The move doesn’t come as a surprise, considering Springer has had a lack of playing time early on in the year.

Through the Sixers’ first three games of the 2022-2023 season, Springer remained on the bench in the matchups against the Celtics, Bucks, and the Spurs. When Springer did check into last Monday’s matchup against the Indiana Pacers , he picked up two minutes of playing time during garbage time before registering as a DNP the following game in Toronto.

Two nights later, Springer saw the court for two more minutes during garbage time and then remained on the bench for the following two matchups against Chicago and Washington.

Considering the Sixers are in win-now mode with a crowded backcourt full of established veterans, Springer’s been in an uphill battle fighting for a spot in the rotation. Since he’s a young prospect with minimal playing time at the NCAA and NBA levels, the Sixers will send Springer to the Blue Coats so he can earn playing time and continue to develop.

When the 76ers landed Springer in the 2021 NBA Draft with the 28th overall pick, it was clear Springer would struggle to find playing time early on. At just 19 years old, Springer was coming off one season at the University of Tennessee, where he appeared in 25 games.

The Sixers utilized Springer in the G League last season. With the Blue Coats, the young guard appeared in 20 games last year. He averaged 25 minutes on the floor and put up 14 points per game while draining 47 percent of his shots.

It’s unclear if Springer will remain in Delaware for a majority of the G League season or not, but the move is logical as the 20-year-old guard could use the time to develop.

