The Newark Museum of Art presents Community Day: Journey to Freedom
(NEWARK, NJ) -- The Newark Museum of Art wants you to join in a celebration of the iconic Harriet Tubman with a day of music, dance, and activities inspired by her legacy and African traditions. The event takes place on Saturday, November 12 from Noon - 5:00pm and is free to attend, but registration is required.
Westminster Conservatory to host gala benefit concert on November 18th
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- Westminster Conservatory of Music and its Honors Music Program will present a gala fundraising concert on November 18 at 7:00pm in Hillman Hall, located at 101 Walnut Lane in Princeton. This free event will feature a variety of student performances representing the Conservatory’s diverse offerings for every age, as well as performances by esteemed faculty, alumni and friends of the Conservatory.
Princeton Public Library to present Virtual Discussion Panel on The Rise of Banned Books
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- The rise of book banning in America will be examined Monday, November 14 at 7:30pm in a virtual panel discussion presented by Princeton Public Library. Scholars Marilisa Jiménez García, William Gleason and Jonathan Zimmerman will discuss the unprecedented surge in efforts to ban books and provide historical and contemporary context.
United Solo Theatre Festival Announces Nominees for the 2022 Special Award
(NEW YORK, NY) -- United Solo has announced the nominees for their thirteenth annual Special Award, presented each year to an outstanding solo performance that takes place outside of the festival. This year’s nominees, selected by the United Solo Academy – an international group of theatre professionals from all corners of the industry – represent the rich spectrum of performances within the genre.
Trailblazing Female Aviators To Take Spotlight At Ocean County Library Toms River Branch
(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- To mark Aviation History Month, the Ocean County Library Toms River Branch will present historian Carol Simon Levin’s presentation, “Nobody Owns the Sky: Fascinating Stories of Forgotten Female Aviators,” on Tuesday, November 29. Levin will portray Elinor Smith Sullivan, who at age 16 in 1928 became the youngest licensed pilot in America. Smith achieved fame as a test pilot, and for setting speed, altitude and endurance records. The event begins at 6:30pm.
Opera Philadelphia's acclaimed film of David T. Little's "Soldier Songs" screens in five regional movie theaters November 10-12
Since its 2021 streaming premiere, Opera Philadelphia’s film of David T. Little’s Soldier Songs has collected audience and critical acclaim as well as major award recognition. Called “a worthy addition to the far-too-slight catalog of opera presented in cinematic form” by the New York Times and “a standout achievement” by the Philadelphia Inquirer, the film was nominated for the 2021 GRAMMY Award for Best Opera Recording, and this month it is a finalist for both the 2022 International Opera Award for Best Digital Opera and the inaugural Awards for Digital Excellence in Opera from Opera America.
Ocean County Library to Present Magician Chad Juros at Mayo Park Center
(BEACHWOOD, NJ) -- The Ocean County Library will present award-winning entertainer and motivational speaker Chad Juros in a family-friendly show of magic, music, comedy, and audience participation on Monday, November 21, indoors at the Mayo Park Center, Beachwood. The event begins at 6:00pm. Juros has performed at various Ocean County...
Giants of Jazz Festival Honors Rufus Reid at SOPAC on November 19
(SOUTH ORANGE, NJ) -- Mark your calendar for Saturday, November 19 at 8:00pm! That’s when Giants of Jazz, an annual Jazz festival featuring nearly 30 performers, returns to the South Orange Performing Arts Center for the first time since 2019. Produced by Grammy-winning producer John Lee, this year’s 23rd event honors Rufus Reid, one of today’s premiere bassists. Giants of Jazz has become a legendary event in South Orange featuring the convergence of countless Jazz greats in an unforgettable evening of music.
NJPAC to present a screening of "American River"
(NEWARK, NJ) -- The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) will present a screening of American River, a feature-length documentary by Chatham filmmaker Scott Morris, in its largest theater, Prudential Hall, on Friday, January 20, 2023 at 7:00pm. American River is an exciting cinematic adventure about an ambitious 4-day kayak trip down the Passaic River.
The Theater Project presents "It's A Wonderful Life: The Radio Play"
(SUMMIT, NJ) -- A twenty-year tradition unbroken by theater closures thanks to Zoom technology, It's A Wonderful Life: The Radio Play, returns for live, in-person performance Thanksgiving weekend, November 26-27. This old favorite is popping up in a new location in Summit, NJ, at the Oakes Center Theater, 120 Morris Avenue, where The Theater Project will recreate the Lux Radio Theater circa 1947 as twelve adult actors, five kids, a musician and one extremely overworked sound technician prepare for the big radio broadcast of the story made famous in the Frank Capra film. Audiences experience the tears and laughter of Wonderful Life performed live, along with the novelty of seeing the backstage mechanics of an old-time radio broadcast.
