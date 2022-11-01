Clemson Depth Chart vs Notre Dame

The 5th-ranked Clemson Tigers have released their depth chart for the upcoming matchup against Notre Dame

Notre Dame (5-3) hosts the 5th-ranked Clemson Tigers (8-0) this weekend in what is the biggest home game of the season. It's the biggest home game since the Tigers last visited back in 2020.

Where : Notre Dame Stadium

When : Saturday, November 5

Time : 7:30 PM ET

TV : NBC

Spread : Clemson -3.5, O/U. 47.5

Clemson released its depth chart for the upcoming matchup.

CLEMSON OFFENSE

Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was replaced by freshman Cade Klubnik in the win over Syracuse, but the veteran is expected to remain the starter against the Irish.

CLEMSON DEFENSE

Clemson has one of the best, and deepest defensive lines in all of college football.

