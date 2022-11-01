Colts Fire Marcus Brady as Offensive Coordinator

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Tuesday that they have relieved offensive coordinator Marcus Brady of his duties.

The Indianapolis Colts made a surprising move on Tuesday morning when they announced that they "have relieved Marcus Brady of his duties as offensive coordinator."

The team released the following statement from head coach Frank Reich:

This was an incredibly hard decision, but one I felt needed to be made in the best interest of the team. I appreciate Marcus’s commitment to the organization, and he made a significant contribution to our offensive success over the last five seasons. I wish him the best moving forward.

Per Zak Keefer of The Athletic , Reich will assume offensive coordinator duties for the remainder of the season.

Brady joined the Colts in 2018 as assistant quarterbacks coach (2018) before working his way up to quarterbacks coach (2019-20) and ultimately offensive coordinator (2021-22).

After a flashy offseason, the team has not met exterior expectations and certainly not interior expectations as they sit with a record of 3-4-1, including just one win in five games against fellow AFC South opponents.

Last week, they benched quarterback Matt Ryan in favor of Sam Ehlinger , and now they make another significant move at coordinator.

This is a move we may not get full clarity on, as Reich is actually the playcaller on gameday, so exactly what Brady was or wasn't doing to meet expectations isn't known.

The Colts' offense currently rank tied for 15th on third downs (40.4%), 18th overall (339.4 YPG), and 30th in scoring (16.1 PPG).

The Colts offensive unit that has come under the most fire this season is the offensive line, led by coach Chris Strausser, who has been with the Colts since 2019.

The team currently ranks 29th in rushing (87.8 YPG) and tied for 29th in sacks allowed (26). Pro Football Focus ranks the Colts as 28th in pass blocking with a grade of 55.3 and 30th in run blocking with a 51.4.

The Colts' next matchup is this Sunday in Foxboro against the New England Patriots at 1:00pm ET.

