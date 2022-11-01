It’s been nearly a month since I was recognized as a 2023 Nevada Teacher of the Year finalist. The recognition compelled me to reflect upon my teacher leadership journey. I knew little about teacher leadership early in my career, but I knew I wanted to make a difference. I pursued leadership opportunities at my school and I led for more than ten years advising, mentoring, and elevating students and student voice. Yet, I wanted to have an even greater, broader impact on student education and our profession.

NEVADA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO