kjan.com
Atlantic & Marne Fire crews respond to semi tractor-trailer fire
(Cass County, Iowa) – Firefighters from Marne and Atlantic were dispatched to a report of a semi tractor-trailer fire this morning, on Interstate 80 near mile marker 54. The incident occurred at around 3:25-a.m. on I-80 westbound. The tractor and trailers were said to be separated and in the north ditch.
Pott. County Burn Ban lifted; Harrison County Burn Ban continues
[COUNCIL BLUFFS] – Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Director Doug Reed, today (Friday) said “Based on received and anticipated precipitation in the current forecast and assessing that harvest is nearing 80% completion in the county, emergency management has requested the State Fire Marshal lift the current ban in Pottawattamie County effective today. “Residents are still urged to use caution after we come out of a few days of precipitation. Drought conditions have worsened in areas of the county and dead fuels won’t take long to dry out and easily support rapidly spreading fires.” Emergency Management urges all residents to sign up for Alert Iowa emergency notifications at https://pcema-ia.org. During emergencies or critical events, communication is key, and the Alert Iowa system is the county’s primary method of distributing alerts and information.
Omaha Man Sentenced for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA – An Omaha, Nebraska man, Was sentenced to prison Thursday, in Council Bluffs U-S District Court 37-year-old Ronald Wayne Reed II was ordered to serve to 120 months (10-years) in prison for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. On March 28, 2021, the Mills County Sheriff’s...
(Update to earlier story) Taylor & Ringgold County S/O joint firearms investigation leads to 3 arrests
(Bedford, Iowa) – Officials in southwest Iowa said Friday (Today), that on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, Deputies with the Taylor and Ringgold County Sheriff’s Offices conducted an investigation into recent burglaries and controlled substance violations. During the investigation, Deputies were made aware of a felon that was in possession of firearms. A search warrant was executed in the 1500 block of 122nd Avenue in Ringgold County.
Sac County man arrested on assault, weapon, theft & eluding charges following a pursuit
(Carroll, Iowa) – A Sac County man was arrested Friday afternoon following a pursuit, crash and extensive search. According to the Carroll Police Deparment, 47-year-old Victor Scalco, of Lytton, was arrested after a woman reported to police at around 12:32-p.m. Friday, that she had been held against her will and assaulted, at a residence in Carroll. The woman was transported to St. Anthony Regional Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. She told police Scalco had allegedly stolen her vehicle and was armed with a hand gun.
(UPDATE) Man arrested in connection with an August serious injury-accident investigation in Pottawattamie County
(Council Bluffs, Iowa) – Police Investigators in Council Bluffs report an arrest was made Thursday in connection with an August injury accident on Interstate 29 southbound. Authorities say 20-year-old Evaristo Javier Garcia – who was wanted for two counts of Serious Injury by Motor Vehicle – turned himself-in to the Pottawattamie County Jail. Thursday (11/4/22). His next court date was set for November 10, 2022.
Clearfield woman arrested on drug & theft charges during a stolen property investigation
(Mount Ayr, Iowa) – The Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office reports a woman from Clearfield was arrested Wednesday afternoon on drug charges. Authorities say 34-year-old Margaret J. Williams was arrested on an outstanding Ringgold County warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance/3rd offense (Class-D Felony), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She also faces Felony charges of Theft/1st Degree (a Class C Felony) and a Controlled Substance Violation (a Class B Felony). Williams’ bond was set at $40,000.