NJPAC presents Comedian Pinky Patel
(NEWARK, NJ) -- New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) welcomes Pinky Patel and her Crown Who Dhis Tour to Newark on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 8:00pm. Pinky Patel, originally from Illinois, is a PTA mom turned creator, comedian, and social media personality with over 5 M Tik Tok followers. She is a fresh new comedian who got her start on TikTok, making millions of people laugh.
Asbury Park Historical Society offers calendar celebrating city’s music history
There are the concert events, the club gigs, the festivals that formed the soundtrack to our days and nights…and made memories to last a lifetime. The milestones in the lives of the legends, from local to global, who created a city’s signature sound. The landmark recordings; the people and the places to play; the passage of years in a place where music is the cash crop, the calling card, the principal export to the big world beyond…and where the world finds its way to our door.
Bordentown Theatre Students Collected 1678 Pounds of Food Donations
(BORDENTOWN, NJ) -- On Halloween, instead of asking for candy, the theatre students of Bordentown Regional High School went door to door gathering food donations for those in need. This year, the BRHS International Thespian Society Troupe 6803 collected 1,678 pounds of canned and dry goods for St. Mary’s Food Pantry through their 2022 Trick Or Treat So Kids Can Eat Food Drive.
Two-time Pulitzer winner Lynn Nottage is 2023 CCNY Langston Hughes Medalist
(NEW YORK, NJ) /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned playwright and screenwriter Lynn Nottage is the recipient of The City College of New York's Langston Hughes Medal. The first woman in history to win two Pulitzer Prizes for drama, she'll receive the Langston Medal at CCNY's 44th annual Langston Hughes Festival on February 9, 2023.
Vineyard Theatre to Receive Proclamation From Mayor's Office Celebrating November 3, 2022 as Vineyard Theatre Day
(NEW YORK, NY) -- Vineyard Theatre Artistic Directors Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern and Managing Director Suzanne Appel announce that the company will be receiving a proclamation from the Mayor’s Office on November 3 to celebrate Vineyard Theatre Day, recognizing the institution's contributions to the city of New York and its neighborhood of Union Square. East 15th Street has been the home of Vineyard Theatre for 30 of its 40 years.
Holiday shows at Kean Stage
(UNION, NJ) -- Get into the holiday spirit when a-cappella vocal ensemble Chanticleer performs at Enlow Recital Hall on Saturday, December 3 at 7:30pm. Hailed as “the world’s reigning male chorus” by The New Yorker, Chanticleer is known around the world as “an orchestra of voices” for its wide-ranging repertoire and dazzling virtuosity. This is one of three shows Kean Stage is offering this holiday season.
The Newton Theatre Presents Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox
(NEWTON, NJ) -- The Newton Theatre presents Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox on Sunday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00pm. Born and raised just outside Clinton, NJ, pianist Scott Bradlee created Postmodern Jukebox out of a basement in Queens in 2011 with the goal of remaking the pop hits of today into the classic sounds of the legends of yesterday.
George Street Playhouse Announces Cast for "Joy the Musical"
(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- George Street Playhouse has announced the full cast as first rehearsals kick-off today for the world premiere production Joy the Musical starring Erika Henningsen at New Brunswick Performing Arts Center. The musical is based on the life of Joy Mangano and her book Inventing Joy: Dare to Build a Brave and Creative Life. Performances begin December 7th and continue through December 30th. Tickets are now on sale.
Vanguard Theater presents "The Spitfire Grill"
(MONTCLAIR, NJ) -- Tony Award Nominee (Excellence in Education 2022) Janeece Freeman Clark, Founding Artistic Director of Vanguard Theater, directs The Spitfire Grill with music direction by Andy Hudson. The Spitfire Grill opens on November 4 at the 100 seat theater in downtown Montclair with five performances on Thursdays through Sundays through November 20.
Montclair Film Announces 2022 Award Winners
(MONTCLAIR, NJ) -- The Montclair Film Festival (MFF) has announced the winners of the festival’s 2022 film competitions. This year’s festival featured four competitive categories: Fiction, Documentary, Future/ Now, and New Jersey Filmmaking. Additionally, the Fiction and Documentary juries also awarded films for the festival’s Short Film competitions. The MFF also announced the festival’s 2022 Audience Awards and Junior Jury prizes.
